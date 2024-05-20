Students Earn Degrees in the 2023-24 Academic Year
Shorter University held its 2024 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 2, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.
Students who received their degrees during the 2023-24 academic year include:
Hayden Holsomback of Sugar Valley, GA, Associate of Science
LaQuinta Jackson-Brown of Jonesboro, GA, Associate of Science
Konner Owens of Vidalia, GA, Associate of Science
Nora Perry of Rogersville, TN, Associate of Science
Pedro Rebollar of Calhoun, GA, Associate of Science
Katherine Stegall of Empire, CO, Associate of Science
Enrique Valdez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Associate of Science
Blake Baldwin of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Arts
David Butler of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Bryan Casler-Tyrrell of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Emily Childers of Morris, AL, Bachelor of Arts
Marissa Clark of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Scott Clinton of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Abigail Crawford of Tunnel Hill, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Zoe Diehl of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Colin Evon of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Gloria Felix of Henagar, AL, Bachelor of Arts
Braxton Fleetwood of Menlo, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Connor Gunnell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Emily Hayes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Christopher Henderson of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Abbie Howard of Heflin, AL, Bachelor of Arts
Devon Hudson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Lorenzo Lawrence of Tucker, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Leslie Lewis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Davide Maiello of Novara, Italy, Bachelor of Arts
Mattia Maiello of Momo, FC, Bachelor of Arts
Kristan Miller of Jackson, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Bethany Mull of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Kennedy Neely of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Isabella Nunley of Bogart, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Bethany Perry of Rogersville, TN, Bachelor of Arts
Jasmine Rodriguez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Mimi Royal of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Lindsey Shipp of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Rebeka Tuple of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Sierra Withers of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Arts
Milton Adams of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Josue Alexandre of Hollywood, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Aaron Alford of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Matthew Allen of Madison, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Gareth Anderson of Rainsville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Grant Atchley of Sylvania, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Brittany Ayers of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Dusty Baker of La Fayette, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Andrew Bearden of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Brett Berger of Scottsboro, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ian Blair of Mentone, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Huston Bryant of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jordan Bunting of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Julie Burnett of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Caitlyn Campbell of Clarkesville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Carson Carpenter of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Lauren Carpenter of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Candace Clayton of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Harold Cook of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Trevor Cumberland of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Olivia Dodd of Athens, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kaamilya Duling of Mableton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Elijah Duvall of Bogata, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration
Aubrie Ellis of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Preston Frazier of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Amelie Fryer of Sittingbourne, England, Bachelor of Business Administration
Virginia Harper of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Magali Herrera of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
William Higgins of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Hunter Hodson of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Trenston Hooks of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Quiera Hopkins of Union City, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Brenda Houston of Fairburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Reagan Howell of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Danying Jiang of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jacey Johnson of Fairmount, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Morgan Johnson of Wake Forest, NC, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jagger Jones of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kobe Jones of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Denise Kimble of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Chee Kue of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kalee Kuykendall of Collinsville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kylee Kuykendall of Collinsville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Caytini Kwee of Duluth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Brantston Lacy of Dawsonville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Norman Leon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Maddalena LoRae of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jonovan Lowe of Lilburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Danielle Maffetone of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Vicente Matta of Santiago, FC, Bachelor of Business Administration
Grant McConnell of Kennedale, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration
Amber McGraw of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Camielle Milledge-Roberson of Albany, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Cloteal Miller of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Braelin Mitchell of Lagrange, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jacob Mitchell of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Zeyquan Mitchell of Macon, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Miyana Mondesir of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Enif Morris of Stockbridge, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Peyton Moseley of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Carter Musgrave of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Trevor Nanney of Shelby, NC, Bachelor of Business Administration
Dennis Nicholson of Montgomery, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jacob Pajer of Dunwoody, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Sydney Parham of Decatur, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Easton Parker of Woodville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jacob Poe of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Stephen Pope of Lincoln, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Joel Portuguez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Carson Powell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Strahinja Radanovic of Subotica, Serbia, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jonathan Ray of Lynchburg, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration
Chelsea Redd of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ian Reith of Chester, IL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ryan Richardson of Birmingham, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
Anna Russell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Arthur Rutledge of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jaden Sealey of North Vancouver, BC, Bachelor of Business Administration
