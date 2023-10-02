2023 Kappa Delta Pi Induction Class - Shorter University

KAPPA DELTA PI

Pictured you will find the newly inducted class of the Shorter University KDP chapter!

KDP is the International Honor Society for Education and to qualify you must meet a GPA of 3.25 or greater, have 18+ hours of Education courses planned, enrolled in, or completed. Pictured on the left, was speaker Mrs. Melanie Arrington, Media Specialist at Elm Street Elementary. Mrs. Arrington is also the Rome City Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year. We had 24 Shorter Hawks inducted: 29 Undergraduate and 5 Graduate.

We are so proud of our #TeachingHawks on this amazing accomplishment! Also, a special thanks to Mrs. Dena Tracy for all of her hard work with this organization.