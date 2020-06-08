Congratulations to Students Named to Spring Semester Dean’s List

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Luis Acevedo, a General Business major from Coconut Creek, FL

Austin Allen, a Marketing major from Calhoun, GA

Khaled Almeqatti, a Computer Information Systems major from Vancouver, BC

Adel Obaid H Alturaysi, a Computer Information Systems major from Saudi Arabia

Celia Alvarado, a Music Education major from Mableton, GA

Darby Ambrose, a Computer Information Systems major from Rising Fawn, GA

Madison andre’, a Biochemistry major from Dawson, GA

Isabella Arcadi, a Pre-Nursing major from Newnan, GA

Diana Arteaga, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Adairsville, GA

Joanna Atwood, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Hannah Ayers, a Pre-Nursing major from Buchanan, GA

Courtney Bach, an Accounting major from Middleburg, FL

Grayson Bagwell, a History major from Emerson, GA

Colbi Ballard, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Baylee Balliew, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Jessica Barber, a Pre-Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Brett Bardenwerper, a Pre-Nursing major from Helen, GA

Ansley Barge, a Biochemistry major from Carrollton, GA

Harlie Barker, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Barbara Barnes, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Hampton, GA

Coleton Barnes, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Dallas, GA

Justin Barnes, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Jamarkist Barnette, a Sport Management major from Atlanta, GA

Tabitha Barone, a General Business major from Rome, GA

David Barrett, a History Education major from Kingston, GA

Sharhonda Barrett, a Nursing major from Silver Creek, GA

Adriana Bautista, a Biology major from Summerville, GA

Kendyl Bazelmans, a Nursing major from White, GA

Maverick Beaudreau, a Communication Studies major from Winston, GA

Denzel Bell, a Psychology major from Riverdale, GA

Leslie Bennett, a Youth Ministry major from Gray, GA

Hanock Berhane, a Sport Management major from Lilburn, GA

Irma Berkowitz, a General Business major from Gilbert, AZ

Teresa Berry, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Chloe Bice, a Psychology major from Summerville, GA

Nehemiah Bing, a Pre-Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Davis Bishop, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Ashley Black, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

Christopher Black, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

Kasey Black, a Human Services major from Sumner, GA

Catherine Bloedow, a Communication Studies major from Valrico, FL

Bryce Bogart, a Sport Management major from Lawrenceville, GA

Joshua Boggs, a Biochemistry major from Scottsboro, AL

Janae Bohannon, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Ava Bone, a Psychology major from Ringgold, GA

A’Lexus Booker, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

andrew Bos, a Sport Management major from Kathleen, GA

Blakely Bottegal, a Mathematics Education major from Cartersville, GA

Joey Bowman, a Biology major from Rainsville, AL

Veronica Bowman, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Hogansville, GA

Jordan Bowzard, a Communication Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Wilbert Boyd, a Sport Management major from Davenport, FL

Matthew Bradley, a Management major from Jasper, GA

Kaleeq Brannigan, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Whitley Brooker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Dalton, GA

Mary Brooks, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Ruby Brooks, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Acworth, GA

Zachary Brooks, a General Business major from Kennesaw, GA

Dediere Brown, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Marissa Brown, a Musical Theatre major from Marietta, GA

Bianca Browne, a Human Services major from Stockbridge, GA

William Browning, a Criminal Justice major from Canton, GA

Michael Bryan, a Mathematics major from Rome, GA

Kelly Bryl, a Sport Management major from Ormond Beach, FL

Kendall Buck, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Jonesboro, GA

Kennedy Buck, a Psychology major from Jonesboro, GA

Paris Buckner, a Marketing major from Cleveland, TN

Rachel Buford, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

John Burchett, a Sport Management major from Cartersville, GA

Rhett Burgess, a Pre-Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Aric Butler, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Dallas, GA

Nathaniel Butterworth, a Sport Management major from Cartersville, GA

Annalysa Cagasan, a Piano major from Carrollton, GA

Ty’Eisha Caldwell, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Seth Calero, a Pre-Nursing major from Naples, FL

