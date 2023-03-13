Baseball Legend Darryl Strawberry Draws Record Attendance and Scholarship Funding for Most Successful Shorter University President's Gala in History - Shorter University

BASEBALL LEGEND DARRYL STRAWBERRY DRAWS RECORD ATTENDANCE AND SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING FOR MOST SUCCESSFUL SHORTER UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT’S GALA IN HISTORY

MORE THAN 500 ATTENDEES GATHER ON CAMPUS FOR RECORD-SETTING EVENT

ROME, Ga. (December 8, 2022) – Shorter University celebrated its 150th anniversary in style on December 1st with a record-breaking President’s Gala that featured four-time World Series Champion and eight-time National League All-Star Darryl Strawberry as the featured speaker. The gala set new records for attendance and fundraising for student scholarships.

A VIP reception was held in the Price Learning Center, prior the event, including music, hors d’oeuvres and photos with Darryl Strawberry.

Emceed by Mr. Tony McIntosh, the evening included a beautiful performance by the Shorter Chorale; followed by a delectable dinner catered by The Season Events. The Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp presented Shorter with a Commendation for celebrating 150 years as a premier institution of higher learning in Georgia.

Shorter University athletes joined gala attendees as Strawberry shared his powerful testimony, speaking about his difficult upbringing and how he found redemption through his relationship with Jesus Christ.

He shared that due to his father being profoundly abusive as an alcoholic, “I was broken at an early age before I ever put on a baseball uniform. When I became a Major Leaguer, I thought I had arrived. There was so much money, all the houses, all the cars, all the drugs and women. But there was no satisfaction when I got to the top. It was empty. Nothing was there,” Strawberry said. “It was my wife along with the influence and prayers of my late mother that drew me into a relationship with Christ, and now my sole purpose is to help others find a relationship with God.”

“Darryl’s speech and testimony totally captivated the alumni, friends, faculty and student athletes who were fortunate to be in the building that night,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “His message was the right one at the right time for a momentous point in our University’s history, and it hit at the heart of our mission to equip young people for successful careers with a Christian world view. We are thankful for our underwriters and sponsors making it possible for even more students to attend Shorter.”

The President’s Gala was a joyous event, a night to remember for all in attendance, and such a fitting way to celebrate the university’s rich history.

About Shorter University:

Entering its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs.