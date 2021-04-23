New Issue of ‘Christus Cultura’ Journal Now Available

Rome, Ga. — The Social Sciences Department at Shorter University has released the latest volume of Christus Cultura: The Journal of Christianity in the Social Sciences.

The journal seeks to explore and highlight, in innovative and cutting-edge ways, the intersection of Christian faith and the human experience as expressed in the study of the social sciences, including history, political science, psychology, sociology, criminology, international students, Christian and missionary studies, and more. Contributors present original research and solicited items—from articles and essays to book reviews and commentaries—on issues important to the Christian life as it is experienced now or in the past or as they could be experienced in the future.

“This year marks our third annual edition of Christus Cultura,” said Dr. Charles Carter, Associate Professor of History and Managing Editor of the Publication. “Over these years, we have been blessed to see our journal grow, with contributions from scholars from several Evangelical Christian universities. This year’s edition addresses a broad range of topics, from the incarnation of Christ to the psychology of evil. It is our sincere hope that this journal will, in some way, reinforce the faith of readers.”

The journal is available for purchase from Amazon. Some articles from the latest issue are available online at www.shorter.edu/christuscultura.

“This issue, like the issues before it, highlights the diversity that is found in the social sciences,” said Dr. Jared Linebach, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Chair of the Department of Social Sciences at Shorter. “Despite the diversity of topics, a central theme in this issue might be the redemptive work of Christ as illustrated in the social sciences.”

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.