Holly Cameron, a Pre-Nursing major from Lakeland, FL

Jordan Cannon, a Biology major from anderson, SC

Emily Carden, a Music major from Rossville, GA

Sydney Cardwell, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Branson Carnes, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Chatsworth, GA

Haley Carnes, an Associate of Science major from Buchanan, GA

Erin Carter, a Biology major from Toccoa, GA

Justice Carter, a Management major from Cartersville, GA

Rebekah Cash, a Mathematics Education major from Adairsville, GA

Morgan Cashen, a History Education major from Rockmart, GA

Jazthen Castro, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Anthony Catanzaro, a History major from Euharlee, GA

Kimberly Caudle, a Criminal Justice major from Conyers, GA

Angela Cecere, a Biology major from Acworth, GA

Alexis Chambers, an English major from Centre, AL

Kendale Chambers, a Sport Management major from Loganville, GA

Rylie Chamlee, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from LaFayette, GA

Jordan Chance, an Undecided major from Blue Ridge, GA

Houston Channell, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Warthen, GA

Hunter Chastain, a Sport Management major from Kingston, GA

Malley Chastain, a Middle Grades Education major from Dalton, GA

Emily Cheek, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Cameron Cherry, a Sport Management major from Acworth, GA

Ashton Childress, a Biology major from Kennesaw, GA

Victoria Chivers, an Accounting major from Villa Rica, GA

Matthew Christian, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Melinda Chrun, a Marketing major from Vaureal, France

Jovan Cirkovic, a Computer Information Systems major from Belgrade, Serbia

Alexis Clark, a Mathematics Education major from Rome, GA

Haley Clark, a Human Services major from Dallas, GA

Sarah Clark, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Kaden Cochran, an Accounting major from Adairsville, GA

Michelle Cocroft, a Criminal Justice major from Marietta, GA

Conner Conner, a Theatre major from Cedartown, GA

Carson Cook, a Mathematics Education major from Bremen, GA

Meredith Copeland, a Management major from La Fayette, GA

Juan Cornejo, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Samantha Cornelius, a Music Education major from Rainsville, AL

Lydia Cosper, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Maysville, GA

Lucas Costa, a Sport Management major from Cumming, GA

Meagan Cox, a Christian Studies major from Clarkesville, GA

Cletia Crews, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Columbia, SC

Kali Crowder, a General Business major from Cohutta, GA

Eva Cruz, a Human Services major from Gadsden, AL

Nancy Cruz, a Chemistry major from Cedartown, GA

Aisling Cummins, a Pre-Nursing major from Kennesaw, GA

Taryn Cycholl, a General Business major from Boca Raton, FL

Jordan Czekalla, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Christian Da Silva, a Political Science major from Locust Grove, GA

Samuel Darling, a Biology major from Winder, GA

Kaylee Darsey, a Middle Grades Education major from Buckhead, GA

Benjamin Davis, a General Business major from Newnan, GA

Christopher Davis, a General Business major from Zebulon, GA

Wykerra Davis, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Colbert, GA

Laura Dawson, a Communication Studies major from Newnan, GA

Jean De Lavallade, a Mathematics major from Vernou-sur-Brenne, France

Lokusatu Hewage De Silva, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Marian Deen, a Music Education major from Baxley, GA

Stephany Delgado, a Biology major from Rome, GA

McKenzie Dempsey, a Middle Grades Education major from Acworth, GA

Aeneas Dennis, a Biology major from Austell, GA

Aubrey Desmet, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Flowery Branch, GA

Brandon Dickerson, a Sport Management major from Riverdale, GA

Caleb Diller, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Rome, GA

Isabella DiMauro, a Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Zachary Dimmock, a Christian Studies major from Cullman, AL

Abigail Dixon, a Middle Grades Education major from LaGrange, GA

Austin Dixon, a Management major from Morrow, GA

Laura Dodge, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Garrison Dodson, a Music Education major from Summerville, GA

