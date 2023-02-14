Congratulations to Students on the Fall '22 Dean's List - Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the Dean’s List during the Fall semester of 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Jesus Aguilar, a History Education Major, from Oneonta, AL

Emmanuel Alerte, a Sport Management Major, from Dallas, GA

Bayron Amaya Reyes, a Biochemistry Major, from Albertville, AL

Leah Anderson, a Biology Major, from Statham, GA

Abbigale Andrews, a Music & Worship Leadership Major, from Villa Rica, GA

Jonathan Andrews, a Music Education Major, from Hiram, GA

Meagan Apple, a Biology Major, from Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Shakira Ardister, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Elberton, GA

Ana Arias-Ramirez, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Chatsworth, GA

Kennedy Arnette, a General Business Major, from Cumming, GA

Alex Arrington, a Biology Major, from Rome, GA

Hayley Arthur, an English Major, from Rome, GA

Grant Atchley, a Sport Management Major, from Sylvania, AL

Weston Avans, a General Business Major, from Scottsboro, AL

Alexis Bagley, a Christian Studies Major, from Aragon, GA

Morgan Bagley, a Mathematics Education Major, from Ranger, GA

Ariel Baker, a General Business Major, from Cedartown, GA

Madison Baker, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Madison, AL

Blake Baldwin, a Communication Studies Major, from Kennesaw, GA

Ella Ballard, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Trenton, GA

Darlyne Banuelos, a Criminal Justice Major, from Adairsville, GA

Baxter Barber, a General Business Major, from Mableton, GA

Lainey Barden, a History Education Major, from Dallas, GA

Daniel Barnes, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Rome, GA

Jaylyn Barnes, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Justin Barnes, a Sport Management Major, from Marietta, GA

David Barrett, a History Education Major, from Kingston, GA

Kaylee Barrett, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Ochlocknee, GA

Kaitlin Beall, a Marketing Major, from Rome, GA

Adeline Bearden, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Andrew Bearden, a General Business Major, from Calhoun, GA

Alexander Beaty, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Caroline Beckmann, a Biology Major, from Eldon, MO

Denzel Bell, a Liberal Arts Major, from Rome, GA

Brett Berger, a Management Major, from Scottsboro, AL

Aiden Berggren, a General Business Major, from Canton, GA

Steven Bevers, a Sport Management Major, from Fayetteville, TN

Ashley Black, a Chemistry Major, from Rome, GA

Sadie Blackmore-Martin, a Biology Major, from Saint Marys, GA

Isaiah Blake, a Management Major, from Cartersville, GA

Tyler Blalock, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Summerville, GA

Bryant Blandon, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Calhoun, GA

Victoria Blankenship, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Cedartown, GA

Erin Blount, a Biology Major, from Gray, GA

Madison Bookheimer, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Carrollton, GA

Bryan Bordeaux, a Sport Management Major, from Newnan, GA

Isabel Borgers, an English Major, from Rome, GA

Kaitlin Bostick, a Music Education Major, from Armuchee, GA

Lindsay Bowman, a Human Services Major, from Calhoun, GA

Rilie Bowman, a Psychology Major, from Rome, GA

Rayla Brakeman, a Biology Major, from Henagar, AL

Kiley Branam, a Theatre Major, from Chatsworth, GA

Hailee Brand, a Psychology Major, from Rockmart, GA

Ariana Brannan, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Chula Vista, CA

Clarkston Brannon, a Communication Studies Major, from Woodstock, GA

Everett Brannon, a Political Science Major, from Cartersville, GA

Mariah Branum, a General Business Major, from Calhoun, GA

Mary Brooks, a Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Janie Brothers, a Psychology Major, from Marietta, GA

