Sigma Beta Delta Chapter Inducts New Members

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University’s chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society in business, management, and administration, inducted 16 new members during the spring 2019 semester.

The inductees were Erin Abbott, a management major from Rome, Ga.; Courtney Bach, an accounting major from Middleburg, Fla.; Kaitlyn Forte, an accounting major from Newnan, Ga.; Alejandro Galeas Soriano, a Master of Business Administration student from Rome, Ga.; Makayla Hewell, a sport management major from Alto, Ga.; Tammy Johnson, a business major from Good Hope, Ga.; Charles Martin, a business major from Trion, Ga.; Amanda Paver, a sport management major from Tyrone, Ga.; Corey Robinson, a sport management major from Demorest, Ga.; and Lillian Vondra, a management major from Gastonia, N.C.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presided over the induction ceremony.

Sigma Beta Delta was established to honor students who have attained superior records in business programs. The principles of the honor society are represented by the Greek words for wisdom, honor and meaningful aspirations; the initial letters of those Greek words form the name of the society.

