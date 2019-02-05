Faculty & Students to Be Featured in Feb. 9 Poetry Event

The Shorter University English Department will present an afternoon of music and poetry from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Yellow Door Antiques, 219 N. 5th Ave, SW in Rome.

This FREE event is sponsored by the English Department and The Chimes (Shorter’s literary and arts magazine since 1879). The event will feature the poetry of Shorter alumna Leah-Joy Smith; current students, Jay Chambers, Shea Cook, Destiny Killian, Anna Lundy, David Thompson, Tayla Vannelli, and Alexis Wright; and Shorter faculty members Angie O’Neal, Fabrice Poussin, and Zack Strait. Featured musicians will include Shorter students Alivia Gladden and Shea Cook.