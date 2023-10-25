Shorter University Receives High Rankings - Shorter University

Shorter University’s online programs are sitting high in the rankings! Each year, Intelligent.com does a report of the top schools in the Nation, and in Georgia. Shorter University was compared against 3,000 colleges and universities and was ranked higher than most.

Intelligent.com ranks the schools using a defined ranking methodology. Their team uses data, reputable publications, and evaluates their academic quality, graduation rate, cost and ROI, and student resources. The team then provides each program with an “Intelligent Score” that is on a scale of 0-100. Their top picks are highly regarded, affordable, and are schools that offer the tools and resources students need to successfully graduate and excel in their fields.

“We are delighted in how our online programs are moving forward and gaining recognition for their excellence,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are proud of the work our professors put into these programs. They ensure that each online student is equally as equipped as traditional students by preparing them for their careers and helping them build a solid faith.’

Shorter University was ranked #14 on the list of “Best Online Colleges in Georgia.” The online program scored an 84.69 intelligent score. Our online programs are a popular choice for many of our students and offer 18-degree options. These degrees range from Associate, Bachelor, and even Graduate Degrees.

We then ranked #10 on the list of “Best Online Human Services Degree Programs.” The program scored a 91.72 intelligent score. Our online program offers students a Bachelor of Science with a major in Human Services. This program helps students make a difference in the lives of others and their community, it also helps students acquire the knowledge and skills they will need to develop as professionals in the human services industry.

“I am overjoyed that Intelligent ranked Shorter University’s online program as #14 in the state of Georgia. Intelligent also ranked the College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ online Human Services program #10 in Intelligent’s list of Human Service programs. The rankings are a reflection of the devotion and dedication of our faculty to academic excellence,” said the Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Earl Kellet. “Their devotion to teaching and mentorship is a constant source of inspiration and affirmation of our mission of “advancing God’s Kingdom through a commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, Christian leadership, and global service within the context of a biblical worldview.” Shorter University is honored by the rankings, which serve as validation of our professors ongoing efforts to make our online programs the best.”

The online Sports Management program was ranked #12 on the list of “Best Sports Management Degree Programs.” The program scored a 95.24 intelligent score and was compared to schools across the Nation. The Sport Management program at Shorter University provides students with a specialized education for the sports environment, necessary knowledge, and career opportunities in the field of sports.

“The Sport Management program at Shorter University works to elevate its recognitions, student excellence, and opportunities for students to continue to move forward in their spiritual, academic, and career-oriented accomplishments. We strive to develop relationships as faculty members with all of our students and provide opportunities for students in their careers after graduation,’’ said the Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Heath Hooper. “Our Sport Management faculty embody the mission of Shorter University—Transforming Lives through Christ. Our students are fortunate to have our department chair of sport management, Dr. Ross, and professors Dr. Conkle and Dr. Durden as leaders who serve them as mentors on a daily basis. This ranking also allows us to express appreciation for the support we receive from our administration at Shorter University and the community of sport organizations with whom we are fortunate enough to partner. With these rankings, we are able to reflect and acknowledge that Shorter University and our Sport Management program will continue to strive for excellence and innovative opportunities to develop our students into their professional careers and aspiring Leaders in Christ.”

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

