Newly Established Community Scholarship to Benefit Local Students

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has established a new Community Scholarship Program with a goal of making college more affordable for students in Rome, Floyd County, and contiguous counties.

“We are excited to begin offering Community Scholarships to students from our area who chose to continue their education with us,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “The Community Scholarships will become an important part of the extensive scholarship program we offer in order to make our Christ-centered education available to as many students as possible.”

The Community Scholarship Program will provide funding of up to $14,000 per year to assist students in attaining a Bachelor’s degree at Shorter University. The scholarship will be provided to qualified students for four consecutive years (defined as eight semesters—excluding summers) towards costs of attendance at Shorter.

These scholarships are available to qualified students at participating high schools, both public and private, and home school students within the Georgia counties of Floyd, Bartow, Chattooga, Gordon, and Polk or the Alabama counties of Cherokee, Dekalb, or Jackson.

“Access and affordability are two common barriers students face when considering their options for higher education,” said Karl Hatton, Shorter’s Vice President for Enrollment Management. “We want to help remove those barriers and make our Christ-centered educational experience available to greater numbers of students, especially those from here in our community and the surrounding counties.

“We love Rome, Floyd County, and our neighboring counties,” Hatton added, “and we want to encourage local students to stay in the area, to earn their degrees from Shorter, and to grow into community leaders for our region. We want local students to know that we would love to have them as part of our Shorter family.”

For more information on the scholarship program, students, families, and school personnel may contact Shorter’s Office of Admissions by phone at 706-233-7319 or by email at admissions@shorter.edu.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.