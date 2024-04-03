Theatre Prepares for Dr. Faustus - Shorter University

The Department of Theatre and Musical Theatre at Shorter University is boldly choosing to tackle Christopher Marlowe’s complex play, Dr. Faustus.

Unwilling to settle for merely navigating the play’s Elizabethan language and soul-searching themes, they embarked on a formidable endeavor in February. They wanted to create their own, original version of this story. This talented group of Theatre Majors took a daring leap, re-envisioning Marlowe’s iconic story of ambition and downfall with a modern and multi-layered twist. Led by a strong desire to share this story, their original adaptation injects fresh vitality into this timeless saga, delving into the intricacies of human longing and the repercussions of unchecked ambition.

The production stands out as an entirely original creation, brought to life through the application of Anne Bogart and Tina Landau’s viewpoints technique. From the moment audience members step into the theater, they are not mere spectators but are drawn into an immersive, multi-dimensional experience. This unique approach to storytelling not only deepens the emotional impact of the narrative but also breathes new life into Marlowe’s enduring themes, rendering them more accessible and relevant for contemporary viewers; in essence, it’s Marlowe for the modern era.

“The genesis of our Dr. Faustus was a simple question: How do we make a 400-year-old Marlowe play resonate in 2024,” said Drew Davidson, Director. “In Marlowe’s time, books were as cutting-edge as AI is today. Can we use that? As we delved deeper, we discovered that the key lays in recognizing ourselves within the character’s ambition and relentless quest for self-affirmation. This insight was the catalyst for everything that followed.”

This production is a must-see for those who appreciate theater that is not only entertaining and enlightening but also poses challenges.

The show is scheduled to run from April 4-6, with tickets now on sale. We invite you to join us for a memorable evening of theater that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final bow.