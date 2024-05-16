Student's Named to the Spring 2024 Dean's List - Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the Dean’s List during the Spring semester of 2024. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full-time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Karen Abadio Lopez, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Terrell Adamson, a Sport Management Online major from Hobson City, AL

Jesus Aguilar, a History Education major from Oneonta, AL

Shalom Akinbulumo, a Computer Information Systems major from Highland, CA

Josue Alexandre, a General Business major from Hollywood, FL

Avery Alford, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Matthew Allen, a Sport Management major from Madison, AL

Miller Allen, a Biochemistry major from Cumming, GA

Jacqueline Allred, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Michael Alpha, an Associate of Science major from Lafayette, GA

Simon Aluko, a Management major from Acworth, GA

Dalia Alvarez Perez, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Bayron Amaya Reyes, a Biochemistry major from Crossville, AL

James Ammons, a Management major from Rockmart, GA

Gareth Anderson, a General Business major from Rainsville, AL

Abbigale Andrews, a Music/Worship Leadership – Voice major from Villa Rica, GA

David Arrieta Gomez, a General Business major from Valencia, Venezuela

Alex Arrington, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Christina Arrington, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Hayley Arthur, an English major from Rome, GA

Grant Atchley, a Sport Management major from Sylvania, AL

Kendall Aycock, a Human Services major from Calhoun, GA

Morgan Bagley, a Mathematics Education major from Ranger, GA

Coley Bailey, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Marisa Bain, a Music Education-Voice major from Carrollton, GA

Blake Baldwin, a Communication Studies major from Kennesaw, GA

Ella Ballard, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Trenton, GA

Leobardo Barajas, a General Business major from Dalton, GA

James Barbee, a Pre-Nursing major from Newnan, GA

Emily Barcus, a History major from Dallas, GA

Jaylyn Barnes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Adeline Bearden, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Ahtiana Benway, a Pre-Nursing major from Central Falls, RI

Rasmus Berg, a Communication Studies – Communication Studies major from Nyborg, Denmark

Aiden Berggren, a General Business major from Canton, GA

Bailey Bergman, a Biochemistry major from Olive Branch, MS

Laila Bernardino, an Accounting major from Santa Fe, NM

Florence Bishop, a Psychology major from Plainville, GA

Lance Blackburn, a Sport Management major from Fayetteville, GA

Sadie Blackmore-Martin, a Political Science major from Saint Marys, GA

Sophia Blair, a Criminal Justice major from Mentone, AL

Victoria Blankenship, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Mekhi Blocker, a Marketing major from Snellville, GA

Erin Blount, a Biology major from Gray, GA

Madison Bookheimer, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Carrollton, GA

Kaitlin Bostick, a Music Education-Instrumental major from Rome, GA

Montana Bowers, a Psychology major from Silver Creek, GA

Brent Bowman, a General Business major from Ringgold, GA

Lindsay Bowman, a Human Services major from Calhoun, GA

Rilie Bowman, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Kiley Branam, a Theatre major from Chatsworth, GA

Josalyn Branch, a Criminal Justice major from Covington, GA

Clarkston Brannon, a Communication Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Jack Brewster, a Christian Ministries-Youth Ministry major from Dallas, GA

Alex Brodie, a Sport Management major from Plainfield, IL

Ariyah Brooks, a Sport Management major from Racine, WI

Janie Brothers, a Psychology major from Marietta, GA

Abigail Brown, a Pre-Nursing major from Tallapoosa, GA

Ebony Brown, a Sport Management Online major from Rome, GA

Jessica Brown, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lyerly, GA

Joshua Brown, a General Business major from Kingsland, GA

Keaton Brown, a Biology major from Dublin, GA

Michele Brown, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trion, GA

Tylar Brown, a Biochemistry major from Cave Spring, GA

Emily Brunson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Dalton, GA

Brooke Burgess, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

James Burns, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Hannah Burris, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trion, GA

Victoria Calvert, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Caitlyn Campbell, a General Business major from Clarkesville, GA

Mary Casey, a Communication Studies major from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Cash, a History Education major from Adairsville, GA

Iris Chandler, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Plainville, GA

Landon Chau, a General Business major from Houston, TX

Jocelyn Chavez, a Pre-Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Abigail Cheney, a Psychology major from Guyton, GA

Denis Chernyavskiy, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Emily Childers, a History Education major from Morris, AL