Meagan Doughty, a Nursing major from Acworth, GA

Jordyn Dove, a Psychology major from Omega, GA

Elizabeth Drake, a Musical Theatre major from Appling, GA

Theresa Dunn, a General Business major from Aragon, GA

Courtney Durham, a Biology major from Chickamauga, GA

Sydney Durham, a Nursing major from McDonough, GA

Hannah DuVall, a Communication Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Charles Elliott, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Grant Elliott, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Jaden Elrod, a Nursing major from Temple, GA

Michelle Emanuelo, a Psychology major from Kennesaw, GA

Mary Enright, an Undecided major from Cumming, GA

Benjamin Epperley, a Chemistry major from Springfield, GA

Victoria Ergle, a Pre-Nursing major from Woodstock, GA

Madison Erickson, a Criminal Justice major from Acworth, GA

Casey Essinger, a Middle Grades Education major from Fyffe, AL

Cecilia Estock, a Nursing major from Lilburn, GA

April Estrada, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Kristina Evans, a Criminal Justice major from Cumming, GA

Val Evans, a Biology major from Franklin Springs, GA

Adam Exsted, a Political Science major from Rome, GA

Rebekah Ezell, a Theatre major from Macon, GA

Justice Ezeokonkwo, a Biology major from Riverdale, GA

Malcolm Falardeau, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Zeb Falcitelli, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Toneika Farquharson, an Associate of Science major from Lawrenceville, GA

Holly Ferguson, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

andres Ferreiro, a Sport Management major from Miami, FL

Leah Figueroa, a Biochemistry major from Acworth, GA

Timothy Finlayson, a Sport Management major from Greenville, FL

Lauren Finster, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Harrison Fisher, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Katherine Fisher, a Human Services major from Cumming, GA

Catherine Fletcher, a Nursing major from Marietta, GA

Javier Flores, a General Business major from Jefferson, GA

Kayla Flowers, a General Business major from Trion, GA

Avery Floyd, a Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Celia Floyd, a Management major from Dallas, GA

Allan Fordham, an Associate of Science major from Ranburne, AL

Celise Forte, a Political Science major from Stone Mountain, GA

Kaitlyn Forte, an Accounting major from Tyrone, GA

Elizabeth Fowler, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Marble, NC

Emily Fowler, a Nursing major from Atlanta, GA

Justin Franklin, a Communication Studies major from Chatsworth, GA

Marie Fraser, a Certification (Education) major from Rome, GA

Kaitlyn Fudge, a Psychology major from Acworth, GA

Jason Fuller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Plainville, GA

Mekala Fuller, a Sport Management major from Sugar Hill, GA

Aimee Funk, a Biochemistry major from Chula, GA

Karla Gamez, a Psychology major from Chatsworth, GA

Fanny Garanger, a Marketing major from Kungsbacka, Sweden

Tristen Garner, a History major from Adairsville, GA

Grace Garnett, a Piano Pedagogy major from Savannah, GA

Samuel Garris, a History Education major from Buford, GA

Destiny Garza, a Musical Theatre major from Suwanee, GA

Ashley Gatlin, a Management major from Hampton, GA

Mirella Gatterdam, a Biology major from Pensacola, FL

Marley Gentry, a Pre-Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Kayla George, a Theatre major from Douglasville, GA

Bailey Gerstner, a Marketing major from Cumming, GA

Erik Gil-Garrido, a General Business major from Cumming, GA

Alyssa Gill, a Middle Grades Education major from Taylorsville, GA

Hayley Gillespie, a Nursing major from Newnan, GA

Taylor Glover, an Undecided major from Sneads, FL

Elvis Gomez-Hernandez, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Carrie Gordon, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Mary Catherine Gossett, a Nursing major from Scottsboro, AL

William Gowens, a Musical Theatre major from Adairsville, GA

Kierra Graham, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Jovoreya Grant, a Pre-Nursing major from Forest Park, GA

Haley Gravitte, a Music Education major from Canton, GA

Kelsey Gravitte, a Nursing major from Canton, GA

Chloe Gray, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Danielle Griesemer, a History major from Rome, GA

