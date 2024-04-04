Shorter University Awards Day - Shorter University

Shorter University students, faculty, and staff gathered on April 3, 2024, for awards day. They celebrated the accomplishments from this academic year and recognized students, staff, and faculty.

“It was wonderful to gather together with our Shorter community to celebrate this academic year,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “This year has been full of significant accomplishments from our academic programs, faculty, staff, and students. It was special to recognize the work that the Lord is doing in the lives of those at Shorter.”

Student Awards of Distinction

Awards Day includes the presentation of awards to seniors, graduating at the end of this academic year. These seniors have excelled in their academic studies and earned top honors in each academic discipline.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:

Braden Saunders, of Adairsville, GA., Accounting Award

Justin Wyatt, of Cedartown, GA., Computer Information Systems Award

Andrew Bearden, of Calhoun, GA., General Business Award

Ethan Tibbs, of Calhoun, GA., Management Award

Maddalena LoRae, of Canton, GA., Marketing Award

Amelie Fryer, of Sittingbourne, United Kingdom, Sport Management Award

Braden Saunders, of Adairsville, GA., Accounting Award Andrew Bearden, of Calhoun, GA., General Business Award Ethan Tibbs, of Calhoun, GA., Management Award Maddalena LoRae, of Canton, GA., Marketing Award Amelie Fryer, of Sittingbourne, United Kingdom, Sport Management Award

Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:

Josephine DiMonda, of Port Charlotte, FL., Elementary Education Award

Leslie Lewis, of Rome, GA., History Education Award

Brooke Wilcox Van Der Horn, of Rome, GA., Middle Grades Education Award

Madison Bookheimer, of Carrollton, GA., Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award

Barrick Wade, of Rome, GA., Math Education Award

Josephine DiMonda, of Port Charlotte, FL., Elementary Education Award Leslie Lewis, of Rome, GA., History Education Award Brooke Wilcox Van Der Horn, of Rome, GA., Middle Grades Education Award Madison Bookheimer, of Carrollton, GA., Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award Barrick Wade, of Rome, GA., Math Education Award

Dr. John McCluskey, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:

Zoe Diehl, of Ringgold, GA., Music Award

Maegan Womack, of Fyffe, AL., Music Education Award

Abbi Andrews, of Villa Rica, GA., Music and Worship Leadership Award

Daniel Easter, of Flower Mound, TX., Musical Theatre Award

Belle Nunley, of Bogart, GA., Theatre (Technical) Award

Kennedy Zenobia Neely, of Fayetteville, GA., Theatre (Performance) Award

Zoe Diehl, of Ringgold, GA., Music Award Maegan Womack, of Fyffe, AL., Music Education Award Abbi Andrews, of Villa Rica, GA., Music and Worship Leadership Award Daniel Easter, of Flower Mound, TX., Musical Theatre Award Belle Nunley, of Bogart, GA., Theatre (Technical) Award Kennedy Zenobia Neely, of Fayetteville, GA., Theatre (Performance) Award

Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing presented the Nursing Award to Esmeralda Hernandez, of Calhoun, GA.

Esmeralda Hernandez, of Calhoun, GA., Nursing Award

Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics presented awards to the following students:

Ginny McCracken, of Great Falls, MT., Biochemistry Award

Caleb McGinnis, of Hokes Bluff, AL., Biology Award

Alicyn Harris, of Winder, GA., Ecology and Field Biology Award

Abby Redden, of Fort Payne, AL., Mathematics Award

Ginny McCracken, of Great Falls, MT., Biochemistry Award Caleb McGinnis, of Hokes Bluff, AL., Biology Award Alicyn Harris, of Winder, GA., Ecology and Field Biology Award Abby Redden, of Fort Payne, AL., Mathematics Award

Dr. Earl Kellett, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:

Scott Clinton, of Ringgold, GA., Christian Studies Award

Brayden Williams, of Fort Payne, AL., Communication Studies Award

Gloria Felix, of Henager, AL., Criminal Justice Award

David Butler, of Calhoun, GA., History Award

Makayla Gay. of Camilla, GA., Honors Academy Award

Bryce Rapson, of Cleveland, TN., Human Services Award

Payton Tuder, of Rocky Face, GA., Interdisciplinary Studies Award

Conner Gunnell, of Euharlee, GA., Political Science Award

Janie Brothers, of Marietta, GA., Psychology Award

Scott Clinton, of Ringgold, GA., Christian Studies Award Brayden Williams, of Fort Payne, AL., Communication Studies Award Gloria Felix, of Henager, AL., Criminal Justice Award Bryce Rapson, of Cleveland, TN., Human Services Award Payton Tuder, of Rocky Face, GA., Interdisciplinary Studies Award Conner Gunnell, of Euharlee, GA., Political Science Award Janie Brothers, of Marietta, GA., Psychology Award

Students a part of a Student Honor Society were then recognized. Societies represented were Alpha Chi, Alpha Psi Omega, Honors Academy Graduates, Kappa Delta Pi, Lambda Pi Eta, Pi Gamma Mu, Pi Kappa Lambda, Sigma Beta Delta, Chi Sigma Mu, Sigma Tau Delta, Theta Alpha Kappa, and Tri Beta.

Students that have had a Full-time 4.0 Career GPA as of Fall 2023 were also recognized.