May Graduates Receive Degrees during Spring Commencement
Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2019 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 2, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus. A list of students who received degrees follows.
Alabama
Joshua Emmanuel Duncan of Anniston, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Cally Lynn Glass of Athens, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica Leigh Hopper of Boaz, AL, Bachelor of Arts
Devon Lynn Mason of Boaz, AL, Master of Accountancy
Haley Colbert Cosby of Cedar Bluff, AL, Master of Accountancy
Alton Jay Chambers of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Arts
Katelynn Waggoner Robinson of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michelle Analisa McGahey of Collinsville, AL, Bachelor of Science
McCauli Jordan Bryant of Crossville, AL, Bachelor of Arts
Madeline Alexis Whitney Fricks of Fyffe, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Toni Sueann Hassanin of Gadsden, AL, Bachelor of Science
Christopher Adam Robertson of Gaylesville, AL, Associate of Science
Timothy Robert Warren of Montevallo, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Logan Alexander McKenzie of Valley Head, AL, Bachelor of Science
Joseph Perry Sims of Vestavia Hills, AL, Master of Accountancy
Brazil
Bianca Martins da Silva of Osasco, Brazil, Bachelor of Business Administration
Roberta Pascotto Martire of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Bachelor of Business Administration
Florida
Byers Leon Hickmon Jr. of Gainesville, FL, Bachelor of Science
Cameron Roy Deary of Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Brodie Gonzalez of Lithia, FL, Bachelor of Arts
Austin Jarrett Smith of Merritt Island, FL, Master of Business Administration
Taylor Brooke Martin of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Bachelor of Science
Jasmine Taylor Crump of Tallahassee, FL, Bachelor of Science
Emma Marie Stimpson of Zephyrhills, FL, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Georgia
Alyssa Katherine Marrs of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessieca Mae Dingler of Adairsville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Kaitlin Elise Perrien of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ariel Elizabeth King of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Makayla Jaquetta Hewell of Alto, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Marianna Alves dos Santos Velozo of Atlanta, GA, Master of Business Administration
Serah Dabrell Edwards of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Qur’an Curtis Fite of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Meghan Aubrece Parrish of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Madelyn Olivia Hunt of Augusta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Sandra June House of Bremen, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Victoria Lynn Davenport of Buchanan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Matthew Stephen Alves of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Science
Phillip Kristian Anderson of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Phillip Kristian Anderson of Calhoun, GA, Associate of Science
Jose Luis Arambul Jr. of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Mary Jane Garigan of Calhoun, GA, Master of Management
Randall Lawrence Goodman II of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Madison Abigail Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Joshua R. Mashburn of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy
Taylor Renee’ Simpson of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
Tabitha Renee Smith of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Karen Elizabeth Claypole of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science
Donya Tenille Coleman of Canton, GA, Associate of Science
Jason Joseph Kurto of Canton, GA, Master of Business Administration
Rebecca Leigh Fowler of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Music
Ansley Nicole Long of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Devin Andrew Moore of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Nancy Nyambura Brown of Cartersville, GA, Associate of Science
Kristen Gail Cowart of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Max Walter Deiters of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Neka Monyei Jones of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacques Terrell Jones of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
George Michael Linskey of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Management
Olivia Louis-Jean of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Malorie Peyton Ragsdale of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kelly Elizabeth Stewart of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Christian Nicole Thomas of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaylie Alexa West of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Breanna Leigh Bowers of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nancy Amy Flores of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science
Terika Machelle House of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Monica Johnson of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kristy Ann Johnston of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Abigail Faith Kiser of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tonya R. Lakes of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science
Yanelis Marie Hernandez Marquez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lisa Ann Parker of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Accountancy
Katie Brooke Ross of Clermont, GA, Bachelor of Science
Juan Maurice Sutton of Cleveland, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jesse Mark Eugene Bramblett of Cohutta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kendall Ruth Knowles of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science
Dana Robinson of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Shimya Anya Smith of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Science
McKinley Ann Puckett of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tayler Brooke Ferqueron of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jamie Amanda Allen of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Katherine Ketchum of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ymari Jeshua Mason of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Management
Kenneth M. Specht of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration
Martha Lynn West of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Frances Alexandria Andrews of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science
Michaela Grace Peeler of Darien, GA, Bachelor of Science
Corey Bradford Robinson of Demorest, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Shantell Lenice Cleveland of Dothan, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tyler Richard Tillery of Douglasville, GA, Associate of Science
Mark Cleve Madison Duggan of Dry Branch, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Carlie Austin Garrett of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Tabatha Brown Solomon of Dublin, GA, Master of Business Administration
Teresita Johnson of Duluth, GA, Bachelor of Science
Katherine Elizabeth Tate of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tori Ja’Nae Napier of Fairburn, GA, Master of Accountancy
Howard Joe Lee Turner Jr. of Fairburn, GA, Bachelor of Science
Paula S. Harris of Flowery Branch, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Corey Coombs Freeman of Franklin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Katherine Ann Brock of Gainesville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Michael Anthony Tarver of Garfield, GA, Associate of Science
Precious Shakell Stewart of Grayson, GA, Bachelor of Science
Madalene Abigail Brackett of Greenville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Chamise Gordon Sweeting of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Taylor Renee Barton of Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Science
Joshua Scott Hansard of Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Sheila A. Ingram of Jonesboro, GA, Master of Business Administration
Hailey Erin Johnston of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica Danielle Kelly of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Peyton Jolie Reid of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science
Wendy R. Linley of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science
Karina Del Carmen Gomez Calvo of Lagrange, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Daveion Lavar Joyner of Lavonia, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Mayra Tavira-Garcia of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Erin Michelle Ables of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Iesha Mar’Shay Parks of Lithia Springs, GA, Master of Business Administration