Brent Brown, a Marketing Major, from Dallas, GA

Jessica Brown, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Lyerly, GA

Keaton Brown, a Biology Major, from Dublin, GA

Matthew Brown, a Sport Management Major, from Covington, GA

Michele Brown, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Trion, GA

Tylar Brown, a Biology Major, from Cave Spring, GA

Zachary Brown, a Biology Major, from Ringgold, GA

Emily Brunson, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Dalton, GA

Charity Bryan, a History Education Major, from Adairsville, GA

Lacy Bryan, a Spanish Major, from Rome, GA

Huston Bryant, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Hannah Burris, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Trion, GA

Shamekia Byars, an Associate of Science Major, from Rome, GA

Collin Cabrera, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Gainesville, GA

Annalysa Cagasan, a Piano Major, from Carrollton, GA

Caitlyn Campbell, a General Business Major, from Sautee, GA

Sydney Cardwell, a Chemistry Major, from Columbus, GA

Tristan Carlton, a Management Major, from Adairsville, GA

Nabrasson Carrell, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Dalton, GA

Mary Casey, a Communication Studies Major, from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Cash, a History Education Major, from Adairsville, GA

Luke Cash, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Buchanan, GA

Mikah Cates, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Cedartown, GA

Lauren Causey, a Nursing Major, from Trion, GA

Angela Cecere, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Acworth, GA

Ciara Chacon, a Criminal Justice Major, from Dallas, GA

Rylie Chamlee, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from LaFayette, GA

Jordan Chance, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Blue Ridge, GA

Landon Chau, a General Business Major, from Porter, TX

Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek, a Nursing Major, from Albertville, AL

Abigail Cheney, a Psychology Major, from Guyton, GA

Denis Chernyavskiy, a General Business Major, from Marietta, GA

Emily Childers, a History Education Major, from Morris, AL

Abigail Cima, a Biology Major, from Paducah, KY

Jocelyn Cisneros, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Abigail Clark, a General Business Major, from Ringgold, GA

Marissa Clark, a History Education Major, from Hampton, GA

Scott Clinton, a Christian Studies Major, from Ringgold, GA

Kaylin Coffman, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Abigail Colston, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Cartersville, GA

Kaitlyn Comley, a Marketing Major, from Chattanooga, TN

Carson Cook, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Bremen, GA

Gary Cook, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Kiersten Cooke, a Biology Major, from Rome, GA

Isabella Corbin, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Henagar, AL

Patrick Cordero LLaguarima, a General Business Major, from Madrid, Spain

Ashlynn Cordle, a Nursing Major, from Aragon, GA

Briley Cordle, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Aragon, GA

Elizabeth Cornelius, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Gadsden, AL

Lydia Cosper, a Music & Worship Leadership Major, from Maysville, GA

Christian Cotton, a General Business Major, from Pine Mountain, GA

Erica Couch, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Henagar, AL

Haley Cox, a Sport Management Major, from Sharpsburg, GA

James Craig, a Criminal Justice Major, from Kennesaw, GA

Abigail Crawford, a Christian Studies Major, from Tunnel Hill, GA

Taylor Crawford, a Biology Major, from Brookhaven, GA

Laura Crews, a Biology Major, from Cartersville, GA

Savannah Crider, a History Education Major, from Ranger, GA

Emily Crocker, a Sport Management Major, from Bethlehem, GA

Trevor Cumberland, a General Business Major, from Powder Springs, GA

Haylee Dancause, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Kingston, GA

Wesley Dang, a Marketing Major, from Frederick, MD

Samuel Darling, a Biology Major, from Winder, GA

Margaret Dattilo, a Psychology Major, from Peachtree City, GA

Andrea Davis, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Rome, GA

Kolby Davis, a General Business Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Mattilyn Day, a Marketing Major, from LaFayette, GA

Matthew DeBord, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Cameron DeBose, a Psychology Major, from Snellville, GA

