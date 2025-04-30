Shorter University School of Education Honors Future Educators at Annual Teacher Candidate Celebration - Shorter University

Mr. Michael Kobito, 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year, delivers an inspiring keynote address to Shorter University’s future educators.

Shorter University’s School of Education celebrated its future educators at the annual Teacher Candidate Celebration held on April 25, 2025, at Fellowship Baptist Church. The special evening honored teacher candidates completing their preparation programs and marked the transition into their professional careers.



The program opened with a prayer led by Hayden Lanier, a middle grades education candidate, followed by a warm welcome from Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless.



Attendees heard a heartfelt personal reflection from math education candidate Morgan Bagley, who shared her experiences as a Shorter University Teaching Hawk. Parker Wolfe, a middle grades education candidate, introduced the evening’s keynote speaker, Mr. Michael Kobito, Bartow County Schools Talent Acquisition, Induction, and Retention Specialist and 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Kobito delivered an inspiring address, encouraging teacher candidates as they step into their roles as educators. Following his remarks, Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, recognized the students’ hard work and officially welcomed them as colleagues in the teaching profession.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of ceremonial bells by university supervisors of clinical practice, symbolizing both the conclusion of the candidates’ academic preparation and the beginning of their service in the classroom. Jolie Jackson and Natalie Knight proudly hold their ceremonial bells presented during the 2025 Teacher Candidate Celebration.

Mrs. Becky McCoy, Field Experience Coordinator and Clinical Practice Seminar Professor, closed the evening with a charge to the candidates, offering scripture-based encouragement and emphasizing the profound impact teachers have on society.

The School of Education extends its sincere appreciation to the cooperating teachers who hosted student teachers during clinical practice, University President Dr. Don Dowless, University Provost Dr. John Reams, Fellowship Baptist Church Senior Pastor Brady Fortenberry, and Fellowship Baptist Church Worship Pastor Brandon Snow for their support and contributions to this memorable event.