Kayla Lianna Harriott of Locust Grove, GA, Bachelor of Music
Megan Kate Hopper of Loganville, GA, Master of Accountancy
Rachel Amber Schnelbach of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Brenton Michael Allen of Macon, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Randall Leban Blash Jr. of Macon, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Cindy Jo’lette Jenkins of Macon, GA, Bachelor of Science
Richarda Giselle Brown of Marietta, GA, Master of Management
Christopher Thomas Elsey of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Aubrey Nicole Geiger of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tyisha J. Johnson of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
McKenna Denise Massengale of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science
Aspen Larey McClain of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science
Allie Morgan Perry of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joseph Jelani Ross of Morrow, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Tristin Jawuan Bridges of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Tara G. Morris of Norcross, GA, Associate of Science
Anasa Moryah Lover of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science
Shannon Taylor Weekley of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science
Lucinda Darlene Hix of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science
Brittany Taylor Richardson of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zaira Haidee Flandez Ruiz of Riverdale, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Gladys Williford of Riverdale, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Rickey Wesley Dover of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science
Alexia Logan Kasahara of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science
Cameron Denise Abney of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Stacy Michelle Bodine of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Yolanda Ammons Bowers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Management
Casei Jordan Burkhalter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Mayra Janett Chavez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jeniquia Lecole Cheeks of Rome, GA, Master of Management
Kimberly Comix Silis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Mary Emily Corbin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Christopher Deonte Darden of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Christy Ann Dover of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Emily Hope Duggan of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Anna Kathryn Dulaney of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Regina Ashlynn Evans of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Erick Osmin Garcia of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Timothy W. Garrett of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Leslie Anne Hall of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Sara Michelle Harper of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Karla Vanessa Hernandez of Rome, GA, Master of Management
Rhonda Washington Houser of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Bailey Elizabeth Howell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jonathan Blake Lambert of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ana Maria Lopez-Muralles of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Delisa Madry of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Jonathan Mark Mason of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Allison Meers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Gabriela Veronica Mendez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Rachael Randy Lee Minard of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Francisco Javier Miranda of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Paula Moserrat Oviedo Tellez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Rhys McKenzie Pollock of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jacob Ramos of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Yecica Lizet Rivas of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rafael Alvaro Rivas of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Victor Alexis Santana of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Alisa Bonita Scott of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Management
Taylor Ashleigh Slade of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Whitney-Faith Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Cherry Alexis Sullivan of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kinsey Renee Taschenberger of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Emily Brooke Tyler of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Catherine Leigh Tyler of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Erika Nicole White-Jones of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Christopher Taylor Woodard Jr. of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Devontré Jacquez Bonner of Roswell, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Jennifer Marie Watts of Rydal, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Bridget Alicia Doyle of Silver Creek, GA, Associate of Science
Halle Rebekah Hanks of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kristin Ally Towe of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Mary Clauraine Saintfort of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Doris Chatman Roden of Snellville, GA, Master of Management
Tutu Choicy Paye of Stockbridge, GA, Bachelor of Science
Amanda Rae Willis of Stockbridge, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kenneth R. Busbin, Sr. of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Taylor Danielle Carroll of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Alisabeth Finster of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
David Allen Swift Jr. of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Hunter Elise Walker of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Maci Jo Roberts of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Andrea Lynn Morgan of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jamie Laree Heyward of Tucker, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Yvonne Crane of Tunnel Hill, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kennedy Ashton Hardy of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michael Raymond Quinn of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Science
Artie Alton Gardner III of Warner Robins, GA, Bachelor of Science
Scott Patrick Kent of Warner Robins, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Sydney Anne Sumners of White, GA, Bachelor of Science
Dallas Makalla Vaughn of White, GA, Master of Management
Jessica Lee Bohler of Williamson, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Michael Anthony Perez of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tracy Ellen Sanders of Winder, GA, Associate of Science
Chanel Kaila Mosley of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science
Chanel Kaila Mosley of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Leigh Morlock of Young Harris, GA, Bachelor of Science
Maryland
Randolph Chadd Halili of Parkville, MD, Bachelor of Business Administration
Mississippi
Elizabeth Payton Lippert of Meridian, MS, Bachelor of Arts
North Carolina
Lillian Kendall Vondra of Gastonia, NC, Bachelor of Business Administration
Todd Woodring of Murphy, NC, Bachelor of Science
Taylor Nicole Paxton of Troutman, NC, Master of Business Administration
South Carolina
TayVaughn Calvin Major of North Charleston, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration
Tinsley Leigh Fain of Boiling Springs, SC, Bachelor of Science
Ivey Jane Horton of Inman, SC, Bachelor of Arts
Tennessee
Tyler Dillon Cates of Belvidere, TN, Bachelor of Arts
Malisha Andrea Carter of Chattanooga, TN, Master of Business Administration
Alicia Gail McClellan of Chattanooga, TN, Bachelor of Science
David Craig Thompson of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Arts
Joseph Daniel Bobbitt of Hendersonville, TN, Master of Business Administration
Tony Dewey Barnes of Nashville, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration
Thomas Charles Halsall of Soddy Daisy, TN, Master of Management
Stephen Levi Moffett of Spring City, TN, Master of Business Administration
Raven Symone Fair of Union City, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration
Texas
Angela Maria Mincey of Austin, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration
Meagan J’von Louise Perry of Houston, TX, Bachelor of Science
Virginia
Caitlin Sophia Mercedes Baker of Chesapeake, VA, Associate of Science