Lindsay Chisenall, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Bridgeport, AL

Ethan Christian, a Marketing major from Statham, GA

Abigail Cima, a Biology major from Paducah, KY

Jocelyn Cisneros, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Abigail Clark, a General Business Online major from Ringgold, GA

Marissa Clark, a History Education major from Hampton, GA

Scott Clinton, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Ringgold, GA

Kaylin Coffman, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

James Colquitt, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Athens, GA

Marshall Combee, a Sport Management major from Cumming, GA

Irelin Conrath, a Criminal Justice major from Acworth, GA

Kiersten Cooke, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Isabella Corbin, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Henagar, AL

Briley Cordle, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Jacob Cornwell, a General Business Online major from Buchanan, GA

Parker Crawford, a Management major from Rockmart, GA

Taylor Crawford, a Biochemistry major from Brookhaven, GA

Laura Crews, a Biology major from Cartersville, GA

William Cribb, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Cartersville, GA

Makayla Crimm, a Biology major from Pass Christian, MS

Emily Crocker, a Sport Management major from Bethlehem, GA

Trevor Cumberland, a General Business major from Powder Springs, GA

Haylee Dancause, a Nursing major from Kingston, GA

Robert Davis, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Atlanta, GA

Emily Day, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Tyler Deems, a Sport Management major from Rockmart, GA

Ana Diaz, a General Business major from Norcross, GA

Zoe Diehl, a Music major from Ringgold, GA

Thomas Dillard, a Music Education-Instrumental major from Chatsworth, GA

Josephine DiMonda, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Port Charlotte, FL

Shelby Dobson, an English major from Rome, GA

Jaiden Dollard, a Sport Management major from Titusville, FL

Heather Doperalski, a General Business Online major from Rossville, GA

Jean Louis du Plessis, an Accounting major from Graaff-Reinet, South Africa

Brittany Dufresne, a Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Aiden Dujoud, a Pre-Nursing major from Vinemont, AL

Reagan Duke, a Musical Theatre major from Commerce, GA

Shady Duke, a Psychology major from Gaylesville, AL

Erica Duncan, a Nursing major from Kennesaw, GA

J’Arthur Dunn, a General Business major from Lagrange, GA

Lucas Durand, a Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major from Dallas, GA

Elijah Duvall, a General Business major from Bogata, TX

Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers, a Pre-Nursing major from Dawsonville, GA

Cody Earle, a Sport Management major from Sharpsburg, GA

Daniel Easter, a Musical Theatre major from Flower Mound, TX

Karis Eccleston, a Computer Information Systems major from Roswell, GA

Chloe Ehrie, a Biology major from Dallas, GA

Aubrie Ellis, a General Business major from Armuchee, GA

Trista Ely, a Pre-Nursing major from Silver Creek, GA

Derek Epps, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Danielsville, GA

Colin Evon, a History Education major from Monroe, GA

Gloria Felix, a Criminal Justice major from Henagar, AL

Michael Fetterolf, a Sport Management major from Seymour, TN

Alayna Findley, a Biochemistry major from Cartersville, GA

John Floyd, a General Business major from Savannah, GA

Taliyah Ford, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Taylor Fountain, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Fort Payne, AL

Blake Frost, a General Business major from Atlanta, GA

Amelie Fryer, a Sport Management major from Sittingbourne, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Aimee Funk, a Biochemistry major from Chula, GA

Sebastian Gamez Parra, a Marketing major from Fort Myers, FL

Charles Garcia-Zunun, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Austin Garner, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Villa Rica, GA

Brooklyn Garner, a Psychology major from Silver Creek, GA

Stephanie Garrett, an Associate of Science major from Lindale, GA

Rylee Gattis, a Pre-Nursing major from Southside, AL

Kylie Geist, a Psychology major from Acworth, GA

Kaylee George, a Nursing major from Lawrenceville, GA

Caitlin Gifford, a Human Services Online major from Trion, GA

Noah Gilliam, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry major from Savannah, GA

Isabella Gilstrap, a Marketing major from Kingston, GA

Jadyn Goddard, a Sport Management major from Monroe, GA

Thomas Goggans, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Javier Gonzales, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Christopher Gordon, a Christian Studies major from Carrollton, GA

Olivia Graff, a Pre-Nursing major from Tyrone, GA

Carlee Graham, a Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Alexander Gray, a General Business major from Hoschton, GA

