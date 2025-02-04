Students Named to the Fall 2024 Dean's List - Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2024. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Cameron Adams, a General Business major from Kingston, GA

Elijah Agnew, a Pre-Nursing major from Adairsville, GA

Shalom Akinbulumo, a Computer Information Systems major from Highland, CA

Charles Alia, a General Business major from Sugar Land, TX

Josiah Allen, a History Education major from Kennesaw, GA

Joshua Allmon, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Rome, GA

Jacqueline Allred, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Michael Alpha, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lafayette, GA

Luke Altizer, a Biology major from Adairsville, GA

Simon Aluko, a Management major from Acworth, GA

Bayron Amaya Reyes, a Biochemistry major from Crossville, AL

Nathaniel Ames, a Pre-Nursing major from Evans, GA

Hollis Anders, a Pre-Nursing major from Sharpsburg, GA

Shyla Araujo, a Management major from Dacula, GA

Honesty Arnold, a Biochemistry major from Monroe, GA

JoElna Arnold, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cleveland, TN

Kiley Arnold, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

David Arrieta Gomez, a General Business major from Valencia, Venezuela

Alex Arrington, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Esperanza Arroliga Arauz, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Hayley Arthur, an English major from Rome, GA

Derek Atkinson, a Marketing major from West Jordan, UT

Jackson Awtry, a Biochemistry major from Tyrone, GA

Kendall Aycock, a Human Services major from Calhoun, GA

Kadence Bagley, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Chatsworth, GA

Morgan Bagley, a Mathematics Education major from Ranger, GA

David Baillio, a Computer Information Systems major from Oviedo, FL

Marisa Bain, a Music Education-Voice major from Carrollton, GA

Tionna Baker, a Psychology major from Rocky Face, GA

Anna Ballard, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trenton, GA

Ella Ballard, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Trenton, GA

Muntravic Bankston, a Psychology major from Athens, GA

Emily Barcus, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Zacorion Barkley, a Communication Studies – Sport Communication major from Griffin, GA

Darrell Barrett, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies Online major from McD

onough, GA

Valery Baxter, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Keziah Beard, a Criminal Justice major from Hephzibah, GA

Jackson Bell, a Theatre major from Loveland, OH

David Bennett, a Music/Worship Leadership – Voice major from Jefferson, GA

Rasmus Berg, a Communication Studies – Communication Studies major from Nyborg, Denmark

Bailey Bergman, a Biochemistry major from Olive Branch, MS

Laila Bernardino, an Accounting major from Santa Fe, NM

Florence Bishop, a Psychology major from Plainville, GA

Lance Blackburn, a Sport Management Online major from Fayetteville, GA

Sophia Blair, a Criminal Justice Online major from Mentone, AL

Victoria Blankenship, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Erin Blount, a Biology major from Gray, GA

Melyndia Boncoeur, a Sport Management major from Douglasville, GA

Montana Bowers, a Psychology major from Silver Creek, GA

Makaylee Boyd, a Criminal Justice Online major from Lyerly, GA

Kiley Branam, a Theatre major from Chatsworth, GA

Clarkston Brannon, a Communication Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Jack Brewster, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry major from Dallas, GA

Ariyah Brooks, a Sport Management major from Racine, WI

Isaac Brooks, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry major from Hampton, GA

Abigail Brown, a Nursing major from Tallapoosa, GA

Aiden Brown, a Biology major from Rainbow City, AL

Brayden Brown, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Brent Brown, a Marketing major from Dallas, GA

Ebony Brown, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Jessica Brown, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lyerly, GA

Keaton Brown, a Biology major from Dublin, GA

Makenzee Brown, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Tylar Brown, a Biochemistry major from Cave Spring, GA

Sadie Bruce, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Emily Brunson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Dalton, GA

Jalen Buckner, a Communication Studies – Sport Communication major from Decatur, GA

Brooke Burgess, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

James Burns, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Hannah Burris, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trion, GA

Victoria Calvert, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Tyler Camp, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

William Campbell, a General Business major from Sugar Hill, GA

Kirkland Cannon, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Lydia Caroway, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Kamryn Carter, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trenton, GA

Mary Casey, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Cash, a History Education major from Adairsville, GA

Evan Cauble, a General Business major from Fayetteville, GA

Iris Chandler, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Plainville, GA

Jocelyn Chavez, a Pre-Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Abigail Cheney, a Psychology major from Guyton, GA

Denis Chernyavskiy, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Lindsay Chisenall, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Bridgeport, AL

Griffin Clark, an Accounting major from Midland, MI

James Colquitt, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Athens, GA

Erika Conway, a Music/Worship Leadership – Voice major from Dallas, GA

Gary Cook, a General Business major from Ga, GA

Kiersten Cooke, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Sydney Corbett, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Hahira, GA

Briley Cordle, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Dakota Corntassel, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Jacob Cornwell, a General Business Online major from Buchanan, GA

Annagrace Crane, a Biochemistry major from Canton, GA

Parker Crawford, a Management major from Rockmart, GA

Nikylah Crawley, a Political Science major from Austell, GA

Savannah Crider, a History Education major from Ranger, GA

Emily Crocker, a Sport Management major from Bethlehem, GA

Seth Crowe, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Haylee Dancause, a Nursing major from Kingston, GA

Kealani Daniel, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Johnny Davis, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Lorenzo Davis, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Atlanta, GA

