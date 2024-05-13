Shorter University Professor Featured in the Anamchara Art Gallery - Shorter University

Assistant Professor of Art, Margie Monde, is featured in the Anamchara Art Gallery.

The Anamchara Art Gallery is in Cedartown, GA. Anamchara was a former Christian church and is owned by local artists Mike Burton and gallery director, John Johnston.

Amongst the Ferns The Shrimp Boat

The gallery is hosting an invitational juried exhibition titled “Till We Have Face,” which features art from regional artists. The exhibit will be open on the weekends until May 20.

The exhibit features a large number of works of art by Monde, and includes paintings, digital art, photography, and fabric design. One of her displays is a botanical eco-printed silk tapestry, designed with organized tannins of flowers and leaves that are primarily from Floyd County. Eco-printing is a form of natural dyeing where the colors from plant material are transferred to the fabric via steaming.

Monde is an assistant professor of Art at Shorter University who specializes in painting, photography, photomontage, textile arts, and graphic design. Monde holds an MA in Fine Arts, Studio Art from Cumberland University. She served as an illustrator and education technology specialist for NASA, and as an advertising director for NATO Southern European Headquarters in Italy. Her art and design work has been exhibited in many galleries and museums and published nationally and internationally. Monde has been published by numerous Fortune 500 corporations and government officials, including a former U.S. President, Senators, and several state Governors.