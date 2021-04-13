Faculty, Staff Members Honored During Awards Day

Faculty Awards of Distinction

Shorter University recognized faculty members Dr. Clint Helms and Dr. John McCluskey for outstanding dedication and achievement during the University’s 2021 Awards Day.

“Shorter University’s annual faculty awards recognize faculty members who exemplify the principles of servant-leadership in their work with students,” said President Dr. Don Dowless. “This year’s recipients excel in their commitment to Shorter University, to our students, and to honoring the Lord Jesus Christ in all they do. We are delighted to recognize Dr. Clint Helms and Dr. John McCluskey for their outstanding work.”

Dr. Don Dowless, President, (left) presents the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching to Dr. Clint Helms

Dr. Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Associate Professor of Biology, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.

He graduated from Shorter with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to earn the Master of Science from the University of Mississippi and a Ph.D. from Northcentral University. Dr. Helms teaches courses in General Biology, Anatomy and Physiology and Conservation Biology.

Dr. Dowless presents the Vulcan Materians Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership to Dr. John McCluskey (right).

Dr. McCluskey, Chair of the Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music and Assistant Professor of Music, was presented with the 2021 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership. The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong campus leadership, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology and instruction support along with model classroom teaching. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with students in order to assist them academically.

Dr. McCluskey holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Musicology and Ethnomusicology from the University of Kentucky, where he completed his dissertation on music in American college football. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Lee University. He teaches courses in Western Music History, World Musics and other music topics.

Argo Dedication Award

Amanda Okubo, editor of the Argo, presents the Argo Dedication Award to Dr. Marcus Washington

Dr. Marcus Washington, Assistant Professor of Education, was also honored during the ceremony as he received the Argo Dedication Award. The 2021 Shorter yearbook will be dedicated in his honor. This award was presented by the publication’s Editor in Chief Amanda Okubo.

The dedication page reads, “Dr. Marcus Washington is known among his students to be a highly encouraging and positive role model. By practicing the techniques he teaches in class, Washington has earned the love and respect from the students of Shorter University. His passion for teaching and for Christ is what makes him stand out to students. Students feel inspired by Washington and appreciate his patience and longing for student success.”

Dr. Washington holds an Ed.D. in Educational Administration and Policy from George Washington University and both a Master of Education in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Howard University.

Staff Member of the Year

Dr. Dowless presents the Staff Member of the Year Award to Bishop David Braziel.

Bishop David Braziel, Campus Safety, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2021 Staff Member of the Year. Bishop Braziel is widely recognized for his service greeting visitors to campus from his post at the gatehouse.

The Staff Member of the Year Award, based on nominations from faculty and staff, is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, and effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

“Shorter University has an outstanding group of staff members who are committed to honoring the Lord Jesus Christ through their work, and we are delighted to recognize Bishop David Braziel with this award,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless: “He has an extraordinary and contagious love for our Savior and shares God’s love with students, faculty, and staff each day. Shorter is blessed to have his warm greeting be the first experience visitors and all of our campus community have as they arrive at Shorter.”

Awards for Years of Service

President Dr. Don Dowless recognizes Dr. Terry Morris for 55 years of service to Shorter.

During Awards Day, Shorter also recognized Dr. Terry Morris, Professor of History and Political Science, for 55 years of service.

Orville Adams, Tennis Coach, was recognized for 20 years of service.

Teresa Cushing was honored for 15 years of service.

Dr. Alan Hix (right) was honored for 15 years of service.

Teresa Cushing, Financial Aid Advisor for Online Programs, and Dr. Alan Hix, Associate Professor of Christian Studies, were recognized for 15 years of service.

Recognized for 10 years of service were Director of Information Technology Jeff Bramlette; Assistant to the Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Mary Corbin; Assistant Professor of Political Science Rick Crawford; Controller Scott Howard; Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research, Professor of Christian Studies, and SACSCOC Liaison Dr. Earl Kellett; Human Resources Manager Brenda Long, Associate Professor of Physics Dr. Qiang Lu; and School of Education Data Manager Allison Schultz.

Recognized for five years of service were Admissions Office Manager Lindsey Bowles; Campus Safety Staff Member David Braziel; Director of Enrollment Services for Online Programs Kaitlyn Graham; Head Coach of Track and Field and Cross Country Willie Griffieth; Assistant Professor of Theatre and Dance and Director of the Dance Program Faith Im; Assistant Professor of Music Theory Dr. Enoch Jacobus; Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Yuman Lee; Chair of the Department of Social Sciences and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Jared Linebach; Chair of the Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music and Assistant Professor of Music Dr. John McCluskey; Instructor of Piano Pedagogy and Class Piano Amy Neal; Associate Professor of Music, Director of Choral Activities and Coordinator of Music and Worship Leadership Studies Dr. Aaron Rice; Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Andre Roach; Assistant Head Baseball Coach Francisco Suarez; Head Baseball Coach Wesley Timmons; Associate Professor of Music and Director of Bands Dr. Duane Warfield; and Chair of the Department of Theatre and Musical Theatre, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Vocal Studies Tara Warfield.