Joshua Greene, a Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major from Marietta, GA

Cordell Greenwood, a General Business major from Grantville, GA

Jennifer Griffin, a Criminal Justice Online major from Silver Creek, GA

Treneice Grimes, a Computer Information Systems major from Greensboro, GA

Ariel Grimwade, a Psychology major from Griffin, GA

Leilani Guillen, a General Business Online major from Calhoun, GA

Sharick Guiza Hernandez, a Sport Management major from Bogotá, Colombia

Connor Gunnell, a Political Science major from Rome, GA

Devin Hackney, a Biochemistry major from Ranger, GA

Destina Hall, a Nursing major from Cave Spring, GA

Hayley Hamilton – Blair, an Associate of Science – Human Services major from Cedartown, GA

Brinley Hanks, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Andrew Harcrow, a Sport Management major from Fort Payne, AL

Hunter Hardeman, a Biology major from Stockbridge, GA

Alexis Hardy, a Nursing major from Armuchee, GA

Isaac Harkins, a Sport Management major from Atlanta, GA

Caleb Harper, a Management major from Carrollton, GA

Abigail Hart, a Middle Grades Education major from Lilburn, GA

Cassidy Haskett, a Nursing major from Rock Spring, GA

Ally Hawkins, a Mathematics Education major from Summerville, GA

Lori Hayes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Jason Hebert, a Management major from Marietta, GA

Misti Henderson, a Nursing major from Summerville, GA

Blake Henriques, a Sport Management major from Ballground, GA

Esmeralda Hernandez, a Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Heidi Hernandez Pizano, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Lillian Hicks, an Accounting major from Tullahoma, TN

William Higgins, a General Business Online major from Trion, GA

Carson Hill, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Gabriel Hill, a Criminal Justice major from Dalton, GA

Jamie Hilliard, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Katie Hilyer, a Biology major from Fort Payne, AL

Kayla Holloway, a Music Education-Voice major from Dallas, GA

William Holmes, a General Business major from Alpharetta, GA

Jonathan Hope, a Sport Management major from Douglasville, GA

Kennedy Hopper, a General Business Online major from Rossville, GA

Emma Hornbuckle, a History major from Cartersville, GA

Grady Horton, a General Business major from Greenville, GA

Abbie Howard, a Christian Studies major from Heflin, AL

Thomas Howard, a Sport Management major from Heflin, AL

Dylan Hudgens, a Sport Management major from Butler, GA

Grace Hudgins, a Music Education-Voice major from Calhoun, GA

Emily Humphrey, a General Business Online major from Lyerly, GA

Madison Hutchens, a Biochemistry major from Summerville, GA

Laura Ibanez Jaramillo, a Mathematics major from Madrid, Spain

Michael Ippolito, a Marketing major from Murrayville, GA

Grace Irungu, a Nursing major from Acworth, GA

Camden Jackson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Jolie Jackson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Kaylayzia Jackson, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Maddox Jackson, a Management major from Thomaston, GA

Isabella Jacobs, a Nursing major from Thomaston, GA

April Jacobson, a Biology major from Atlanta, GA

Reid Jefferson, a Psychology major from Cumming, GA

Payton Jenkins, a Psychology major from Powder Springs, GA

Joseph Johnson, a Sport Management major from Mcdonough, GA

Josiah Johnson, a Sport Management major from Newnan, GA

Raylee Johnson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Powder Springs, GA

Seth Johnson, a General Business Online major from Jacksonville, AL

Brianna Johnston, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Adairsville, GA

Katelyn Johnston, a Piano Pedagogy major from Adairsville, GA

Chloe Jones, a Pre-Nursing major from Silver Creek, GA

Katelyn Jones, a Christian Studies major from Adairsville, GA

Kierston Jones, a General Business Online major from Dallas, GA

Madison Jones, a Pre-Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Laci Justice, a Human Services major from Calhoun, GA

Carter Kelly, a Criminal Justice major from Mcdonough, GA

Grace Kelly, a Nursing major from Pine Mountain, GA

Brian Kipkosgei, a Pre-Nursing major from Kapsabet, Kenya

Lindy Kirsch, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Klinkhamer, a Sport Management major from Gilbert, AZ

Natalie Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Stephen Knox, a Pre-Nursing major from Taylorsville, GA

