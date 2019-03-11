Scholarship to Honor Memory of Dr. Bob Stinchcomb

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University is working to establish a scholarship in memory of the late Dr. Bob Stinchcomb, who was a member of Shorter’s faculty at the time of his death in April 2018.

Dr. Stinchcomb served as the Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Sport Management during his time at Shorter University. He joined Shorter’s faculty after a distinguished career as an athletic director and coach at Darlington School, Appling County High School, Eagle’s Landing High School, and Madison High School (Florida). He is being inducted posthumously into the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame on March 24.

“We are working with the Stinchcomb family to encourage his colleagues and friends to help establish this scholarship,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Dr. Stinchcomb brought a zest for life and teaching into his classroom and worked hard to help students make connections that would fuel their professional and personal success.”

One established, this scholarship will be given to a student studying in Shorter University’s College of Business who exhibits the same characteristics Dr. Stinchcomb lived. Preference will be given to students who attended the high schools where Dr. Stinchcomb worked.

The university has received a lead gift to begin establishing this endowment. Once the endowment reaches $25,000, it will be permanently endowed and will allow yearly awards to be made in memory of Dr. Stinchcomb.

Donations may be made online at www.shorter.edu/bob_stinchcomb or mailed to Shorter University Office of Advancement, Attn. Stinchcomb Scholarship, 315 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.