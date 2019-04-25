Celebrate Shorter Showcases Student Research

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University students Taylor Barton, Noah Hunt, and Andrew Wilfong were selected to present original research as part of the 2019 Celebrate Shorter event.

Coordinated by Shorter’s Honors Committee, the event showcased the three students whose work was selected from submissions made by students from a wide variety of academic disciplines.

Barton, a Biology major, gave a presentation titled “Use of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy as a Cancer Preventative in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus.”

Hunt, a Theatre major, gave an analysis of the theatre titled “A Director’s Manifesto.”

Wilfong, who is double majoring in Music Education and Worship and Music Leadership, presented “If Bugs Bunny Had a Mixed Tape: A Criticism of Music in Animated Shorts.”

Celebrate Shorter is an opportunity for students, faculty, and the general public to observe and celebrate the outstanding work completed by students at Shorter. The selected students are examples of the individuals that dedicate immense hard work academically and spiritually at Shorter, according to Dr. Angie O’Neal, the Joan Alden Speidel Chair in English and director of the Honors Academy.

For this event, students were invited to submit an abstract or proposal that exemplified academic excellence in their chosen field or concentration. All submissions were then reviewed by the Celebrate Shorter committee.

In addition, the following students were selected to present in the poster session in the Eubanks Room as the conclusion of the Celebrate Shorter event:

Biology major Taylor Barton, "Effects of Huntington's Disease"

Criminal Justice major William Browning, "Policing and Social Media"

Computer Information Systems major Sam Corbin, "Shorter FlyBy"

Communication Studies (Digital Production) major Christianne Grist, "Not the One" (a silent film screening)

