Believe Conference to Equip Students to Walk Confidently in Faith

Rome, Ga. — On Saturday, Feb. 16, Shorter University will host the Believe Conference designed to encourage high school-aged students in their faith in Jesus Christ.

“The Believe Conference is an opportunity for high school students to learn the foundations of Christian faith and how to communicate those truths to their non-Christian friends,” said Dr. Brent Baskin, Associate Professor of Christian Studies, Youth Ministry at Shorter. “The wide range of expertise in the Christian Studies faculty gives Shorter University the opportunity to equip students to walk confidently in their faith and share it compassionately with those around them.”

Registration for the conference is available online at www.shorter.edu/believe.

Event-day check in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Shorter’s Brookes Chapel with sessions continuing until 4 p.m. The program will feature presentations by Shorter’s Christian Studies faculty members Cory Barnes, Brent Baskin, Daniel Blackaby, Lucas Butler, Randy Douglass and Andrew Bailey.

Blackaby, Adjunct Professor of Christian Studies at Shorter, is the author/co-author of nine books for young adults, including 7 Steps for Knowing, Doing, and Experiencing the Will of God and When Worlds Collide: Stepping Up and Standing Out in an Anti-God Culture, as well as the imaginative fiction trilogy The Lost City Chronicles. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Christianity and the Arts and a Master of Theology in Philosophy, Apologetics & Worldview from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Known for speaking on cultural engagement, Christianity and the arts, apologetics, and reaching the next generation for Christ, Blackaby’s talk at Shorter will focus on asking student attendees “Why Do You Believe?”

Barnes, Assistant Professor and Chair of the Department of Christian Studies at Shorter, will present a session titled “What Christians Believe.”

A graduate of Shorter University (Bachelor’s) and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy), he is the author of From Creed to Canon, a book that explores the relationship between the New Testament manuscripts and early Christian professions of faith. He loves teaching college students and preaching in local churches.

Baskin will lead students to explore the question “What Do You Believe?” Having served in local churches for over 20 years, Baskin holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master’s degree in student ministry from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he focused on adolescent development and family dynamics.

He is an alumnus of Ouachita Baptist University. His ministry passion is helping students discover their God-given gifts, so they can passionately serve Him.

Butler, Adjunct Professor of Christian Studies at Shorter, will focus on the topic of “Sharing What You Believe.” A Tennessee native who has lived in Rome for the past nine years, Butler has served the church in vocational ministry for 24 years with much of that time spent in student ministry.

He holds degrees from Union University (Bachelor of Arts) and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (Master of Divinity and Doctor of Philosophy). His doctorate is in evangelism with a focus on alternative religious movements.

Douglass and Bailey will join the speakers in leading breakout sessions.

Douglass holds Doctor of Education and Doctor of Ministry degrees and is Assistant Professor of Christian Studies at Shorter, where he has taught since 2012. He specializes in the areas of apologetics, world religions, and teaching methodologies.

He co-authored two books with Norman Geisler: Bringing Your Faith to Work: Answers for Break-Room Skeptics, (Baker Books, 2005), and Integrity at Work: Finding Your Ethical Compass in a Post-Enron World (Baker Books, 2007).

Bailey serves as Adjunct Instructor of Christian Studies at Shorter, where he also is the Webmaster/Analyst in the Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Blue Mountain College and a Master of Divinity with a specialization in Christian Studies and a Master of Theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he is currently a Doctor of Philosophy student in Theology.

The worship leader for the Believe Conference will be Jonathan Hannah, Associate Worship Pastor and Student Worship Director at First Baptist Church of Douglasville. Hannah is also the Chapel Worship Coordinator at Shorter. A 2018 Shorter graduate, he holds a Bachelor of Music in Worship and Music Leadership. He has a passion for encouraging and equipping students to pursue their calling in worship ministry.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.