Christianne Grist, a Communication Studies major from Warner Robins, GA

Jan Gruhn, a Marketing major from Schleiden, Germany

Emma Guice, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Felix Guijosa, a Marketing major from Rome, GA

Bruce Guyton, a Sport Management major from Dublin, GA

Jacqueline Guzman, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Lisa Gwaltney, a General Business major from Loganville, GA

Gracie Hall, an Accounting major from Aragon, GA

Christopher Hamilton, a Christian Studies major from Dallas, GA

Jennifer Hanner, a Nursing major from Gaylesville, AL

Maria Hansen, a Human Services major from Cumming, GA

Molly Hardy, a Music Education major from Powder Springs, GA

Katilyn Hargrove, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Taylor Harper, a Sport Management major from Fairburn, GA

Teresa Harrell, a General Business major from Euharlee, GA

Jody Ann Harris, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Trentavious Harris, a Sport Management major from Athens, GA

Jamilla Harrison, a Sport Management major from College Park, GA

Kayla Hartmann, a Sport Management major from Debary, FL

Trevon Hawkins, a History Education major from Talking Rock, GA

Raegan Hawks, an English major from Gadsden, AL

Eric Henderson, a Biology major from Newnan, GA

Matthew Henderson, a Biology major from Newnan, GA

Jennifer Hernandez-Vega, a Sport Management major from Buford, GA

Jessie Hilliard, an Ecology and Field Biology major from McDonough, GA

Tyler Hitt, a General Business major from Ballground, GA

Hunter Hodson, a Middle Grades Education major from Chickamauga, GA

Gabrielle Hogle, an Accounting major from Flowery Branch, GA

Caroline Holbrook, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Joseph Holbrook, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Sydney Holden, a Christian Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Macy Hollis, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Kayla Holmes, a Sport Management major from Stone Mountain, GA

Annie Homan, a Psychology major from Brewton, AL

Zyaire Horey, a Marketing major from Stockbridge, GA

Emily Houston, a Human Services major from Cave Spring, GA

Jakayla Hubert, a Criminal Justice major from Milledgeville, GA

Cadyn Huddleston, a Biology major from Bowersville, GA

Tiffany Hunt, a Music Education major from Rome, GA

David Hutchins, an Associate of Science major from Hiram, GA

Alexander Hyde, a History major from Chatsworth, GA

Alexandria Ingram, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Jared Ivey, a Musical Theatre major from Macon, GA

Allie Jackson, a Marketing major from Dallas, GA

Mercedes Jackson, a Psychology major from Blythe, GA

Rebecca Jackson, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Ryan Jackson, a General Business major from Monticello, FL

Thaley Jackson, a Criminal Justice major from Adairsville, GA

Anna James, a Nursing major from Demorest, GA

Jordan James, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Lauren Jendrzejewski, a Youth Ministry major from Wills Point, TX

Porter Johnson, a Christian Studies major from Dalton, GA

Tammy Johnson, a General Business major from Good Hope, GA

Briana Jolly, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Thomas Jones, a Christian Studies major from Kingston, GA

Lillian Jordan, a Nursing major from Taylorsville, GA

Anastasia Jovicic, a Communication Studies major from Paris, France

Emilee Kelley, a Christian Studies major from Cedartown, GA

Kaitlin Kessler, a Music major from Cumming, GA

Kylie Kessler, a Human Services major from Richmond Hill, GA

James Kibble, a Christian Studies major from Ringgold, GA

Brandon Kidd, a Theatre major from Austell, GA

LillieAnna Kilgore, a Middle Grades Education major from Carrollton, GA

Isabelle Kinard, an Accounting major from Dahlonega, GA

James Kirk, a Sport Management major from Fairmount, GA

Michael Knape, a Chemistry major from Midland, GA

Jodi Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Ricky Knight, a Computer Information Systems major from Fayetteville, GA

Eric Knutsen, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Jan Kos, a Psychology major from Zagreb, Croatia