Brantston Lacy, a General Business major from Dawsonville, GA

Caitlyn Lambitz, a Psychology major from Chickamauga, GA

Bailey Lane, a Psychology major from Mansfield, GA

Hayden Lanier, a Middle Grades Education major from Tallapoosa, GA

Autumn Lassetter, a Music – Instrumental major from Fyffe, AL

Ryleigh Lawrence, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Trion, GA

Mary Grace Lemmings, a Middle Grades Education major from Carrollton, GA

Olivia Lendach, a Voice major from Hayesville, NC

Mattie Lester, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Lewis, an English major from Rome, GA

Leslie Lewis, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Peyton Lillie, a Criminal Justice major from Danielsville, GA

Mckenzie Livingston, a Christian Studies major from Hiawassee, GA

Jax Lockaby, a General Business Online major from Fairmount, GA

Maddalena LoRae, a Marketing major from Canton, GA

Hannah Lord, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Abigail Love, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Marlee Lowery, a Human Services Online major from Rome, GA

Alana Loyd, a Biology major from Centre, AL

Claudia Loyola, a Biology major from Johns Creek, GA

Ambria Ludwig, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Rome, GA

Allie Luna, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Flowery Branch, GA

Zoe Lyle, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Brittney Machtolff, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Joshua Mack, a Sport Management major from Fayetteville, GA

Danielle Maffetone, a General Business Online major from Dalton, GA

Anthony Mareus, a Biology major from Albany, GA

Aaron Martin, a Biology major from Athens, GA

Ariel Martin, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Pooler, GA

Logan Martin, a Biology major from Plainville, GA

Laura Martin Moliz, a Biology major from Granada, Spain

Arlene Martinez-Belman, a Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Ansley Mask, a Nursing major from Mcdonough, GA

Katelyn Mathis, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Landon Maynard, a Sport Management major from Wetumpka, AL

George Mazzant, a Biochemistry major from Hampton, GA

Sean Mcaufield, a Management major from Co Louth, Ireland

Derrica Mccall, a Sport Management major from Hayneville, AL

Anna McCormick, a Nursing major from Hiram, GA

Tucker McCoy, a Middle Grades Education major from Silver Creek, GA

Cole McCranie, a General Business major from Metter, GA

Dante McCullough, a Pre-Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Hannah McDuffie, a Psychology major from Cartersville, GA

Caleb McGinnis, a Biology major from Hokes Bluff, AL

Graycee McNease, a Psychology major from Colquitt, GA

Madilyn McWhorter, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Madison Meers, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Hall Middleton, a Criminal Justice major from Alpharetta, GA

Hailey Milam, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Gavin Millians, a Sport Management major from Bremen, GA

Noah Millican, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Andre Mills, a Criminal Justice major from Cedartown, GA

Braelin Mitchell, a Sport Management major from Lagrange, GA

Emily Mitchell, a Biology major from Calhoun, GA

Hallie Mitchell, a Nursing major from Summerville, GA

Jacob Mitchell, a Sport Management major from Fort Payne, AL

Mario Molina-Mari, a Sport Management major from Gijón, Spain

Miyana Mondesir, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Lisa Moody, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Cartersville, GA

Aaron Moore, a Middle Grades Education major from Valley Head, AL

Jackson Moore, a Middle Grades Education major from Chickamauga, GA

Taylor Moore, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Cartersville, GA

Jose Morales, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Kolby Morris, a General Business major from Conyers, GA

Brooklyn Morrison, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Serene Morss, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Rachel Morton, a Sport Management major from Cedartown, GA

Presleigh Moseley, a General Business Online major from Acworth, GA

Bo Mosteller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Jackson, GA

Jackson Mulkey, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Alexa Munoz-Pinon, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Ryland Murray, a Middle Grades Education major from Adairsville, GA

Trevor Nanney, a Sport Management major from Shelby, NC

Paulina Narvaez Gonzalez, a Biology major from Irapuato, Mexico

Matthew Navarro, a Sport Management major from Dunwoody, GA

Tabitha Neal, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Isabella Nunley, a Theatre major from Bogart, GA

Marysa Ocampo, a Psychology major from Socorro, NM

Eva Oliver, a General Business Online major from Newnan, GA

Ivey O’Neal, a General Business Online major from Summerville, GA

Ivan Orellana, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Kenslee Osborne, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Dori Owen, a Pre-Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Konner Owens, an Associate of Science major from Vidalia, GA

