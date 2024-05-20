Students Earn Degrees in the 2023-24 Academic Year - Shorter University

Shorter University held its 2024 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 2, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.

Students who received their degrees during the 2023-24 academic year include:

Hayden Holsomback of Sugar Valley, GA, Associate of Science

LaQuinta Jackson-Brown of Jonesboro, GA, Associate of Science

Konner Owens of Vidalia, GA, Associate of Science

Nora Perry of Rogersville, TN, Associate of Science

Pedro Rebollar of Calhoun, GA, Associate of Science

Katherine Stegall of Empire, CO, Associate of Science

Enrique Valdez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Associate of Science

Blake Baldwin of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Arts

David Butler of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Bryan Casler-Tyrrell of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Emily Childers of Morris, AL, Bachelor of Arts

Marissa Clark of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Scott Clinton of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Abigail Crawford of Tunnel Hill, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Zoe Diehl of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Colin Evon of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Gloria Felix of Henagar, AL, Bachelor of Arts

Braxton Fleetwood of Menlo, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Connor Gunnell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Emily Hayes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Christopher Henderson of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Abbie Howard of Heflin, AL, Bachelor of Arts

Devon Hudson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Lorenzo Lawrence of Tucker, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Leslie Lewis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Davide Maiello of Novara, Italy, Bachelor of Arts

Mattia Maiello of Momo, FC, Bachelor of Arts

Kristan Miller of Jackson, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Bethany Mull of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Kennedy Neely of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Isabella Nunley of Bogart, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Bethany Perry of Rogersville, TN, Bachelor of Arts

Jasmine Rodriguez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Mimi Royal of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Lindsey Shipp of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Rebeka Tuple of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Sierra Withers of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Arts

Milton Adams of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Josue Alexandre of Hollywood, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Aaron Alford of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Matthew Allen of Madison, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Gareth Anderson of Rainsville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Grant Atchley of Sylvania, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Brittany Ayers of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Dusty Baker of La Fayette, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Andrew Bearden of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Brett Berger of Scottsboro, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Ian Blair of Mentone, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Huston Bryant of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jordan Bunting of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Julie Burnett of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Caitlyn Campbell of Clarkesville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Carson Carpenter of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Lauren Carpenter of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Candace Clayton of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Harold Cook of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Trevor Cumberland of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Olivia Dodd of Athens, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Kaamilya Duling of Mableton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Elijah Duvall of Bogata, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration

Aubrie Ellis of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Preston Frazier of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Amelie Fryer of Sittingbourne, England, Bachelor of Business Administration

Virginia Harper of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Magali Herrera of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

William Higgins of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Hunter Hodson of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Trenston Hooks of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Quiera Hopkins of Union City, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Brenda Houston of Fairburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Reagan Howell of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Danying Jiang of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacey Johnson of Fairmount, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Morgan Johnson of Wake Forest, NC, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jagger Jones of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Kobe Jones of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Denise Kimble of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Chee Kue of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Kalee Kuykendall of Collinsville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Kylee Kuykendall of Collinsville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Caytini Kwee of Duluth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Brantston Lacy of Dawsonville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Norman Leon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Maddalena LoRae of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jonovan Lowe of Lilburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Danielle Maffetone of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Vicente Matta of Santiago, FC, Bachelor of Business Administration

Grant McConnell of Kennedale, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration

Amber McGraw of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Camielle Milledge-Roberson of Albany, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Cloteal Miller of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Braelin Mitchell of Lagrange, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacob Mitchell of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Zeyquan Mitchell of Macon, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Miyana Mondesir of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Enif Morris of Stockbridge, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Peyton Moseley of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Carter Musgrave of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Trevor Nanney of Shelby, NC, Bachelor of Business Administration

Dennis Nicholson of Montgomery, TX, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacob Pajer of Dunwoody, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Sydney Parham of Decatur, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Easton Parker of Woodville, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacob Poe of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Stephen Pope of Lincoln, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Joel Portuguez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Carson Powell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Strahinja Radanovic of Subotica, Serbia, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jonathan Ray of Lynchburg, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration

Chelsea Redd of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Ian Reith of Chester, IL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Ryan Richardson of Birmingham, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

Anna Russell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Arthur Rutledge of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jaden Sealey of North Vancouver, BC, Bachelor of Business Administration

Riley Shubert of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Calvin Sims of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Arechelliam Slade of Rex, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Anne Smith of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Becky Smyth of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Kristopher Spear of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

John Stanley of Perry, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Sarah Summerville of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Robert Thomas of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Ethan Tibbs of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Maria Torres of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Juliana Torres Alarcon of Bogota, Colombi, Bachelor of Business Administration

