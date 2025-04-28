SUForward Day 2025: A Home Run Night at the Ballpark - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. – Shorter University alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends hit it out of the park during this year’s #SUForward Day celebration, themed “Night at the Ballpark!”

Held on April 15, 2025, the event brought the Shorter community together in a fun, baseball-inspired atmosphere to rally support for student scholarships and celebrate #SU4Life. From the first pitch to the last inning, the evening was filled with fellowship, excitement, and gratitude.

A special highlight of the evening were the ceremonial first pitches, thrown by distinguished members of the Shorter community:

Jake Harrelson , 2018 and 2020 Shorter alumnus and Assistant Baseball Coach/Recruiting Coordinator



, 2018 and 2020 Shorter alumnus and Assistant Baseball Coach/Recruiting Coordinator William Fricks , Shorter University Trustee



, Shorter University Trustee Billy Watson, Director of Residence Life and Student Conduct

Senior Riley-Kate Mullis brought down the house with her amazing rendition of the National Anthem.

Guests enjoyed ballpark-style festivities, games, and giveaways while making a difference through their generosity. Thanks to the incredible support of donors, #SU Forward Day made a powerful impact on the lives of Shorter students, helping ensure access to a Christ-centered education.

During the celebration, Shorter University also made a major announcement: MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2025 President’s Gala, set to take place this December. Attendees cheered the news, looking forward to an inspiring night with one of baseball’s greatest legends.

The evening ended on a high note with a joyful celebration, reminding all in attendance that through their gifts, they are helping build a bright future for the next generation of Hawks.

Shorter University extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated, donated, and made #SUForward Day 2025 a winning success!