Jacob Pajer, a Sport Management major from Dunwoody, GA

Ava Pangelinan, a Pre-Nursing major from Stockbridge, GA

Hannah Parker, a Music/Worship Leadership – Piano major from Hoschton, GA

Maggie Parker, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Buchanan, GA

Mattilin Parker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Olivia Parker, a Musical Theatre major from Rome, GA

Cameron Partrick, a Sport Management major from Cantonment, FL

Ravena Patel, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Amya Patterson, a Pre-Nursing major from Spring Hope, NC

Maci Pelfrey, a Psychology major from Cartersville, GA

Julia Peroni, a Biochemistry major from Adairsville, GA

Esme Perry, a Psychology major from Hiram, GA

Danielle Pesch, a Music Education-Instrumental major from Rome, GA

Collin Pettegrew, a Liberal Arts major from Rome, GA

Madison Pettigrew, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lafayette, GA

Garrett Pfabe, a Christian Studies Online major from Rochelle, GA

Emily Phipps, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Sharnard Pittman, a Sport Management major from Dawson, GA

Sydney Pledger, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Cheyenne Pless, an Associate of Science – Business major from Menlo, GA

Jacob Poe, a Management major from Calhoun, GA

Peyton Posey, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Lily Prater, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Adrienne Prevost, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Yogi Purohit, a Management major from Summerville, GA

Christopher Randall, a Sport Management major from Calhoun, GA

Madison Reagin, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Lawrencville, GA

Abby Redden, a Mathematics major from Fort Payne, AL

Branson Redden, an English major from Rome, GA

Emma Reed, a General Business major from St. Augustine, FL

Andres Renteria, an Associate of Science major from Adairsville, GA

Hannah Rice, a Middle Grades Education major from Monroe, GA

Christopher Ridling, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Cameron Rikard, a Computer Information Systems major from Emerson, GA

Yamiletth Rivas, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Josue Rivera, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Kimberly Roberson, a Human Services Online major from Royston, GA

Anna Roberts, an English major from Zebulon, GA

Alexander Robins, an Accounting major from Milton Keynes, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Hailey Robinson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Jasmine Rodriguez, a Criminal Justice major from Calhoun, GA

Allie Rogers, a Communication Studies – Sport Communication major from Rock Springs, GA

Lauryn Roland, a Music Education-Voice major from Newnan, GA

Federico Roman, a General Business major from Buenos Aires, Argentina

Luis Romero, a Psychology major from Davie, FL

Hannah Rose, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Madison Rose, a Computer Information Systems major from Madison, AL

Samantha Rowell, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Mimi Royal, a Christian Studies major from Newnan, GA

Jason Rucker, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Arthur Rutledge, a Marketing major from Newnan, GA

Mike Ruto, a Mathematics major from Rome, GA

Grant Sanders, a Marketing major from Acworth, GA

Richard Sapp, a Criminal Justice Online major from Kennesaw, GA

Julian Sauger, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Barrett Saunders, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Braden Saunders, an Accounting major from Adairsville, GA

Kylie Schoonmaker, a Biochemistry major from Dallas, GA

Jaden Sealey, a General Business major from North Vancouver, Canada

Miriam Segura-Torres, a Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Coloretta Sellars, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies Online major from Mcdonough, GA

Aahana Seth, a Marketing major from Mumbai, India

Carter Shall, a General Business major from Jacksonville, FL

Danilyn Sheats, a Sport Management major from Bremen, GA

Alison Short, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Riley Shubert, a General Business major from Covington, GA

Josiah Simmons, a Computer Information Systems major from Bonaire, GA

Tyler Simpson, an Accounting major from Cumming, GA

Kaitlyn Sims, a Middle Grades Education major from Rutledge, GA

Richmond Sims, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Caroline Sivills, a General Business major from Paducah, KY

Abigail Smith, a Biology major from Calhoun, GA

Caleb Smith, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Carly Smith, a Political Science major from Lafayette, GA

Elijah Smith, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Ella Smith, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Bremen, GA

Kennedi Smith, a Nursing major from Griffin, GA

Lesley Smith, a General Business Online major from Canton, GA

Logan Smith, a Biology major from Cedartown, GA

Mia Smith, a General Business Online major from Calhoun, GA

Aspen Sorrells, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Miguel Souza, a Management major from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Preston Spake, a History Education major from Bremen, GA