Aeneas Dennis, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Austell, GA

Ana Diaz, a General Business Major, from Calhoun, GA

Zoe Diehl, a Music Major, from Ringgold, GA

Thomas Dillard, a Music Education Major, from Chatsworth, GA

Olivia Dodd, a Sport Management Major, from Athens, AL

Jean Louis du Plessis, an Accounting Major, from Graaff Reinet,

Corey Duffey, a General Business Major, from Miami Gardens, FL

Maura Duke, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Reagan Duke, a Musical Theatre Major, from Commerce, GA

Shady Duke, a Psychology Major, from Gaylesville, AL

Jaden Dunham, a Sport Management Major, from Locust Grove, GA

Elijah Duvall, a General Business Major, from Trion, GA

Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Cumming, GA

Cody Earle, a Sport Management Major, from Sharpsburg, GA

Aleigha Eason, a Marketing Major, from Carrollton, GA

Daniel Easter, a Musical Theatre Major, from Flower Mound, TX

Joseph Ellis, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Cartersville, GA

Bryson Elrod, a Sport Management Major, from White, GA

Trista Ely, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Abigail Emery, a Christian Studies Major, from Warner Robins, GA

Colin Evon, a History Education Major, from Monroe, GA

Justice Ezeokonkwo, a Biology Major, from Riverdale, GA

William Farmer, a Marketing Major, from Rocky Face, GA

Gloria Felix, a Criminal Justice Major, from Henagar, AL

Michael Fetterolf, a Sport Management Major, from Seymour, TN

Chase Finley, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Durham, NC

Dylan Fleming, a Marketing Major, from Woodstock, GA

Adam Fletcher, an Associate of Science Major, from Jackson, GA

Javier Flores, a General Business Major, from Jefferson, GA

Tanner Folds, a Sport Management Major, from Calhoun, GA

Taliyah Ford, a Musical Theatre Major, from Rome, GA

James Forman, a Sport Management Major, from Euharlee, GA

Emily Forsyth, a Marketing Major, from Rockmart, GA

Madison Fortenberry, a General Business Major, from Aragon, GA

Taylor Fountain, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Fort Payne, AL

LaTashia Fowler, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Atlanta, GA

Isaac Franklin, a Criminal Justice Major, from Southside, AL

Preston Frazier, a Sport Management Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Arlen Freeman, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Amelie Fryer, a Sport Management Major, from Sittingbourne, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Mekala Fuller, a Sport Management Major, from Sugar Hill, GA

Jared Gaines, a Sport Management Major, from Covington, GA

Emma Gallman, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Madelyn Gallman, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Karla Gamez, a Psychology Major, from Chatsworth, GA

Brooklyn Garner, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Destiny Garza, a Musical Theatre Major, from Buford, GA

Makayla Gay, a Biochemistry Major, from Camilla, GA

Kylie Geist, a Psychology Major, from Acworth, GA

Kayla George, a Theatre Major, from Douglasville, GA

Matthew George, a Music Education Major, from ROME, GA

Izayah Glenon, an Accounting Major, from Hanceville, AL

Christopher Godfrey, a Sport Management Major, from Calhoun, GA

Javier Gonzales, a General Business Major, from Dallas, GA

Lilian Gonzalez Morales, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Jovoreya Grant, a Biology Major, from Forest Park, GA

Amy Gravitte, a Music Education Major, from Canton, GA

Joshua Greene, a Communication Studies Major, from Marietta, GA

Cordell Greenwood, a General Business Major, from Newnan, GA

Jana Gregory, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Cave Spring, GA

Bryson Gresham, a General Business Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Treneice Grimes, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Greensboro, GA

Presley Gross, a Psychology Major, from Calhoun, GA

DeShun Grove, a Human Services Major, from Junction City, KS

Connor Gunnell, a Political Science Major, from Rome, GA

Elmer Gutierrez, a History Education Major, from Calhoun, GA

Bruce Guyton, a Sport Management Major, from Dublin, GA

Devin Hackney, a Biology Major, from Ranger, GA

Elijah Hagan, a Psychology Major, from Bethlehem, GA

Thomas Hairston, an Accounting Major, from Stone Mountain, GA

Brynlea Hall, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Brinley Hanks, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Rome, GA

