Welcoming Home the Class of 1973 - Shorter University

During our annual Shorter University homecoming event, we were able to welcome back the class of 1973 to celebrate their 50th class reunion.

Eight alumni joined us for all the festivities this weekend. We kicked the weekend off with a “Golden Lunch,” where Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President, and the Office of University Advancement were able to serve them lunch, recognize them, and send them home with some Shorter merch. The alumni were able to talk to Dr. Dowless about the university and had a chance to mingle with a few students.

Lloyd DeFoor, Susan Woodham Bassler, Susan Eubank DeFoor, Mary Lynn Eubanks, Nancy Hoopingarner Turner, Wanda Kenney Zoller, and Jean Jones Wacaster

“It was an honor to get to meet with a few individuals from the Class of 1973,” said Shorter University President, Dr. Don Dowless. “It was evident that we all shared a love for this university. A lot has changed about our university in 50 years, and it was an honor to share these updates with this class.”

After lunch, the guests were able to tour the campus and look at the many ways the campus has changed in the last 50 years. Later that evening, they joined us in the front circle for our homecoming pep rally.

On Saturday, the lively group attended the homecoming football game. They enjoyed a pre-game meal at the President’s Tent and then were able to watch the football game from the sidelines and saw the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen get crowned at halftime.

Watching the new King and Queen get crowned was extra special for Mrs. Mary Lynn Eubanks, as she was crowned the Shorter College Homecoming Queen in 1973. Mary Lynn came prepared for the weekend and brought her very own homecoming crown and was able to get a picture with the 2023 King and Queen.

Eli Duvall, Kennedy Neely, and Mary Lynn Eubanks

“What an honor it was to have the Class of 1973 back on The Hill to celebrate their 50th reunion,” said Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Candy Edwards. “While our goal was to bless them with a great experience, in the end, they blessed us.”

It was a great weekend on The Hill. The alumni that were able to join us:

