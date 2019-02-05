Atlanta Hawks Exec Speaks to Shorter’s Business Students

Rome, Ga. — Jon Babul, Vice President of Basketball Development with the Atlanta Hawks, recently shared insights from his professional journey in the world of athletics with students at Shorter University. The standing-room-only event drew 98 students plus a number of faculty and staff.

Babul’s visit was part of the annual lecture series hosted by Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business. He discussed a wide range of topics from building meaningful relationships, the ups and downs for collegiate athletics, job pursuits, and battling adversity, drawing examples from his personal journey.

Babul encouraged students to spend time making meaningful connections, to create a point of differentiation between themselves and others, and to commit to being an individual who says “I can do it.”

“Passion will provide direction for you,” Babul said. “Play to your strengths.”

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business, said, “Shorter University and the Ledbetter College of Business were very appreciative to have Jon take time out of his busy schedule to come speak directly with our students. He provided insight from his professional journey and shared tips for the students on overcoming adversity and creating a vision for both setting and accomplishing goals. He also took time to talk with one-on-one with students following the lecture.”

Michael Ross, Assistant Professor of Sport Management at Shorter, met Babul through working with the Atlanta Hawks youth summer program and was instrumental in arranging the visit, Dr. Hooper added.

Photos by Tracy Johnson, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business