Hunter Hardeman, a Biology Major, from Stockbridge, GA

Lindsey Hardin, a Psychology Major, from Inman, SC

Cooper Harmon, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Resaca, GA

Caleb Harper, a General Business Major, from Carrollton, GA

Abigail Hart, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Lilburn, GA

Ethan Hawthorne, a General Business Major, from St Augustine, FL

Emily Hayes, a Psychology Major, from Rome, GA

Julie Hayes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Resaca, GA

Contessa Heiskell, an English Major, from Powder Springs, GA

Eric Henderson, a History Education Major, from Newnan, GA

Matthew Henderson, a Biology Major, from Newnan, GA

Blake Henriques, a Sport Management Major, from Canton, GA

Esmeralda Hernandez, a Nursing Major, from Calhoun, GA

William Higgins, a General Business Major, from Trion, GA

Julia Hilzley, a Criminal Justice Major, from Slinger, WI

Tyler Hitt, a General Business Major, from Ballground, GA

Hunter Hodson, a Sport Management Major, from Chickamauga, GA

Sydney Holden, a Christian Studies Major, from Woodstock, GA

Danielle Holland, a Music Education Major, from Evans, GA

Alexis Hollingsworth, a Biology Major, from Loganville, GA

Jammie Holloway, a Criminal Justice Major, from Columbus, GA

Kayla Holloway, a Music Education Major, from Dallas, GA

Hayden Holsomback, a Sport Management Major, from Sugar Valley, GA

Kennedy Hopper, a General Business Major, from Rossville, GA

Emma Hornbuckle, a History Major, from Dallas, GA

Raphael Houssou, a General Business Major, from Weston, FL

Abbie Howard, a Christian Studies Major, from Winston, GA

Reagan Howell, an Accounting Major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Taylor-Reese Howell, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Sneads, FL

Grace Hudgins, a Music Education Major, from Calhoun, GA

John Hughes, a Political Science Major, from Canton, GA

Cooper Hunt, a Communication Studies Major, from Calhoun, GA

Hunter Hutchings, a Biology Major, from Rockmart, GA

Anna Hyde, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Cartersville, GA

Grace Irungu, a Nursing Major, from Acworth, GA

Camden Jackson, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Cedartown, GA

Jolie Jackson, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Ryan Jackson, a General Business Major, from Monticello, FL

April Jacobson, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Atlanta, GA

Reid Jefferson, a Psychology Major, from Cumming, GA

Payton Jenkins, a Christian Studies Major, from powder springs, GA

Danying Jiang, a Management Major, from Calhoun, GA

Jacey Johnson, a General Business Major, from Fairmount, GA

James Johnson, a Criminal Justice Major, from Athens, AL

Jason Johnson, a History Education Major, from Murrieta, CA

Joseph Johnson, a Sport Management Major, from McDonough, GA

Raylee Johnson, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Powder Springs, GA

Zach Johnson, a Management Major, from Southfield, MI

Brianna Johnston, a Communication Studies Major, from Adairsville, GA

Katelyn Johnston, a Music Education Major, from Adairsville, GA

Chloe Jones, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Erica Jones, a Nursing Major, from Rossville, GA

Kobe Jones, a Marketing Major, from Rome, GA

Priya Jones, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Trion, GA

Laci Justice, a Human Services Major, from Calhoun, GA

Emilee Kelley, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Cedartown, GA

Carter Kelly, a Criminal Justice Major, from McDonough, GA

Grace Kelly, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Pine Mountain, GA

Abby Kendrick, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Chickamauga, GA

Ian King, a General Business Major, from Calhoun, GA

Natalie Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Ricky Knight, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Fayetteville, GA

Jan Kos, a Psychology Major, from Zagreb-Susedgrad, Croatia

Stavros Kouvelas, an Associate of Science Major, from Acworth, GA

Shaina Kriews, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Gainesville, GA

