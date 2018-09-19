Shorter Senior Receives Atlanta Steinway Society Scholarship

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University senior Becky Fowler has been selected as a recipient of this year’s Atlanta Steinway Society Scholarship.

Fowler will be featured in a performance hosted by the society on Sept. 23 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church’s Kellet Chapel in Atlanta. In addition to her performance, she will discuss her musical aspirations.

The Atlanta Steinway Society presents three scholarships annually to piano majors who are skilled and sophisticated performers. An accomplished pianist, Fowler has also won the piano division of Shorter’s 2018 William and Mary Ann Knight Performers Scholarship Competition.

“It was an easy choice to nominate Becky for a scholarship from the Atlanta Steinway Society,” said Dr. Jerico Vasquez, artist in residence and professor of music at Shorter, who coordinates the keyboard studies program. “She is quite a gifted musician, endowed with maturity, sensitivity, and intelligence. She has also proven herself a wonderful and confident performer having won the Bill and Mary Ann Knight Competition last spring. I am very proud of her!”

Fowler is a native of Carrollton, Ga.

