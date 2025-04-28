Dr. Kirk Shook to Address Shorter University's Class of 2025 at Commencement - Shorter University

Dr. Kirk Shook, Executive Director of the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission, will serve as the keynote speaker for Shorter University’s 2025 Commencement Ceremonies on Thursday, May 8.

“Dr. Kirk Shook is a leader of character and integrity whose career reflects a deep commitment to excellence in education and service to others,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “His work aligns closely with Shorter University’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ, and we are honored to welcome him as our 2025 Commencement Speaker. His commitment to strengthening educational opportunities across Georgia and his heart for service exemplify the values we strive to instill in our graduates. His message will encourage and inspire our students as they prepare to make a difference in the world.”

A Triple Dawg, Dr. Shook earned three degrees from the University of Georgia—a Bachelor of Science in Education, a Master of Public Administration in Policy Analysis, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. He also holds an Associate of Science in Education from Young Harris College, a certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Georgia, and is a Certified Public Manager® through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Prior to his appointment to the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission by Governor Brian Kemp in 2019, Dr. Shook served for twelve years as a high school teacher, bringing innovation and leadership to the classroom. His leadership was recognized through appointments to various committees at the Georgia Department of Education and the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee. Today, he continues to influence education policy through his service on the Regional Steering Committee of the Southern Regional Education Board and the Experiential Professional Development Advisory Committee at the University of Georgia.

Beyond his professional roles, Dr. Shook remains deeply engaged in civic life. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Oconee County, the Georgia Historical Society, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, and several other organizations. He serves on the Board of Directors for Athens-Oconee CASA, supporting foster children and families in Northeast Georgia. He also volunteers with the United Way of Northeast Georgia and mentors future leaders through the University of Georgia Alumni Association and the UGA Master of Public Administration program.

Dr. Shook and his wife, Miriam, live in Bogart with their two foster daughters and their dogs, Lucy and Libby. They are devoted supporters of University of Georgia athletics and active members of Oconee Fellowship (PCA) in Watkinsville.

During both ceremonies, Dr. Shook will share a message designed to encourage the Class of 2025 as they step forward into their calling and purpose.

Commencement ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the University’s Winthrop-King Centre. Tickets are required for admission. The ceremonies will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

About Shorter University

Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education.

