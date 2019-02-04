Alumna Carol Kirby to be Featured at Little Black Dress Tea

Carol Kirby, a Ministry Ambassador with In Touch Ministries, will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 3rd Annual Little Black Dress Tea on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The Little Black Dress Tea is hosted by Shorter University First Lady Mrs. Teresa Dowless to raise support for the Student Scholarship Fund. The event will begin at 2 p.m. in the university’s Price Learning Center. Tickets are $30 each, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For tickets or more information, visit www.shorter.edu/2019-tea.

A Shorter alumna, Ms. Kirby served as Director of Alumni Relations at Shorter for seven years, a portion of which she also served a dual role as Senior Advancement Officer. She left Shorter to raise support for In Touch Ministries, the global ministry of Dr. Charles Stanley.

Having studied under well-known Shorter music faculty members Elizabeth Buday and Dr. John Ramsaur, Ms. Kirby graduated from Shorter with a Bachelor of Music Education and was a charter member of the Shorter Chorale. She went on to earn a Master of Music degree from Georgia State University before beginning a 27-year career as Director of Music Ministries in Baptist churches in Gwinnett and Walton Counties.

Ms. Kirby received Shorter’s Distinguished Service Award in 2012 and the Alumni Association’s Service Scholarship is named in her honor.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.