Riley Shubert of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Calvin Sims of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Arechelliam Slade of Rex, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Anne Smith of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Becky Smyth of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Kristopher Spear of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
John Stanley of Perry, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Sarah Summerville of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Robert Thomas of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ethan Tibbs of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Maria Torres of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Juliana Torres Alarcon of Bogota, Colombi, Bachelor of Business Administration
Tyler Tracy of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Tammy Turner of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Terrence Vandiver of Evans, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Cristian Vasquez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jerry Vu of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Samuel Warner of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Andrew Warren of Savannah, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Amya Williams of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jack Williamson of Ashland, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration
William Wyatt of Lafayette, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Audrey Young of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration
Daniel Easter of Flower Mound, TX, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kennedy Neely of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Abbigale Andrews of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Music
Kaitlin Bostick of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Music
Hannah Parker of Hoschton, GA, Bachelor of Music
Lauryn Roland of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Music
Maegan Womack of Fyffe, AL, Bachelor of Music
Miranda Allen of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science
Shakira Ardister of Elberton, GA, Bachelor of Science
Christina Arrington of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tara Askew of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jaylyn Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jaycee Beard of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science
Tyler Blalock of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Madison Bookheimer of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science
Lindsay Bowman of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Rilie Bowman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ashlynn Brannon of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science
Janie Brothers of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Michele Brown of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kathryn Bywaters of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ciara Chacon of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Abigail Cima of Paducah, KY, Bachelor of Science
Jocelyn Cisneros of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kaylin Coffman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Isabella Corbin of Henagar, AL, Bachelor of Science
Taylor Crawford of Brookhaven, GA, Bachelor of Science
Laura Crews of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kyle Crump of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Josephine DiMonda of Port Charlotte, FL, Bachelor of Science
Shady Duke of Gaylesville, AL, Bachelor of Science
Derek Epps of Danielsville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Taylor Fountain of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Science
LaTashia Fowler of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Aimee Funk of Chula, GA, Bachelor of Science
Makayla Gay of Camilla, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kylie Geist of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science
Caitlyn Glaze of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Joshua Greene of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science
Roosevelt Greer of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science
Brinley Hanks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Hunter Hardeman of Stockbridge, GA, Bachelor of Science
Alicyn Harris of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Nia Harris of Albany, GA, Bachelor of Science
Gabriel Hill of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science
Katie Hilyer of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Science
Airius Hudgins of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Robert Hughbanks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Sarah Hulse of Lyerly, GA, Bachelor of Science
Mycai Johnson of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Laci Justice of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ryleigh Lawrence of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science
Collin Lockard of Scottsboro, AL, Bachelor of Science
Hannah Lord of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ariel Martin of Pooler, GA, Bachelor of Science
Casey Martin of Rainsville, AL, Bachelor of Science
Tucker McCoy of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ginny McCracken of Great Falls, MT, Bachelor of Science
Caleb McGinnis of Hokes Bluff, AL, Bachelor of Science
Madilyn McWhorter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Haleigh Miller of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kirsten Miller of Athens, GA, Bachelor of Science
Noah Millican of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Aaron Moore of Valley Head, AL, Bachelor of Science
Libbi Morgan of Jacksonville, AL, Bachelor of Science
Mary Owen of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science
Maggie Parker of Buchanan, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jacob Pearson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Julia Peroni of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Madison Pettigrew of Lafayette, GA, Bachelor of Science
Garrett Pfabe of Rochelle, GA, Bachelor of Science
Stephanie Pressley Wells of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science
Heather Price of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Bryce Rapson of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Science
Abby Redden of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Science
Hannah Rice of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science
Dana Rieske of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jordina Rovira Sole of Balaguer, Spain, Bachelor of Science
Richard Sapp of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science
Jayden Shelton of Pisgah, AL, Bachelor of Science
Alison Short of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Joni Simonds of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kaitlyn Sims of Rutledge, GA, Bachelor of Science
Demetri Singleton of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science
Christen Slay of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Science
Quentin Smith of Flowery Branch, GA, Bachelor of Science
Ryan Smith of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Aspen Sorrells of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Hannah Strain of White, GA, Bachelor of Science
Victoria Swearinger of New Port Richey, FL, Bachelor of Science
Carrington Terrell of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Makayla Thacker of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science
McCall Thomas of Dawsonville, GA, Bachelor of Science
Bethany Truong of Gardendale, AL, Bachelor of Science
Payton Tuder of Rocky Face, GA, Bachelor of Science
Alexandria Turner of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Brooke Van Der Horn of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Alexa Varner of White, GA, Bachelor of Science
Barrick Wade of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Madison Wallace of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Aryn Ward of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Benjamin Whelchel of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science
Kaitlyn White of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science
Rebecca Whitlock of North Augusta, SC, Bachelor of Science
Brayden Williams of Crossville, AL, Bachelor of Science
Jerome Williams of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Science
Preslee Yoder of Ooltewah, TN, Bachelor of Science
