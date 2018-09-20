U.S. News ranks Shorter among South’s Best, Best for Veterans

Rome, Ga. — New rankings released by U.S. News & World Report list Shorter University among both the South’s Best Regional Colleges and the Best Regional Colleges for Veterans (South).

The 2019 rankings place Shorter at No. 27 on the list of regional colleges in the South and at No. 12 among Southern colleges serving veterans.

“Shorter University has a strong commitment to providing an exceptional academic experience in an environment that is Christ-honoring,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are pleased that our programs are again ranked among the best in our category and that we were recognized for the services we provide to those who serve our nation. This external source validates what we already know: that Shorter University is a great choice for a great education.”

These rankings are the latest of several which have recognized Shorter as an outstanding institution. College Consensus ranked Shorter at No. 20 on its list of Top Regional Colleges in the South for 2018; that ranking was based in part on student reviews.

The Princeton Review included Shorter on its list of “Best Southeastern Colleges” for 2018. The university was also ranked No. 37 on Washington Monthly’s list of “Best Bang for the Buck – Southeast” institutions.

A number of Shorter’s academic programs also received notable rankings during the 2017-18 academic year. The Online Sport Management MBA program was ranked No. 4 in the nation by SportsManagementDegreeHub.com, and Shorter’s Sport Management program was also ranked No. 2 among the Top 5 Online Associate in Sports Management Programs by TheBestColleges.org.

Shorter’s Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing was No. 6 among the 10 Best Colleges for Nursing Majors in Georgia, and the university’s Criminal Justice program was No. 5 among the Best Criminal Justice Colleges in Georgia. Both of those rankings were compiled by Zippia. Best Degree Programs placed Shorter at No. 7 on its list of the 30 Most Affordable Online Bachelors’ in Business Administration at Private Colleges.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.