Morgan Lane, a Middle Grades Education major from Cartersville, GA

Le’Chauz Langford, a Management major from Ardmore, AL

Azaireus Langill, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Cera Lanham, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Anna Lary, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Ashley Lassetter, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Fyffe, AL

Ryleigh Lawrence, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Trion, GA

Julia Lawson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Kylie League, a Marketing major from Cumming, GA

Angeleen Lee, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Cartersville, GA

Maia Lee, an Accounting major from Adger, AL

Shane Leinberger, a Mathematics major from Fayetteville, GA

Dayela Lima, a Voice major from Marietta, GA

Braxton Lindley, a Computer Information Systems major from Smyrna, GA

Gill Lindsay, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Dallas, GA

MaKayla Little, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Bailey Lopez, a General Business major from Peachtree City, GA

Soledad Lopez Romero, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Lauren Lough, a General Business major from Fort Payne, AL

Danielle Lukas, a Nursing major from Danielsville, GA

Iva Luther, a Mathematics major from Crossville, AL

Deborah MacDavid, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Jordan Madaya, a Sport Management major from Northampton, PA

Barron Mann, a Marketing major from Conyers, GA

Nicholas Marin Hernandez, a Management major from Bogota, Colombia

Madison Markley, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Olivia Martin, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Caleb Mason, a General Business major from Danielsville, GA

Cory Mason, a History major from Rome, GA

Morgan Maxwell, a Biochemistry major from Kingston, GA

SheQuilla McClain, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Covington, GA

Abigail McCullers, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Macon, GA

Jason McDowell, a Criminal Justice major from Senoia, GA

Whitney McEntyre, a Nursing major from Waleska, GA

Madison McGinnis, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Lindsey McLendon, a General Business major from Roopville, GA

Niccole McMichael, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Andrea Medel Hernandez, a Communication Studies major from Puebla, Mexico

Kathy Mikeal, a Christian Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Abby Miller, a Nursing major from Conyers, GA

Ryan Millwood, a General Business major from Collinsville, AL

Elizabeth Mobley, a Pre-Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Daphny Moleski, a Music Education major from Powder Springs, GA

Emily Moore, an English major from Summerville, GA

Sarah Moore, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Hannah Morales, a Biochemistry major from Columbus, GA

Jaclyn Morang, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Sarah Morneau, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Baleigh Morrison, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Krista Morrison, a History Education major from Trion, GA

Alexis Mount, a Biochemistry major from Cumming, GA

Carmen Munoz, a Musical Theatre major from Panama, Panama

Nicole Murphy, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Cartersville, GA

Kiran Devaa Namadevan, a Management major from Coimbatore, India

Ruby Narrell, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Union Grove, AL

Lindsey Newell, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Carlos Nieves Martinez, a Sport Management major from Isabela, PR

Lawrence Nitowski, a General Business major from Cumming, GA

Emma Novis, a Biochemistry major from Dallas, GA

Mason O’Neal, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Jacqueline O’Reilly, a Sport Management major from Duluth, GA

Brittany Ogle, an Accounting major from Rocky Face, GA

Amanda Okubo, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Houston Oliver, a Criminal Justice major from Resaca, GA

Hunter Ongeri, a Biology major from Woodstock, GA

Savannah Orange, a History major from Boaz, AL

Yordi Orellana, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Kylie Oswalt, a Christian Studies major from Pine Mountain, GA

Victoria Overby, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Mary Owen, a Biology major from Rockmart, GA

Charles Paige, a General Business major from Woodstock, GA

Hiral Patel, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Rupal Patel, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Katherine Patrick, a General Business major from Ooltewah, TN

Sophia Patrick, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Dallas, GA

Amanda Paver, a Sport Management major from Tyrone, GA

Byron Paz-Calderon, a Computer Information Systems major from Rome, GA

Amy Pedigo, an Associate of Science major from Vidalia, GA

David Pell, a Management major from Benton, TN

Carolyn Phillips, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Kingsland, GA

Hayley Phillips, a Psychology major from Rock Spring, GA

Taylor Phillips, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Samuel Picklesimer, a Political Science major from Augusta, GA