Trey Kruse, a General Business Major, from resaca, GA

Mai Kue, a General Business Major, from Monroe, GA

Kalee Kuykendall, an Accounting Major, from Collinsville, AL

Kylee Kuykendall, an Accounting Major, from Collinsville, AL

Brantston Lacy, a General Business Major, from Dawsonville, GA

Shelsea Lamboy, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Cave Spring, GA

Bailey Lane, a Psychology Major, from Mansfield, GA

Hayden Lanier, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Tallapoosa, GA

Taryn Laramie, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Rome, GA

Ryleigh Lawrence, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Trion, GA

Maia Lee, an Accounting Major, from Adger, AL

Gonzalo Lemus, a Sport Management Major, from Rome, GA

Brittany Letner, a General Business Major, from Dalton, GA

Leslie Lewis, a History Education Major, from Rome, GA

Owen Lewis, a Christian Studies Major, from Cedartown, GA

Mckenzie Livingston, a Christian Studies Major, from Hiawassee, GA

Collin Lockard, a Criminal Justice Major, from Scottsboro, AL

Teresa Lopez, a General Business Major, from Dalton, GA

Maddalena LoRae, a Marketing Major, from Canton, GA

Hannah Lord, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Abigail Love, a Biology Major, from Columbus, GA

Kyrsten Low, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Moreland, GA

Claudia Lowe, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Centre, AL

Jonovan Lowe, a Management Major, from Lilburn, GA

Alana Loyd, a Biology Major, from Centre, AL

Claudia Loyola, a Psychology Major, from Alpharetta, GA

Ambria Ludwig, a Communication Studies Major, from Rome, GA

Allie Luna, a Communication Studies Major, from Flowery Branch, GA

Kyra Mabry, an Associate of Science Major, from Rome, GA

Merle MacGregor, a Theatre Major, from Ailey, GA

Isaac MacNaughton, an English Major, from Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada

Davide Maiello, a Communication Studies Major, from Novara, Italy

Mattia Maiello, a Communication Studies Major, from Momo, Italy

Nena Marcus, a Marketing Major, from Calhoun, GA

Aaron Martin, a Biology Major, from Bloomfield Hills, MI

Ariel Martin, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Pooler, GA

Logan Martin, a Biology Major, from Plainville, GA

Gustavo Martinez, a General Business Major, from Dalton, GA

Ansley Mask, a Pre-Nursing Major, from McDonough, GA

Hunter May, a General Business Major, from Dallas, GA

Sydney McBurnett, a Human Services Major, from Rome, GA

Howard McCombs, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Blairsville, GA

Grant McConnell, a Sport Management Major, from Kennedale, TX

Anna McCormick, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Hiram, GA

Ginny McCracken, a Biochemistry Major, from Great Falls, MT

Cole McCranie, a General Business Major, from Metter, GA

Natalie McCullough, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Dallas, GA

Madison McDonald, a Christian Studies Major, from Rome, GA

Avery McDowell, a History Major, from Cartersville, GA

Hannah McDuffie, a Psychology Major, from Cartersville, GA

Anna McElhaney, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Cartersville, GA

Caleb McGinnis, a Biology Major, from Hokes Bluff, AL

Amber McGraw, a General Business Major, from Summerville, GA

Jasmine McGreggor, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Rockmart, GA

Asia McWaters, a Psychology Major, from Dadeville, AL

Madilyn McWhorter, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Madison McWhorter, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Tyler McWillie, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Watrous, Saskatchewan, Canada

Andrea Medel Hernandez, a Communication Studies Major, from Puebla, Mexico

Kevin Medina, a Music Education Major, from Austell, GA

Veronica Medina-Soria, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Madison Meers, a Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Ryan Melillo, a General Business Major, from Bremen, GA