Victoria Sparks, a Biochemistry major from Bardstown, KY

Kristopher Spear, a Sport Management Online major from Calhoun, GA

Kaleb Speights, a Computer Information Systems major from Cartersville, GA

Caleb Stacy, a Sport Management major from Powder Springs, GA

Thomas Stearns, a Christian Studies-Ministry major from Douglasville, GA

Ashton Stevens, a Sport Management major from Mcdonough, GA

Noah Stiles, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Samuel Stover, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Abraham Stowe, a General Business major from Rochelle, GA

Hannah Strain, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from White, GA

Jacob Strunk, a Criminal Justice major from Southside, AL

Reilly Swierbut, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Grand Haven, MI

Natalie Tankersley, a Communication Studies major from Chatsworth, GA

Jordan Tanksley, a Pre-Nursing major from Evans, GA

Cole Taylor, a General Business major from Buford, GA

Tarah Taylor, a Communication Studies major from Odenville, AL

Makayla Thacker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Adairsville, GA

McCall Thomas, a Criminal Justice major from Dawsonville, GA

Ethan Tibbs, a Management major from Calhoun, GA

Howard Tillman, a General Business major from Westerville, OH

Emily Tilson, a Sport Management major from Moreland, GA

Nathaniel Tomey, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Juliana Torres Alarcon, a Marketing major from Bogota, Colombia

Olivia Trammell, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Nathan Trodd, a General Business major from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Sebastian Troya, a Sport Management major from Davie, FL

Bethany Truong, a Biology major from Gardendale, AL

Carlos Tubio Martin, a Mathematics major from Boiro, Spain

Payton Tuder, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rocky Face, GA

Rebeka Tuple, a Psychology major from Marietta, GA

Holley Turner, a Mathematics major from Powder Springs, GA

Brooke Van Der Horn, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Brandy Vansant, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Erik Vaquero, a Mathematics major from Powder Springs, GA

Chloe Vaughn, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Jeff Vu, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Barrick Wade, a Mathematics Education major from Rome, GA

Micah Wade, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Maggie Wallace, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Savannah Walraven, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Madeline Walter, a Nursing major from Kennesaw, GA

Aryn Ward, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Samuel Warner, a General Business major from Woodstock, GA

Tonya Waters, a Human Services Online major from Hampton, GA

Rechasea Watson, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Jonesboro, AR

Kayla Watts, a Pre-Nursing major from Franklin, GA

Jackson Welch, a History Education major from Forsyth, GA

Jonathan Welch, a History Education major from Forsyth, GA

Taylor West, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Sarah Wheeler, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Benjamin Whelchel, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Kaitlyn White, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Makenzee White, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Jaleea Whitener, a Biology major from Dalton, GA

Reaghan Whitlock, a Biology major from Johns Creek, GA

Rebecca Whitlock, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from North Augusta, SC

Richard Wilcoxson, a History Education major from Haleyville, AL

Danny Wilkerson, a Management major from Rome, GA

Amya Williams, a General Business Online major from Summerville, GA

Brayden Williams, a Communication Studies major from Crossville, AL

Sophie Williams, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Tahj Williams, a Biochemistry major from Powder Springs, GA

Jack Williamson, a Sport Management major from Ashland, AL

Kensley Williamson, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

James Willingham, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Ja’Than Willis, a Sport Management major from Dudley, GA

Abigail Wilson, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Rhyan Wilson, a General Business major from Fairburn, GA

Amanda Winkler, an Associate of Science – Business major from Chatsworth, GA

Sarah Wisniowski, a Marketing major from Murfreesboro, TN

Sierra Withers, a Psychology major from Canton, GA

Noah Woehler, a Sport Management major from Plymouth, CA

Nathaniel Wolfe, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Parker Wolfe, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Samantha Wolfe, a Marketing major from Cedartown, GA

Maegan Womack, a Music Education-Instrumental major from Fyffe, AL

Brielle Wood, a Pre-Nursing major from Gadsden, AL

Morgan Wood, a Middle Grades Education major from Kingston, GA

Savannah Wright, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Sydney Wright, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Zachary Wright, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Rome, GA

James Wyatt, a Music Education major from Rentz, GA

William Wyatt, a General Business major from Lafayette, GA

Evann Yake, a Pre-Nursing major from Indian Head, MD

Agustin Yap Binet, a Psychology major from Vina Del Mar, Chile

Preslee Yoder, a Criminal Justice major from Ooltewah, TN