Courtney Pinkston, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Joelton, TN

Marcus Pitter, a Computer Information Systems major from Stockbridge, GA

Amelie Planes, a Criminal Justice major from Mutilva, Spain

Jonathan Plunkett, a Christian Studies major from Arab, AL

Amanda Ponder, a Human Services major from Silver Creek, GA

Sydney Poston, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rising Fawn, GA

Austin Powers, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Benjamin Prevost, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Hope Price, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Fayetteville, GA

Trinity Price, a Pre-Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Campbell Pryor, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Lilah Pryor, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Tyler Pullum, a Middle Grades Education major from Bloomingdale, GA

Lucas Queen, a History Education major from Aragon, GA

Hunter Rainey, a Sport Management major from Flowery Branch, GA

Caleb Ramirez, a Piano major from Peachtree City, GA

Gabriela Ramirez, a Pre-Nursing major from Fayetteville, GA

Daisy Ramirez-Chavez, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Casey Raschen, a Communication Studies major from Peachtree City, GA

Katie Rawls, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Aaron Reardon, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Nehemiah Reddish, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Nolan Reece, a History Education major from Calhoun, GA

Fabian Reid, a Sport Management major from White Springs, FL

Brooke Renfroe, a Communication Studies major from Dacula, GA

Emma Reynolds, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Justin Reynolds, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Katharine Richardson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from St. Simons Island, GA

Lauren Riley, a Nursing major from High Springs, FL

Thallison Robeiro de Oliveira, a Sport Management major from Tupelo, MS

Lauren Roberson, a Biology major from Rome, GA

LaTonia Robinson, a Human Services major from Rex, GA

Daisy Rodriguez, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Frankie Rodriguez, a General Business major from Naples, FL

Kathryn Rogers, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

La’Niya Rogers, a Sport Management major from Covington, GA

Noah Rogers, a Psychology major from Lindale, GA

Spencer Ross, a Theatre major from Lawrenceville, GA

Jessica Russell, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Joseph Russell, a General Business major from Titusville, FL

Hernan Saldana, a Management major from Dalton, GA

Julie Sanderlin, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Madison Sanders, a Nursing major from Clanton, AL

Ivan Sandoval, a Sport Management major from Lindale, GA

Emma Sapp, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

TreVona Scales, a Pre-Nursing major from Warner Robins, GA

Mckena Schrader, a Biology major from Cave Spring, GA

Averi Schrews, an Undecided major from Carrollton, GA

Heidi Seagraves, a General Business major from Nicholson, GA

Alexis Sewell, a Sport Management major from Cumming, GA

Haley Sharp, a Communication Studies major from Cartersville, GA

Alexis Shearouse, a Pre-Nursing major from Marble Hill, GA

Sydney Shell, a Middle Grades Education major from Silver Creek, GA

Cameron Shirley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Flowery Branch, GA

Matthew Shorrocks, a Marketing major from Wigan, United Kingdom

Danielle Siever, a Pre-Nursing major from Ooltewah, TN

Brooke Sims, a Psychology major from Ellijay, GA

Brock Sinaly, an Undecided major from Dallas, GA

Cole Smith, a Musical Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Eden Smith, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Elizabeth Smith, a Communication Studies major from Cedartown, GA

Faith Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Conyers, GA

Indiya Smith, a Biochemistry major from Bremen, GA

Mackayne Smith, a History Education major from Roopville, GA

Madison Smith, an Undecided major from Fairmount, GA

Shannon Smith, a Human Services major from Summerville, GA

Wesley Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Kingston, GA

Weston Snell, a Political Science major from Swainsboro, GA

Terrance Snellings, a Computer Information Systems major from Ellenwood, GA

Anahi Soledad, an Accounting major from Roswell, GA

Ashanti Solomon, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Samantha Spangler, a Political Science major from Rockmart, GA

Jared Spradlin, a General Business major from Chickamauga, GA

Madison Sprosty, an Accounting major from Savannah, GA

Asa Stallings, a Musical Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Jessica Stallings, a Biochemistry major from Hazlehurst, GA