Tyler Tracy of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Tammy Turner of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Terrence Vandiver of Evans, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Cristian Vasquez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jerry Vu of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Samuel Warner of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Andrew Warren of Savannah, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Amya Williams of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jack Williamson of Ashland, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration

William Wyatt of Lafayette, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Audrey Young of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration

Daniel Easter of Flower Mound, TX, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kennedy Neely of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Abbigale Andrews of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Music

Kaitlin Bostick of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Music

Hannah Parker of Hoschton, GA, Bachelor of Music

Lauryn Roland of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Music

Maegan Womack of Fyffe, AL, Bachelor of Music

Miranda Allen of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science

Shakira Ardister of Elberton, GA, Bachelor of Science

Christina Arrington of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science

Tara Askew of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Jaylyn Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Jaycee Beard of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science

Tyler Blalock of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Madison Bookheimer of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science

Lindsay Bowman of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science

Rilie Bowman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Ashlynn Brannon of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science

Janie Brothers of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science

Michele Brown of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kathryn Bywaters of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science

Ciara Chacon of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Abigail Cima of Paducah, KY, Bachelor of Science

Jocelyn Cisneros of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kaylin Coffman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Isabella Corbin of Henagar, AL, Bachelor of Science

Taylor Crawford of Brookhaven, GA, Bachelor of Science

Laura Crews of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kyle Crump of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Josephine DiMonda of Port Charlotte, FL, Bachelor of Science

Shady Duke of Gaylesville, AL, Bachelor of Science

Derek Epps of Danielsville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Taylor Fountain of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Science

LaTashia Fowler of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science

Aimee Funk of Chula, GA, Bachelor of Science

Makayla Gay of Camilla, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kylie Geist of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science

Caitlyn Glaze of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science

Joshua Greene of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science

Roosevelt Greer of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science

Brinley Hanks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Hunter Hardeman of Stockbridge, GA, Bachelor of Science

Alicyn Harris of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Nia Harris of Albany, GA, Bachelor of Science

Gabriel Hill of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science

Katie Hilyer of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Science

Airius Hudgins of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Robert Hughbanks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Sarah Hulse of Lyerly, GA, Bachelor of Science

Mycai Johnson of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Laci Justice of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science

Ryleigh Lawrence of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science

Collin Lockard of Scottsboro, AL, Bachelor of Science

Hannah Lord of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Ariel Martin of Pooler, GA, Bachelor of Science

Casey Martin of Rainsville, AL, Bachelor of Science

Tucker McCoy of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science

Ginny McCracken of Great Falls, MT, Bachelor of Science

Caleb McGinnis of Hokes Bluff, AL, Bachelor of Science

Madilyn McWhorter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Haleigh Miller of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kirsten Miller of Athens, GA, Bachelor of Science

Noah Millican of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Aaron Moore of Valley Head, AL, Bachelor of Science

Libbi Morgan of Jacksonville, AL, Bachelor of Science

Mary Owen of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science

Maggie Parker of Buchanan, GA, Bachelor of Science

Jacob Pearson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Julia Peroni of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Madison Pettigrew of Lafayette, GA, Bachelor of Science

Garrett Pfabe of Rochelle, GA, Bachelor of Science

Stephanie Pressley Wells of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science

Heather Price of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Bryce Rapson of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Science

Abby Redden of Fort Payne, AL, Bachelor of Science

Hannah Rice of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science

Dana Rieske of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science

Jordina Rovira Sole of Balaguer, Spain, Bachelor of Science

Richard Sapp of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science

Jayden Shelton of Pisgah, AL, Bachelor of Science

Alison Short of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Joni Simonds of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kaitlyn Sims of Rutledge, GA, Bachelor of Science

Demetri Singleton of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science

Christen Slay of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Science

Quentin Smith of Flowery Branch, GA, Bachelor of Science

Ryan Smith of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Aspen Sorrells of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Hannah Strain of White, GA, Bachelor of Science

Victoria Swearinger of New Port Richey, FL, Bachelor of Science

Carrington Terrell of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Makayla Thacker of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science

McCall Thomas of Dawsonville, GA, Bachelor of Science

Bethany Truong of Gardendale, AL, Bachelor of Science

Payton Tuder of Rocky Face, GA, Bachelor of Science

Alexandria Turner of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Brooke Van Der Horn of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Alexa Varner of White, GA, Bachelor of Science

Barrick Wade of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Madison Wallace of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Aryn Ward of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Benjamin Whelchel of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Science

