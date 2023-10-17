2023 Shorter University Homecoming Celebration - Shorter University

Homecoming at Shorter University was a resounding success. This past weekend, Shorter hosted students, staff, faculty, alumni, and other guests for their annual homecoming celebration. This year, the theme was “There is no place like Rome,” and everyone was encouraged to join us on The Hill.

The weekend was kicked off on Friday, October 13 with a special alumni luncheon. Dr. Don Dowless and the Office of University Advancement hosted the class of 1973 and the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award winners. Read more about these events here and here.

Friday evening, the celebration continued as Shorter hosted the annual homecoming pep rally in the front circle. The evening included yard games, dinner for all attendees, a band performance, football team recognition, and Shorter University cheerleaders’ performance.

On Saturday, Shorter University played Clark-Atlanta University at Barron Stadium and won 19-13, in overtime! This win was an exciting addition to homecoming weekend. Football was not the only exciting thing, the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime.

Kennedy “Z” Neely was crowned the 2023 Homecoming Queen. Kennedy is a senior dual Musical and Technical Theatre major from Fayetteville, Ga. After graduation, Kennedy plans to go full-time into her acting career and move to Boston, or work with the National Theatre company in London and move to the United Kingdom.

Kennedy Neely and Eli Duval

Eli Duvall was crowned the 2023 Homecoming King. Eli is a senior General Business from Bogata, Texas. After graduation, he looks forward to working for Johnson Construction, investing his time and efforts into his community, and serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ alongside his church family at First Baptist Church Bogata.

Shorter University wants to congratulate and honor all of those who were chosen to serve on the 2023 Homecoming Court. Students who serve on the homecoming court have been nominated by their peers, and more than likely play an influential role in the lives of other students at Shorter University.

The 2023 Homecoming Court:

Carson Carpenter

Daniel Easter

Colin Evon

Bryce Rapson

Laura Grace Crews

Kaylin Coffman

Hannah Lord

Ginny McCracken