Noel Mendiola, a Marketing Major, from Frederick, MD

Cloteal Miller, a General Business Major, from Conyers, GA

Haleigh Miller, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Aragon, GA

Kyle Miller, a Criminal Justice Major, from Cartersville, GA

Noah Millican, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Summerville, GA

Braelin Mitchell, a Sport Management Major, from LaGrange, GA

Elizabeth Mitchell, a Biology Major, from Macon, GA

Jacob Mitchell, a Sport Management Major, from Fort Payne, AL

Daphny Moleski, a Music Education Major, from Powder Springs, GA

Miyana Mondesir, a Sport Management Major, from Dallas, GA

Aaron Moore, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Valley Head, AL

Jackson Moore, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Chickamauga, GA

Jacob Moore, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Forsyth, GA

Kyndall Moore, a Sport Management Major, from Acworth, GA

Taylor Moore, a Biology Major, from Cartersville, GA

Jose Morales, a Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Libbi Morgan, a Criminal Justice Major, from Fort Payne, AL

Kyle Morlock, a Mathematics Major, from Young Harris, GA

Kolby Morris, a General Business Major, from Conyers, GA

Peyton Moseley, a Sport Management Major, from Acworth, GA

Bo Mosteller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Jackson, GA

Jackson Mulkey, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Riley Mullis, a Music Education Major, from Eastman, GA

Santiago Naliato, a General Business Major, from Sao Paulo, Spain

Trevor Nanney, a Sport Management Major, from Adairsville, GA

Matthew Navarro, a Sport Management Major, from Dunwoody, GA

Dennis Nicholson, a General Business Major, from Montgomery, TX

Emma Novis, a Biochemistry Major, from Dallas, GA

Isabella Nunley, a Theatre Major, from Bogart, GA

Kaitlyn Nunley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Chickamauga, GA

Houston Oliver, a Criminal Justice Major, from Resaca, GA

Kenslee Osborne, a Nursing Major, from Dallas, GA

Konner Owens, a Management Major, from Vidalia, GA

Tyrell Owens, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Perry, GA

Jacob Pajer, a Sport Management Major, from Dunwoody, GA

Easton Parker, a Management Major, from Woodville, AL

Hannah Parker, a Music & Worship Leadership Major, from Hoschton, GA

Maggie Parker, a Communication Studies Major, from Buchanan, GA

Mattilin Parker, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Calhoun, GA

Javian Parks, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Lagrange, GA

Hannah Paul, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Rome, GA

Jacob Pearson, a Psychology Major, from Rome, GA

Lauren Peck, a General Business Major, from Adairsville, GA

Collin Perkins, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Hollywood, AL

Bethany Perry, a Music Major, from Rogersville, TN

Esme Perry, a Psychology Major, from Hiram, GA

Nora Perry, a Communication Studies Major, from Rogersville, TN

Alexander Peterson, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Rome, GA

Brandon Peterson, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Rome, GA

Madison Pettigrew, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from LaFayette, GA

Carolyn Phillips, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Kingsland, GA

Taylor Phillips, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Ringgold, GA

Emily Phipps, a Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Sydney Pledger, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Rome, GA

Molly Plott, a Criminal Justice Major, from Cartersville, GA

Jacob Poe, a Management Major, from Calhoun, GA

Peyton Posey, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Cartersville, GA

Lona Potter, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Plainville, GA

Carson Powell, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Heather Price, a Psychology Major, from Cartersville, GA

Emma Queen, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Calhoun, GA

Lucas Queen, a History Education Major, from Aragon, GA

Strahinja Radanovic, a Sport Management Major, from Subotica, Serbia

Bryce Rapson, a Human Services Major, from Cleveland, TN

Kyla Raven, a Sport Management Major, from Albany, GA

Madison Reagin, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Chelsea Redd, a General Business Major, from Calhoun, GA

