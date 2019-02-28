AWARE Event Highlights Danger of Alcohol, Drugs

The Alcohol and Other Drugs Coalition (AODC) is presenting “AWARE!” through Thursday, Feb. 28, featuring various activities and visuals throughout Shorter University’s campus. The event is designed to encourage students to be alert to the dangers of driving after ingesting alcohol or drugs and to the risks of getting into a car with a driver who is under the influence.

Throughout the event, there will be various activities and visual aids set up for students to participate in and observe. Several organizations will be creating banners that will be placed around campus to visually remind students to be aware. Other visual aides around the cafeteria and Fitton Student Union will include wreckage of a vehicle and a slide show of roadside memorials.

The AODC is also working with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to provide a simulation using goggles that allows students to experience first hand just how much alcohol and drugs can affect their judgment. Additionally, students will have an opportunity to write the names of people they personally know who have been affected by driving under the influence on a “brick” which will be used to create a “memorial wall” display. All of these visual displays and activities are designed to leave an impact of just how important this issue is on students as they head into their week of spring break.

“We planned for this event to be the week prior to Spring Break to hopefully provide some impactful information that allows students to be empowered and make wise decisions or help others,” said Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Linn Pitts who is a member of the coalition.

With alcohol and drug use being such a serious issue, Mr. Pitts emphasizes how this event is “truly about the students,” saying it “really gives them an opportunity to understand the dangers of substance abuse – especially alcohol.” The AODC has been very intentional in the planning process to bring awareness to these important issues. The coalition comprised of various staff and faculty here at Shorter truly believe in making sure that students are aware of these issues and doing everything they can to encourage safety on campus.

“The main purpose of the AODC is to provide alcohol and drug education for the student body in a manner that will make an impact on them,” said AODC member Jan Sidwell, “In turn, we are hopeful that it will minimize substance abuse in their lives and on campus.”

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.