Students Honored with Awards of Distinction during 2021 Awards Day
Rome, Ga. — Shorter University’s Awards Day included the presentation of awards of distinction to seniors who excelled in their major areas.
Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Kaden Cochran, of Adairsville, Ga., Accounting Award
- Darby Ambrose, of Rising Fawn, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award
- Lindsey McClendon, of Roopville, Ga., General Business Award
- Austin Josiah Dixon, of Morrow, Ga., Management Award
- Matthew Shorrocks, of Wigan, United Kingdom/Great Britian, Marketing Award
- Jacqueline O’Reilly, of Duluth, Ga., Sport Management Award
Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Sydney Poston, of Rising Fawn, Ga., Elementary Education Award
- Samuel Jonah Garris, of Buford, Ga., History Education Award
- Emily Wilson, of Jasper, Ala., Math Education Award
- McKenzie Dempsey, of Acworth, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award
- Eric Knutsen, of Lindale, Ga., Special Education Award
Dr. John Reams, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Haley Gravitte, of Canton, Ga., Music Education Award
- Ashley Lassetter, of Fyffe, Ala., Music and Worship Leadership Award
- Madison Breford, of Crown Point, In., Musical Theatre Award
- Grace Garnett, of Savannah, Ga., Piano Pedagogy Award
- Spencer Ross, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Theatre Award
Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Austin Powers, of Rome, Ga.
Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:
- Morgan Maxwell, of Kingston, Ga., Biochemistry Award
- Cason Still, of Cleveland, Tenn., Biology Award
- Christopher Black, of Rome, Ga., Chemistry Award
- Nicole Murphy of Cartersville, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award
- Michael Thomas Bryan, of Rome, Ga., Mathematics Award
Dr. Cory Barnes, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:
- Leslie Bennett, of Gray, Ga., Christian Studies Award
- Christianne Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., Communication Studies Award
- Wesley Luke Smith, of Kingston, Ga., Criminal Justice Award
- Destiny Killian, of Aragon, Ga., English Award
- Danielle Griesemer, of Rome, Ga., History Award
- Christianne Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., Honors Academy Award
- Megan Van Meter, of Rome, Ga., Human Services Award
- Coleton Barnes, of Rome, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award
- Samuel Picklesimer, of Augusta, Ga., Political Science Award
- Mary Thompson, of Newnan, Ga., Psychology Award