Abby Redden, a Mathematics Major, from Fort Payne, AL

Ian Reith, a Management Major, from Chester, IL

Cole Rener, a Piano Major, from Cumming, GA

Hannah Rice, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Monroe, GA

Trystan Richards-Chastain, a Music Education Major, from Carrollton, GA

Emma Richardson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Chandler, AZ

Ryan Richardson, a Sport Management Major, from Birmingham, AL

Christopher Ridling, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Dana Rieske, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Kingston, GA

Cameron Rikard, a Biology Major, from Emerson, GA

Yamiletth Rivas, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

Josue Rivera, a Sport Management Major, from Dallas, GA

Allison Roberts, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Bremen, GA

Anna Roberts, an English Major, from Zebulon, GA

Alexander Robins, an Accounting Major, from Milton Keynes, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Barrett Rosson, a Sport Management Major, from Summerville, GA

Jordina Rovira Sole, a Psychology Major, from Balaguer, Spain

Samantha Rowell, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Mimi Royal, a Christian Studies Major, from Newnan, GA

Rylee Ruegger, a Marketing Major, from Hiram, GA

Arthur Rutledge, a Marketing Major, from Newnan, GA

Grant Sanders, a Marketing Major, from Acworth, GA

Richard Sapp, a Criminal Justice Major, from Kennesaw, GA

Julian Sauger, a Sport Management Major, from Trussville, AL

Braden Saunders, an Accounting Major, from Adairsville, GA

Alexis Schoggen, a Biology Major, from Lakeland, TN

McKena Schrader, a Psychology Major, from Cave Spring, GA

Averi Schrews, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Carrollton, GA

Thomas Schroeder, a General Business Major, from Cedar Bluff, AL

Aahana Seth, a Marketing Major, from Mumbai, India

Nathan Shaffett, a Chemistry Major, from Mt. Vernon, GA

Alexis Shearouse, a Nursing Major, from Marble Hill, GA

Lindsey Shipp, an English Major, from Dallas, GA

Brettany Shirley, a Management Major, from Rome, GA

Haley Shook, a Human Services Major, from Cartersville, GA

Alison Short, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Cartersville, GA

Riley Shubert, a General Business Major, from Covington, GA

Brenton Silvar, a Management Major, from Dallas, GA

Joni Simonds, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Powder Springs, GA

Kaitlyn Sims, a Middle Grades Education Major, from Madison, GA

Demetri Singleton, a Criminal Justice Major, from Columbus, GA

Anne Smith, a General Business Major, from Acworth, GA

Brinley Smith, a Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Caleb Smith, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Carly Smith, a Political Science Major, from LaFayette, GA

Elijah Smith, a General Business Major, from Rome, GA

Ella Smith, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Bremen, GA

Indiya Smith, a Biochemistry Major, from Carrollton, GA

Jade Smith, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Phoenix, AZ

Lesley Smith, a General Business Major, from Canton, GA

Madison Smith, an Accounting Major, from Fairmount, GA

William Smith, a Music & Worship Leadership Major, from Carrollton, GA

Weston Snell, a Theatre Major, from Swainsboro, GA

Anahi Soledad, an Accounting Major, from Roswell, GA

Aspen Sorrells, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Cartersville, GA

Preston Spake, a History Education Major, from Bremen, GA

Kristopher Spear, a Sport Management Major, from Calhoun, GA

Cameron Spehar, a Sport Management Major, from Hartselle, AL

Kaleb Speights, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Cartersville, GA

Dalton Sprayberry, a General Business Major, from Rockmart, GA

Owen Spruell, a General Business Major, from McDonough, GA

Caleb Stacy, a Sport Management Major, from Cedartown, GA

Ashton Stevens, a Sport Management Major, from McDonough, GA

Logan Stockton, a History Education Major, from Braselton, GA

Samantha Stoudt, a Psychology Major, from Kennesaw, GA

Hannah Strain, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from White, GA

Seth Stringer, a Piano Pedagogy Major, from Rockmart, GA

Collin Sullivan, a Sport Management Major, from Rome, GA

Leighann Summers, a Biology Major, from Dalton, GA

Sarah Summerville, a General Business Major, from Rockmart, GA

Reilly Swierbut, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Grand Haven, MI