Kaitlyn White of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science

Rebecca Whitlock of North Augusta, SC, Bachelor of Science

Brayden Williams of Crossville, AL, Bachelor of Science

Jerome Williams of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Science

Preslee Yoder of Ooltewah, TN, Bachelor of Science

Karen Abadio Lopez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittany Dufresne of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Erica Duncan of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaylee George of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Megan Gilliam of Simpsonville, SC, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carlee Graham of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Destina Hall of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Hardy of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cassidy Haskett of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Misti Henderson of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Esmeralda Hernandez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Grace Irungu of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Isabella Jacobs of Thomaston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madison Meers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hallie Mitchell of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jose Morales of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brooklyn Morrison of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kenslee Osborne of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ravena Patel of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Phipps of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ana Reyes-Pizano of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Miriam Segura-Torres of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kennedi Smith of Griffin, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nathaniel Tomey of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Olivia Trammell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madeline Walter of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Holly Caldwell of Hiram, GA, Master of Accountancy

Jabresha Daniel of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy

Orrawan Irwin of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy

Isabelle Kinard of Dahlonega, GA, Master of Accountancy

Ashley McCoy of Atlanta, GA, Master of Accountancy

Ethan Temples of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy

Cheryl Trainor of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Accountancy

Luis Vasquez Calderon of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy

Kaitlin Akvan of Cave Spring, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jordan Anderson of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Cali Barron of Carrollton, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Anna Boydston of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Douglas Brewer of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jakob Brown of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Aaron Camon of Ray City, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Frank Catron of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Amie Coffey of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Andrew Collins of Alamo, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Sylthia Colwell of Reidsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Olivia Cornwell of Cedartown, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Olivia Couch of Cedartown, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Payton Couey of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Crystal Cox of Williamson, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Matthew Cox of Taylorsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jarvis Daniel of Villa Rica, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Tiffany Davis of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Darria DeLoach of Jesup, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Elizabeth Drake of Thomson, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Anna Dulaney of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Maggie Dunn of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Brianna Edwards of Hampton, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Whitney Flanter of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Tim Foster of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Vance Foster of Snellville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Rebecca Fussell of Cedartown, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Zachery Gilder of Dallas, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Shawnee Gonzalez of Acworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Ron Hill of Macon, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Vernita Hill-Powell of Tignall, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Austen Horn of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Sheas-Hwa Horng of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Ana Jacobo Guzman of Dalton, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Candace Lee of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

John Masley of Rossville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Sydney McBurnett of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Keira Mell of Alpharetta, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jessica Moshell of Smyrna, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Ashley Pettit of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Presley Thomas of Ringgold, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Christopher Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Luis Vazquez of Oneonta, AL, Master of Arts in Teaching

Cheyenne Vera of Dacula, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

DeAndrea Whisenton of Riverdale, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Ansley Barge of Carrollton, GA, Master of Business Administration

Catherine Bloedow of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

April Butler of Summerville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Justice Carter of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Joshua Chatman of Mcdonough, GA, Master of Business Administration

Juan Cornejo of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Christopher Davis of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Lokusatu Hewage De Silva of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Calvin Durham Jr of Locust Grove, GA, Master of Business Administration

Cullen Glaze of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration

Lindsey Hardin of Inman, SC, Master of Business Administration

Jennifer Hernandez-Vega of Buford, GA, Master of Business Administration

Noah Holland of Mcdonough, GA, Master of Business Administration

Val Klein of Belton, TX, Master of Business Administration

Kameilia Landry of Chattanooga, TN, Master of Business Administration

Kylie League of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration

Heaven Mathison of Aragon, GA, Master of Business Administration

Alexis Mount of Hinesville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Emma Novis of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration

Paige Oldham of Lawrenceburg, KY, Master of Business Administration

Mason O’Neal of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Kalu Onumah of Snellville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Jason Ortega of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Kailey Posea of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration

Reagan Redd of Resaca, GA, Master of Business Administration

Daisy Rodriguez of Marietta, GA, Master of Business Administration

Lanika Ross of Milledgeville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Austin Savage of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Madison Smith of Fairmount, GA, Master of Business Administration

Molly Stark of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration

Yashica Stocks of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Morgan Tant of Cedartown, GA, Master of Business Administration

DeJon Walden of Tate, GA, Master of Business Administration

Cornell Washington of Atlanta, GA, Master of Business Administration

Amy Waters of Trion, GA, Master of Business Administration

Natanyah Watson of Dacula, GA, Master of Business Administration

Taylor Watson of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Artell Yates of Villa Rica, GA, Master of Business Administration

Timothy Andre of Keller, TX, Master of Management

Connie Anglada of Fresno, CA, Master of Management

Meghan Burgener of Greencastle, PA, Master of Management

James Craig of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Management

Hope Darden of Covington, GA, Master of Management

Katherine Fisher of Cumming, GA, Master of Management

Marcus Hunt of Rome, GA, Master of Management

Talesha Johnson of Hartwell, GA, Master of Management

Luther Jones of Rome, GA, Master of Management

Sabrina McElwee of Rome, GA, Master of Management

Tifany McGuire of Summerville, GA, Master of Management