Mackenzie Staples, a Communication Studies major from Gainesville, GA

William Starling, a Sport Management major from Quincy, FL

Hannah Stell, a Nursing major from Villa Rica, GA

Naja Stephenson, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Chelsealaurel Steuart-Allister, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Misty Stiles, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Cason Still, a Biology major from Cleveland, TN

Logan Stockton, a History Education major from Braselton, GA

John Stoecker, a Pre-Nursing major from Flowery Branch, GA

Jacob Sullivan, a General Business major from Peachtree City, GA

Leighann Summers, a Biology major from Dalton, GA

Jonathan Suppes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rockmart, GA

Shelby Teems, a Nursing major from Lyerly, GA

Ethan Temples, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Elizabeth Thain, a Nursing major from Bogart, GA

Kiana Thomas, a Biology major from Tampa, FL

Tempest Thomas, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Timothy Thomas, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Marietta, GA

Tyland Thomas, a Human Services major from White, GA

Hannah Thompson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Lecia Thompson, a General Business major from Powder Springs, GA

Mary Thompson, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Jordan Thrasher, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Richard Ticer, a Sport Management major from Jacksonville, FL

Christopher Tipton, a History Education major from Chatsworth, GA

Kailee Tipton, a Pre-Nursing major from Chatsworth, GA

Amanda Tolbert, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Emily Tumlin, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Amber Ullman, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Gunnar Uutinen, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Megan Van Meter, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Darrin Vanderpan, a Criminal Justice major from Atlanta, GA

Tayla Vannelli, an English major from Milford, MA

Nancy Vasquez, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Annie Veldhuis, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Kelly Vernon, a Chemistry major from Roswell, GA

Jennifer Vicente, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Jessie Vincent, a Nursing major from Ringgold, GA

Ethan Volkmar, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Hannah Waits, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Taylor Waits, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Euharlee, GA

DeJon Walden, a Sport Management major from Tate, GA

Shaiq Walizada, a Sport Management major from Rabun Gap, GA

Alexandra Walker, a Chemistry major from Owens Cross Roads, AL

Kelan Walker, a Sport Management major from Brunswick, GA

Timothy Walker, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

andrew Walters, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Derek Walters, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Latasha Walters, a General Business major from Fayettevill, GA

Brianna Ward, a Psychology major from Lithonia, GA

Dicie Waters, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Felicia Watkins, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Tiffany Watson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Dallas, GA

Alexis Webb, a Biology major from Chatsworth, GA

Candace West, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Jackson Wheatley, a Chemistry major from Matthews, NC

Luke Wheeldon, a Sport Management major from Hull, United Kingdom

Ashton Wheeler, a Nursing major from Bremen, GA

Brittany White, a Political Science major from Henegar, AL

Lauren White, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Emily Wilder, a Voice major from Alpharetta, GA

Hallie Wilkey, a Nursing major from Clinton, KY

Catherine Williams, a Marketing major from Dunwoody, GA

Christopher Williams, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Watkinsville, GA

Genna-Leigh Williams, a Musical Theatre major from Ooltewah, TN

Lindsay Williams, a Musical Theatre major from Cumming, GA

Kaylee Williamson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Patterson, GA

Zachari Willingham, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Emily Wilson, a Mathematics Education major from Jasper, AL

Evan Windham, a Communication Studies major from Sautee Nacochee, GA

Joshua Winton, a Youth Ministry major from Rome, GA

Peter Wittman, a General Business major from Franklin, TN

Noah Wofford, an Accounting major from Cedar Bluff, AL

Jacob Womack, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Kendall Womack, a Nursing major from Kingston, GA

Joseph Woodard, a Christian Studies major from Piedmont, AL

Cameron Woodley, a Biochemistry major from Thorsby, AL

Abigayle Wright, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Luke Wright, a History major from Calhoun, GA

Artell Yates, a General Business major from Villa Rica, GA

Julie Young, a General Business major from Centre, AL

Daniel Zach, a General Business major from Praha, Czech Republic

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.