Karen Abadio Lopez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittany Dufresne of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Erica Duncan of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaylee George of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Megan Gilliam of Simpsonville, SC, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carlee Graham of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Destina Hall of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Hardy of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cassidy Haskett of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Misti Henderson of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Esmeralda Hernandez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Grace Irungu of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Isabella Jacobs of Thomaston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Meers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hallie Mitchell of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jose Morales of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brooklyn Morrison of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kenslee Osborne of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ravena Patel of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Phipps of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ana Reyes-Pizano of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Miriam Segura-Torres of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kennedi Smith of Griffin, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nathaniel Tomey of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Olivia Trammell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madeline Walter of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Holly Caldwell of Hiram, GA, Master of Accountancy
Jabresha Daniel of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy
Orrawan Irwin of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy
Isabelle Kinard of Dahlonega, GA, Master of Accountancy
Ashley McCoy of Atlanta, GA, Master of Accountancy
Ethan Temples of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy
Cheryl Trainor of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Accountancy
Luis Vasquez Calderon of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy
Kaitlin Akvan of Cave Spring, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jordan Anderson of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Cali Barron of Carrollton, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Anna Boydston of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Douglas Brewer of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jakob Brown of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Aaron Camon of Ray City, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Frank Catron of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Amie Coffey of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Andrew Collins of Alamo, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Sylthia Colwell of Reidsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Olivia Cornwell of Cedartown, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Olivia Couch of Cedartown, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Payton Couey of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Crystal Cox of Williamson, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Matthew Cox of Taylorsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jarvis Daniel of Villa Rica, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Tiffany Davis of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Darria DeLoach of Jesup, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Elizabeth Drake of Thomson, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Anna Dulaney of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Maggie Dunn of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Brianna Edwards of Hampton, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Whitney Flanter of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Tim Foster of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Vance Foster of Snellville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Rebecca Fussell of Cedartown, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Zachery Gilder of Dallas, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Shawnee Gonzalez of Acworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Ron Hill of Macon, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Vernita Hill-Powell of Tignall, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Austen Horn of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Sheas-Hwa Horng of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Ana Jacobo Guzman of Dalton, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Candace Lee of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
John Masley of Rossville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Sydney McBurnett of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Keira Mell of Alpharetta, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jessica Moshell of Smyrna, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Ashley Pettit of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Presley Thomas of Ringgold, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Christopher Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Luis Vazquez of Oneonta, AL, Master of Arts in Teaching
Cheyenne Vera of Dacula, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
DeAndrea Whisenton of Riverdale, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Ansley Barge of Carrollton, GA, Master of Business Administration
Catherine Bloedow of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
April Butler of Summerville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Justice Carter of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Joshua Chatman of Mcdonough, GA, Master of Business Administration
Juan Cornejo of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Christopher Davis of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Lokusatu Hewage De Silva of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Calvin Durham Jr of Locust Grove, GA, Master of Business Administration
Cullen Glaze of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
Lindsey Hardin of Inman, SC, Master of Business Administration
Jennifer Hernandez-Vega of Buford, GA, Master of Business Administration
Noah Holland of Mcdonough, GA, Master of Business Administration
Val Klein of Belton, TX, Master of Business Administration
Kameilia Landry of Chattanooga, TN, Master of Business Administration
Kylie League of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration
Heaven Mathison of Aragon, GA, Master of Business Administration
Alexis Mount of Hinesville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Emma Novis of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration
Paige Oldham of Lawrenceburg, KY, Master of Business Administration
Mason O’Neal of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Kalu Onumah of Snellville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Jason Ortega of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Kailey Posea of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration
Reagan Redd of Resaca, GA, Master of Business Administration
Daisy Rodriguez of Marietta, GA, Master of Business Administration
Lanika Ross of Milledgeville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Austin Savage of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Madison Smith of Fairmount, GA, Master of Business Administration
Molly Stark of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
Yashica Stocks of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Morgan Tant of Cedartown, GA, Master of Business Administration
DeJon Walden of Tate, GA, Master of Business Administration
Cornell Washington of Atlanta, GA, Master of Business Administration
Amy Waters of Trion, GA, Master of Business Administration
Natanyah Watson of Dacula, GA, Master of Business Administration
Taylor Watson of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Artell Yates of Villa Rica, GA, Master of Business Administration
Timothy Andre of Keller, TX, Master of Management
Connie Anglada of Fresno, CA, Master of Management
Meghan Burgener of Greencastle, PA, Master of Management
James Craig of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Management
Hope Darden of Covington, GA, Master of Management
Katherine Fisher of Cumming, GA, Master of Management
Marcus Hunt of Rome, GA, Master of Management
Talesha Johnson of Hartwell, GA, Master of Management
Luther Jones of Rome, GA, Master of Management
Sabrina McElwee of Rome, GA, Master of Management
Tifany McGuire of Summerville, GA, Master of Management