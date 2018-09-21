Dr. Kathi Vosevich Added as Editor of Alpha Chi Journal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The student response to the launch in 2017 of Aletheia, Alpha Chi’s peer-reviewed journal of undergraduate scholarship, was tremendous. The editorial staff has, as of summer 2018, received and managed the review of over 200 submissions from a wide variety of academic disciplines. To manage this influx of submissions, the editorial staff has grown to include the addition of a copy editor and the Editorial Review Board.

This fall we are pleased to announce the addition of a second editor, Dr. Kathi Vosevich, the faculty sponsor of the Georgia Theta chapter at Shorter University, who was selected after a national search.

Aletheia Editor Dr. Tim Lindblom stated that, “Dr. Vosevich’s expertise in the arts and humanities, as well as her dedication and long-standing service to the Society, will add to our ability to process and manage the growing number of submissions to the journal. We look forward to Dr. Vosevich’s leadership and to continued expansion and growth of the journal and publishing the exceptional work of Alpha Chi’s undergraduate members.”

To access the latest issues of Aletheia, visit AlphaChiHonor.org/Aletheia.

At Shorter, Dr. Vosevich also serves as Associate Provost, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and Professor of English. Shorter’s Alpha Chi chapter won the 2018 President’s Cup as the nation’s best chapter.

Alpha Chi National College Honor Society invites to membership juniors, seniors, and graduate students from all disciplines in the top ten percent of their classes. Active on nearly 300 campuses nationwide, chapters induct approximately 11,000 students annually. Since the Society’s founding in 1922, Alpha Chi members have dedicated themselves to “making scholarship effective for good.” Alpha Chi is a member in good standing of the Association of College Honor Societies, the only national accrediting body for collegiate honor societies.