Hayley Swindall, an Associate of Science Major, from Cedartown, GA

Jordan Tanksley, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Evans, GA

Ethan Temples, an Accounting Major, from Rome, GA

Carrington Terrell, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from Fayetteville, GA

Makayla Thacker, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Adairsville, GA

Kathia Thibaudeau, a General Business Major, from Cartersville, GA

Kiana Thomas, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Tampa, FL

McCall Thomas, a Criminal Justice Major, from Dawsonville, GA

Lecia Thompson, a General Business Major, from Powder Springs, GA

Amelia Thro, a Biology Major, from St. Charles, MO

Ethan Tibbs, a Management Major, from Calhoun, GA

Emily Tilson, a Sport Management Major, from Moreland, GA

Kailee Tipton, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Chatsworth, GA

Maria Torres, a General Business Major, from Dalton, GA

Juliana Torres Alarcon, a Marketing Major, from Bogota, Colombia

Olivia Trammell, a Nursing Major, from Rome, GA

Georgina Trenti, a Psychology Major, from Calhoun, GA

Bethany Truong, a Biology Major, from Gardendale, AL

Payton Tuder, a Mathematics Education Major, from Rocky Face, GA

Tammy Turner, a General Business Major, from Dallas, GA

Abigail Ulsaker, an Ecology and Field Biology Major, from Carrollton, GA

Terrence Vandiver, an Accounting Major, from Evans, GA

Cristian Vasquez, a General Business Major, from Calhoun, GA

Rei Voight, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Richmond Hill, GA

Jerry Vu, a General Business Major, from Cartersville, GA

Shaiq Walizada, a General Business Major, from Sherrills Ford, NC

Hannah Walker, an Accounting Major, from Newnan, GA

Maggie Wallace, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Cumming, GA

Madeline Walter, a Nursing Major, from Kennesaw, GA

John Warner, a Communication Studies Major, from McDonough, GA

Samuel Warner, a General Business Major, from Woodstock, GA

Noah Warren, a Sport Management Major, from Auburn, AL

Kayla Watts, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Franklin, GA

Jackson Welch, a History Education Major, from Monticello, GA

Cameron West, an Interdisciplinary Studies Major, from Rome, GA

Tyler West, a Music Education Major, from Chickamauga, GA

Benjamin Whelchel, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Silver Creek, GA

Rebecca Whitlock, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) Major, from North Augusta, SC

Emily Wilder, a Voice Major, from Alpharetta, GA

Madelyn Wilkes, an Elementary Education (P-5) Major, from Rome, GA

James Wilkins, a History Education Major, from Rome, GA

Ada Williams, a History Education Major, from Rome, GA

Brayden Williams, a Communication Studies Major, from Crossville, AL

Elijah Williams, a Sport Management Major, from Newnan, GA

Lindsay Williams, a Musical Theatre Major, from Cumming, GA

Jack Williamson, a Sport Management Major, from Ashland, AL

Ja’Than Willis, a Sport Management Major, from Dudley, GA

Sierra Withers, a Psychology Major, from Canton, GA

Noah Woehler, a Sport Management Major, from Plymouth, CA

Samantha Wolfe, a Marketing Major, from Cedartown, GA

Maegan Womack, a Music Education Major, from Fyffe, AL

Joseph Woodard, a Christian Studies Major, from Piedmont, AL

Rebecah Woody, a Human Services Major, from Summerville, GA

Alexandria Wright, a Psychology Major, from Chattanooga, TN

Sydney Wright, a Psychology Major, from Calhoun, GA

Justin Wyatt, a Computer Information Systems Major, from Cedartown, GA

Audrey Young, a General Business Major, from Summerville, GA

Olivia Young, a Pre-Nursing Major, from Menlo, GA

Yahir Zapata, a Management Major, from Dalton, GA

In its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.