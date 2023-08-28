Shorter University Welcomes the Class of 2027 - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (August 28, 2023) – Freshmen moved to The Hill on August 18 and returning students arrived on August 19. The Class of 2027 started their semester by attending Camp Hawk, a weekend welcome event allowing students to make new connections and learn more about the campus.

Students were excited to see various renovations completed around campus, including new roofs on many buildings and freshly painted dorms. In addition to these campus improvements, the University spent the summer months preparing to bring the College of Business back to The Hill next semester. All these improvements provide students with enhanced opportunities to learn and succeed.

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless said, “We are excited to have students back on campus for the fall semester. There is no better University for these students to be at. The faculty at Shorter University teach students with a biblical worldview and share the gospel with them inside the classroom. We pray to see lives transformed through Christ this semester, and we ask you to join us in that prayer.”

Dr. Don Dowless speaking at Convocation.

Since classes started on August 21, the campus has been busy. The first Wednesday of every fall semester the University holds convocation to share the gospel and welcome all students to campus. Other campus activities have included the annual church fair, a cookout hosted by BCM (Baptist Collegiate Ministries), and other various events hosted by Student Life. Greek Life is beginning fall recruitment.

Students entering the gates during Convocation.

The semester shows no signs of slowing down as we have some big events coming up. Homecoming & Family Weekend is October 13 -14. Shorter University’s sixth annual Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala for Student Scholarships will be held on December 7. The keynote speaker is NCAA College Football Hall of Fame Inductee and former Coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, Mark Richt.

