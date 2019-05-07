Shorter Announces Recipients of Competitive Scholarships

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University has announced recipients of competitive scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Please note: Only those students who returned a news release form to the Public Relations office are included in this release.

The J. Robert and Hazel B. Eubanks Scholarship provides tuition, room, and board for incoming freshmen for eight semesters. Eubanks Scholarship recipients include:

Kingsland, Ga. resident Carolyn Olivia Phillips. Carolyn is the daughter of Clint and Tracey Phillips and is home-schooled. A third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, she completed the Stars and Stripes project through American Heritage Girls and more than 600 service hours while in high school. She is a member of the Shout and Awaken youth choir and the Young and Alive youth group.

Rome, Ga. resident Luke Wright. Luke is the son of Charles and Melanie Wright of Rome, both of whom are Shorter alumni. Luke is a senior at Georgia Connections Academy and a dual-enrolled student at Shorter. He is a member of the National Honor Society and will graduate with honors at the top of his class. An active member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church, Luke participates in youth events, community outreach, evangelism, and ministered through the AWANA and J-KIDs programs. For the past six years, he has served as a team member for SPLASH (Showing People Love and Sharing Him), a summer mission project based in Chattooga County. As a dual-enrolled student at Shorter, he received the Bellwether Award for excellence in freshman writing.

The Presidential Scholarship provides tuition for incoming freshmen for eight semesters. Presidential Scholarship recipients include:

Columbus, Ga. resident Sydney Elise Cardwell. Sydney is the daughter of Jason and Leslie Cardwell and is a homeschool student. She is active in Springer Theatre Academy, the Springer Student Advisory Board, and the Church Music Academy. She received the Joy of Rearcous Award and serves as church pianist for Ladonia Baptist Church.

Newnan, Ga. resident Matthew Robert Henderson. Matthew is the son of Kevin and Stacey Henderson and is a senior at Northgate High School. A varsity baseball layer at Northgate, he is a member of Beta Club and the National Honor Society and a Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient. He is an active member of First Baptist Church of Moreland, where he helps with Thanksgiving outreach, dinner at church, and church clean-up days. Matthew also tutors Spanish students at Northgate.

Adger, Ala. resident Maia Lee. Maia is the daughter of Danette and Stephen Lee and is a senior at Oak Grove High School.

The Alfred Shorter/Provost Scholarship provides three-quarters of tuition for incoming freshmen for eight semesters. Alfred Shorter/Provost Scholarship recipients include:

Rockmart, Ga. resident Alexis McKenzie Carter. Alexis is the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Carter and attends Georgia Highlands College, where she is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She received the Rotary Club Scholarship from Polk County for academic achievement and community service.

Blue Ridge, Ga. resident Jordan Charlotte Chance. A senior at Fannin County High School, she is the daughter of Deena and Bo Chance. Jordan is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. She is a certified nursing assistant and certified emergency medical responder. She is active in the youth group and national and international missions work through her church, Blue Ridge First Baptist. She lettered in hurdles in Track and Field, made the Honor Roll and Principal’s List, and is an honor graduate. She also takes part in Painting with a Purpose, the painting ministry at Blue Ridge First Baptist and is on the FCA leadership team.

Maysville, Ga. resident Lydia Christian Cosper. A senior at Banks County High School, Lydia is the daughter of Chrissy and Todd Cosper. She has a 4.0 GPA and ranks ninth in her class of 179. She serves faithfully with the praise band at the Grove, helping to lead worship and serve her Lord.

Chula, Ga. resident Aimee Morgan Funk. A homeschool student at Funk Academy, Morgan is the daughter of Vincent and Terri Funk. She is a volunteer at Lifehouse Ministries, an active member and part of the Student Leadership Team of Northside Baptist Church, and an employee at Chicago Pizza & Pasta.

Chattanooga, Tenn. resident Cadyn Chapel Huddleston. A senior at Signal Mountain High School, Cadyn is the daughter of Jason and Laura Huddleston. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Leo and Beta Club. She is a volunteer with Chattanooga Sports Ministries and played high school soccer for three years.

Dahlonega, Ga. resident Isabelle Irene Kinard. A senior at Lumpkin High School, Isabelle is the daughter of Roger and Julia Kinard.

Metter, Ga. resident Carolina Brooke Lamm. Carolina is the daughter of David and Michelle Lamm and attends David Emanuel Academy. She is STAR Student and was selected as the Emanuel County Exchange Club Youth of the Year for 2019.

Benton, Tenn. resident David Alexander Pell. A senior at Polk County High School in Benton, Alex is the son of David and Lynne McClary and David and Karen Pell. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton. Alex has committed to play football at Shorter under Head Coach Zach Morrison; he is a four-year varsity football and basketball player at Polk County High. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Club 21, Future Business Leaders of America, and Junior Achievement. He was a 2018 Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship recipient at the local level. Alex was an All-District football selection in 2017 and 2018. He was named to the Chattanooga Times Best of Preps Football Team in 2018 and was also a Tennessee Sportswriter Association and Tennessee Football Coaches Association All-State selection for 2018.

Watkinsville, Ga. resident Bailey Anne Pirkle. A senior at Oconee County High School, Bailey is the daughter of Jim and Cyndi Pirkle. She is a four-year scholar athlete, a two-year HOSA Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference qualifier, a four-year volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drive and the Oconee County Parks and Recreation Department Summer Volleyball Camp, and a six-year Oconee County Fire Rescue event volunteer.

Valley Head, Al. resident Brittany Diane White. A senior at Fort Payne High School, she is the daughter of Susan White.

The Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship provides tuition for six semesters (for incoming transfer students), excluding summers. Recipients include:

Fort Payne, Ala. resident Victoria Leigh Arrington. A transfer student from Northeast Alabama Community College, Tori is the daughter of Ben and Becky Arrington. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and secretary of Sigma Kappa Delta. Her other activities include jazz band, concert band, Mustang Combo, chorus, and Encore at Northeast Alabama Community College, where she has maintained a 4.0 GPA.

