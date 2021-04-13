Students Honored with Awards of Distinction during 2021 Awards Day

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University’s Awards Day included the presentation of awards of distinction to seniors who excelled in their major areas.













Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:

Kaden Cochran, of Adairsville, Ga., Accounting Award

Darby Ambrose, of Rising Fawn, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award

Lindsey McClendon, of Roopville, Ga., General Business Award

Austin Josiah Dixon, of Morrow, Ga., Management Award

Matthew Shorrocks, of Wigan, United Kingdom/Great Britian, Marketing Award

Jacqueline O’Reilly, of Duluth, Ga., Sport Management Award









Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:

Sydney Poston, of Rising Fawn, Ga., Elementary Education Award

Samuel Jonah Garris, of Buford, Ga., History Education Award

Emily Wilson, of Jasper, Ala., Math Education Award

McKenzie Dempsey, of Acworth, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award

Eric Knutsen, of Lindale, Ga., Special Education Award











Dr. John Reams, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:

Haley Gravitte, of Canton, Ga., Music Education Award

Ashley Lassetter, of Fyffe, Ala., Music and Worship Leadership Award

Madison Breford, of Crown Point, In., Musical Theatre Award

Grace Garnett, of Savannah, Ga., Piano Pedagogy Award

Spencer Ross, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Theatre Award

Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Austin Powers, of Rome, Ga.











Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:

Morgan Maxwell, of Kingston, Ga., Biochemistry Award

Cason Still, of Cleveland, Tenn., Biology Award

Christopher Black, of Rome, Ga., Chemistry Award

Nicole Murphy of Cartersville, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award

Michael Thomas Bryan, of Rome, Ga., Mathematics Award



















Dr. Cory Barnes, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students: