Awards Day Celebrates Students, Faculty and Staff

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University’s Awards Day celebrated the close of the academic year by recognizing students, faculty, and staff members for excellence.

Student Honors

The following seniors were presented awards of distinction in their major areas of study:

Dr. Heath Hooper, dean of Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:

Madeline Fricks, of Fyffe, Ala., Accounting Award

Juan Sutton, of Cleveland, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award

Paula Oviedo Tellez, of Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay, Economics Award

Cameron Deary, of Jacksonville, Fla., General Business Award

Lillian Vondra, of Gastonia, N.C., Management Award

Zaira Flandez Ruiz, of Riverdale, Ga., Marketing Award

Makayla Hewell, of Alto, Ga., Sport Management Award

Dr. Dana King, dean of Shorter’s School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:

Madelyn Hunt, of Evans, Ga., Early Childhood Education Award

Kristin Towe, of Silver Creek, Ga., English Education Award

Emily Tyler, of Rome, Ga., Math Education Award

McKenna Massengale, of McDonough, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award

Casei Burkhalter, of Rome, Ga., Special Education Award

Dr. John Reams, dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:

Ariel King, of Adairsville, Ga., Art Award

Rebecca Fowler, of Carrollton, Ga., Music Education Award

Jessica Bohler, of Williamson, Ga., Musical Theatre Award

Kayla Harriott, of Locust Grove, Ga., Voice Performance Award

Roxanne Johnston, dean of Shorter’s Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Allie Perry, of McDonough, Ga.

Dr. Kathi Vosevich, associate provost and dean of Shorter’s College of Arts and Science, presented awards to the following students:

Sydney Sumners, of White, Ga., Biology Award

Mary Emily Corbin, of Rome, Ga., Chemistry Award

McCauli Suttles Bryant, of Crossville, Ala., Christian Studies Award

David Thompson, of Cleveland, Tenn., Communication Studies Award

Aubrey Geiger, of Marietta, Ga., Criminal Justice Award

Chris Elsey, of Marietta, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award

Madison Hunt, of Calhoun, Ga., English Award

Jordan Coates, of Baltimore, Md., History Award

David Thompson, of Cleveland, Tenn., Honors Academy Award

Michaela Peeler, of Darien, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award

Whitney-Faith Smith, of Rome, Ga., Liberal Arts Award

Chris Elsey, of Marietta, Ga., Natural Science Award

Jordan Coates, of Baltimore, Md., Political Science Award

Karen Claypole, of Canton, Ga., Psychology Award

Faculty Honors

Faculty members Dr. Charles Carter and Dr. Gary Cole were recognized for outstanding dedication and achievement the Awards Day program.

“Each year, our faculty awards are given to professors who exemplify the principles of servant-leadership in their work with students,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Both Dr. Charles Carter and Dr. Gary Cole are outstanding professors who live out our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ. They are committed to preparing students for successful careers and to honoring Christ through all they do. We are proud to recognize both of them for their outstanding work.”

Dr. Charles Carter, Associate Professor of History, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching and Scholarship. The $1,500 cash award recognizes the contributions and achievements of a senior professor.

He teaches courses in Atlantic World, Developing States, Diversity in America, Eastern European Studies, Europe in the World, History of Warfare, Latin American Studies, Modern European History, U.S. Foreign Policy, and World Civilization Since 1648. He coauthored “The World Transformed: Modern Civilization since 1648” with Dr. Terry Morris and is coeditor of “Pacts and Alliances in History: Diplomatic Strategy and the Politics of Coalitions.”

He earned the Ph.D. from Ohio State University, both a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia, and an Associate of Arts from South Georgia College. He is a member and Sunday School teacher at Fellowship Baptist Church and sponsors Shorter’s chapter of the International Justice Mission.

Dr. Gary Cole, Assistant Professor of Education and Director of School Partnerships, was presented with the 2019 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership. The $1,000 cash award is given to a junior faculty member who displays strong campus leadership, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology and instruction support along with model classroom teaching. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with students in order to assist them academically.

A former principal and history teacher at Sequoyah High School in Madisonville, Tenn., and principal of that school’s Freshman Academy, Dr. Cole is licensed to teach history and geography in grades 7-12 in Tennessee and as an administrator in Tennessee, and holds National Institute of School Leadership Certification.

He was named Teacher of the Year by the Little Tennessee Valley Education Cooperative and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Regional Teacher of the Year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Dr. Cole earned a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Tennessee, a Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and a Bachelor of Science in History from Tennessee Wesleyan College.

Staff Honors

Brandi Garrett, Food Service Coordinator, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2019 Staff Member of the Year.

The award, based on nominations from faculty and staff, is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, and effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

“We are blessed to have staff members who embody the University’s commitment to honoring our Lord Jesus Christ in all they do,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Brandi Garrett exemplifies the ideals of servant leadership, always demonstrating a selfless spirit in serving others. She is known for the positive influence she has on students and throughout the campus community as a whole.”

Mrs. Garrett began working at Shorter in 1993 as part of the food service staff and has served as head of the University’s food service operation for two years.

During Awards Day, Shorter also recognized Gary Davis, Director of Mail Services, for 35 years of service and Dr. Peter Jordan, Professor of Management, for 30 years of service.

Recognized for 10 years of service were Director of Facilities Management Bob Bagley, Dean of the Brady School of Nursing Roxanne Johnston, Associate Professor of History Dr. Justin Pettegrew, Associate Professor of Mathematics Dr. Diana Swanagan, and Associate Professor of Music for Piano Dr. Jerico Vasquez.

Recognized for five years of service were Administrative Assistant to Facilities Patricia Drummond, Executive Assistant to the Executive Vice President/Provost Maribeth Futral, Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education Dr. Julia Houston, Dean of the School of Education Dr. Dana King, Professor of Communication Studies Dr. William Mullen, Assistant Professor of Marketing Dr. Edwin Nyamwala, Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Tasha Perkins, Associate Professor of Biochemistry Hally Shaffer, Campus Safety Officer Tommy Stroupe, and Infrastructure Support Specialist Travis Tuck.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.