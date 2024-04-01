The Chimes Releases its 109th Edition - Shorter University

The CHIMES Arts and Literary Magazine was proud to release its 109th issue on March 28th.

Founded in 1879, the CHIMES has been a staple in the history of Shorter University, starting as a gossip magazine and eventually evolving into the arts and literary magazine that exists today.

The magazine is entirely run by a group of Shorter students with a faculty supervisor. The students handle everything from selecting the pieces in each edition to the actual design and printing process of the physical magazine.

The staff, artists, and writers celebrated the accomplishment with a release party with their friends and families, on March 28, where they received awards in Spanish, French, English, and additional awards from the magazine itself.

Dr. Robert Erle Barham, essayist, and associate professor of English at Covenant College hosted a nonfiction workshop for the students before the release party where he was the guest of honor.

The CHIMES is released each semester, and submissions for the Fall 2024 Edition are now open. Submissions are open to anyone over the age of eighteen.

The 2024 CHIMES Staff Included:

Dr. Fabrice Poussin, Shorter University Professor – Faculty Advisor

Hayley Arthur – Website Director

Azusa Burris

Shelby Dobson

Madalyn DuPree – Fundraising Chair

Lucas Durand – Website Assistant

Alicyn Harris – Fiction Editor

Bailey Lane – Social Media Assistant

Caroline Lewis – Poetry Editor and Print Edition Designer

Hannah McDuffie – Nonfiction Editor

Branson Redden – Nonfiction Editor

Anna Roberts – Website Assistant

Natalie Tankersley – Social Media Director, Poetry Editor, and Print Edition Designer

Sierra Withers – Fiction Editor

To learn more about the CHIMES, or to read the 109th Edition, visit 109th Issue Index – The Chimes (shorter.edu)