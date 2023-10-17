Summer Learning On the Hill - Shorter University

Please enjoy the words from Professor Dr. Fabrice Poussin, instructor of one of the many amazing courses that we offer On the Hill throughout the summer terms.

It is with immense pleasure that I recognize a group of student-athletes. I have had the privilege of teaching these seven young men for the past four weeks (July 2023 term). I want to commend Zach Morrison (head football coach) for his superbly positive influence on them. These students had perfect attendance and tardiness was non-existent. Every professor can only wish for such a class. They participated, interacted with each other, and challenged each other to delve more deeply into the subjects we explored. The course was African American Literature. We read the works of Philly Wheatly, F. Douglass, Booker T. Washington, W. E. Dubois, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, and many more. I cannot divulge their final grades, but I can affirm that they are good.

They have been an exemplary group and will keep a special place in my heart for years to come. When I asked them why they were so consistent in all things related to the class, the response was unanimous, “We want to be role models for incoming freshmen!” I hope that we can spread this good news to all members of the Shorter University family. As Faculty Athletic Representative, I plan on telling all Student-Athletes about these seven men so they may emulate their efforts and success.

On the day of our final examination, Coach Morrison came to class to share a meal he prepared for them. This is a prime example of the academic side of the university coming together with the athletic side and reaching the highest standards of academic excellence. Thank you, Cody Earle, Art Edmond, Deidric Gibson, John Hughes, Trey Kruse, Devon Lewis, Jonovan Lowe.

The following are quotes from some of the class participants:

“This class was really fun and I enjoyed every minute of talking with the class about the stories and poems each day!”

“This class was very important and informational for not only my race, but for many other races as well. It’s good to know about the African American culture and literature.”

“This class taught me to be more open-minded.”

In the photograph, top row from left to right, head coach Zach Morrison, Art Edmond, John Hughes, Trey Kruse, Cody Earle, Devon Lewis, Dr. Fabrice Poussin, and bottom row, from left to right, Jonovan Lowe, Deidric Gibson.