Two Recent Rankings Highlight Excellence of Academic Programs

Shorter’s Online Human Services Program was named “Best Christian University” in a ranking by Intelligent. More than 100 colleges were considered, and Shorter’s program was recognized as the best for a Christian University with an overall score of 94.9 out of 100!

“This ranking does not come as a surprise to us,” said Dr. Cory Barnes, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences. “We have exceptional faculty equipped to serve our Human Services program, and they work with exceptionally gifted students.”

Dr. Jared Linebach, Chair of Social Sciences, said, “Human Services is a rapidly growing field and the faculty work diligently to respond to expectations of the field and to meet the needs of their students.”

Additionally, Shorter’s Online Sport Management Degree Program ranked No. 2 among the Top 101 Online Sport Management degrees in the country, according to Intelligent rankings.

“I am very proud of our faculty and students for this accomplishment,” said Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of Shorter’s Ledbetter College of Business. “Our Sport Management students continue to be excellent representatives of Shorter University as they pursue internship and career opportunities in the Sport Management industry.”

“This award is a testament to the department’s never-ending pursuit for academic quality, affordability, ingenuity, and online competency,” according to Micah Natale, Chair of the Sport Management Department. “We are honored to be the recipient of this recognition for our Online Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management.”

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.