Shorter University completes 10-year SACS Accreditation - Shorter University

ROME, Ga.(March 13, 2023) – Shorter University announced today that it has received a ten-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.

The reaffirmation of accreditation confirms that Shorter University meets SACSCOC’s high standards of quality, integrity, and effectiveness in its mission, programs, resources, and services. The reaffirmation also enables Shorter University to continue participating in federal financial aid programs and transferring credits to other accredited institutions.

“We are delighted to receive this affirmation of our academic excellence and institutional effectiveness from SACSCOC,” said Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees, and supporters who have contributed to the success the Lord has blessed us with. It allows us to continue with our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.“

“We are proud of those in the reaffirmation process and how hard they worked putting together the necessary documentation to successfully attain the 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation.” said Dr. John Reams, Provost of Shorter University. “Further, the reaffirmation came from SACSCOC without any follow-up questions.”

Shorter University is a Christian liberal arts university that offers associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees in various fields of study. The university also has several specialized accreditations for its programs in nursing, business, music, education, social work, sport management, and theatre.

