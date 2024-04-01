Online Sports Management Program Ranks High - Shorter University

Sports Degrees Online has ranked Shorter University in the top 25 on the list of Best Online Sports Management Degree Programs in the Nation.

Comprised of sports industry and academic professionals, Sports Degrees Online recognizes the excellence of colleges, universities, and professors delivering top-quality sports management programs. Criteria for the rankings include faculty expertise, curriculum, internship opportunities and networking opportunities, graduation rate, and more.

“It is an honor for the Sports Management programs to receive recognition for their excellence,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are proud of the faculty and staff that pour into this program. This program continues to strive for excellence and is preparing students for success after graduation.”

“As Department Chair of our Sports management program here at Shorter University, I am always delighted when we receive recognition of our programs because it highlights the quality of our faculty, students, staff, and University as a whole,’ said the Department Chair of the Sports Management Program, Dr. Michael Ross. “The dedication and commitment to excellence from each of these aforementioned groups has allowed our program to receive various recognitions and accolades over the last few years and without each group we would not be as strong as we are today. Our most recent recognition reinforces that the Shorter University mission of Transforming Lives through Christ, combined with our intentional curriculum, results in effective and well-prepared Christian leaders who are ready to make an immediate impact within the sports realm and to be excellent stewards of all they are responsible for.”

“The Online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Sport Management was recognized being a Top 25 Program in the Nation,” said Dr. Heath Hooper, College of Business Dean. “Now, being ranked at No. 22 in Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Sports Management dually shows our commitment to academic excellence and economic consideration for the student learner. As Shorter University faculty members, we are committed to achieving excellence in all facets of higher education for the advancement of the student and are pleased to be recognized for accomplishing that in an economical way.”

To read more about the ranking, visit https://sportsdegreesonline.org/bachelors/sport-management/online/