Riley Davis, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Robert Davis, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Atlanta, GA

Alexis Dawson, a Musical Theatre major from Ringgold, GA

Emily Day, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Alyse Dressler, a Biochemistry major from Blairsville, GA

Reagan Duke, a Musical Theatre major from Commerce, GA

J’Arthur Dunn, a General Business major from Lagrange, GA

Lucas Durand, a Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major from Dallas, GA

Branson Dykes, a General Business major from Statham, GA

Cody Earle, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Karis Eccleston, a Computer Information Systems major from Roswell, GA

Chloe Ehrie, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Trista Ely, a Nursing major from Silver Creek, GA

Hope Eyraud, a Biology major from Franklin, TN

Katrice Ferrell, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Michael Fetterolf, a Sport Management major from Seymour, TN

William Fincher, a General Business major from Jacksonville, AL

Alayna Findley, a Biochemistry major from Cartersville, GA

John Floyd, a General Business major from Savannah, GA

Taliyah Ford, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Benjamin Franklin, a Sport Management major from Metter, GA

Sebastian Gamez Parra, a Marketing major from Rome, GA

Ismael Garcia Gasca, an Accounting major from Leon, Mexico

Austin Garner, an English major from Villa Rica, GA

Brooklyn Garner, a Psychology major from Silver Creek, GA

Stephanie Garrett, an Associate of Science major from Lindale, GA

Caitlin Gifford, a Human Services Online major from Trion, GA

Isabella Gilstrap, a Marketing major from Kingston, GA

Santiago Gonzalez Uribe, a Computer Information Systems major from Bucaramanga, Colombia

Grayson Goss, a Sport Management major from Kingston, GA

MerCori Green, a Psychology major from Midland, GA

Cordell Greenwood, a General Business Online major from Grantville, GA

Jana Gregory, a Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Trinyty Gregory, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Augusta, GA

Bryson Gresham, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Jennifer Griffin, a Criminal Justice Online major from Silver Creek, GA

Amelia Griffiths, a General Business major from Woodstock, GA

Treneice Grimes, a Computer Information Systems major from Greensboro, GA

Ariel Grimwade, a Psychology major from Griffin, GA

Presley Gross, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Leilani Guillen, a General Business Online major from Calhoun, GA

Sharick Guiza Hernandez, a Sport Management major from Bogotá, Colombia

Jennifer Guzman, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Devin Hackney, a Biochemistry major from Ranger, GA

Isaac Harkins, a Sport Management major from Atlanta, GA

Caleb Harper, a Management major from Carrollton, GA

Alexandra Harris, a Human Services Online major from Griffin, GA

Abigail Hart, a Middle Grades Education major from Lilburn, GA

Dallas Hatfield, an Accounting major from Nashville, GA

Lori Hayes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Alexander Hernandez Gaspar, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Heidi Hernandez Pizano, a Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Kylen Hewell, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Jefferson, GA

Candace Hill, a Psychology major from McDonough, GA

Ryan Hillhouse, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Kinzley Hood, a Music Education-Voice major from Carrollton, GA

Emma Hornbuckle, a History major from Cartersville, GA

Raina Horton, a Biology major from Marietta, GA

LaShana Hubert, a Human Services Online major from Rex, GA

Grace Hudgins, a Music Education-Voice major from Calhoun, GA

Elizabeth Hughes, a Biology major from Austell, GA

John Hughes, a Political Science major from Canton, GA

Joshua Hunter, an Associate of Science – Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

William Hurd, a Management major from Calhoun, GA

Hunter Hutchings, a Biochemistry major from Rockmart, GA

Camden Jackson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Jolie Jackson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Kaylayzia Jackson, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Maddox Jackson, a Management major from Thomaston, GA

Savanna Jackson, an Accounting major from Cedartown, GA

Semaj’a Jackson, a Criminal Justice major from Atlanta, GA

April Jacobson, a Biology major from Atlanta, GA

Jeffery Jarvis, a Biology major from Crandall, GA

Reid Jefferson, a Psychology major from Cumming, GA

Payton Jenkins, a Psychology major from Powder Springs, GA

Isaiah Johnson, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Jason Johnson, a History Education major from Murrieta, CA

Jennifer Johnson, a General Business Online major from Tunnel Hill, GA

Joseph Johnson, a Sport Management major from McDonough, GA

Josiah Johnson, a Sport Management major from Newnan, GA

Raylee Johnson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Powder Springs, GA

Brianna Johnston, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Adairsville, GA

Alley Jones, a Pre-Nursing major from Canton, GA

Chaney Jones, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome Ga, GA

Erien Jones, a Management major from Greensboro, GA

Keith Jones, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies Online major from Rome, GA

Kendall Jones, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Madison Jones, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Sarah Jones, a History Education major from Ball Ground, GA

Ethan Kavanaugh, a Sport Management major from Littleton, CO

Carter Kelly, a Criminal Justice major from McDonough, GA

Grace Kelly, a Nursing major from Pine Mountain, GA

Brayden King, a Pre-Nursing major from Nicholson, GA

Daphne King, a Theatre major from Bonaire, GA

Ian King, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Paris Kirby, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Lindy Kirsch, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Klinkhamer, a Sport Management major from Gilbert, AZ

Natalie Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Annabelle Korta, a General Business major from Wesley Chapel, FL

Trey Kruse, a Marketing major from Resaca, GA

Caitlyn Lambitz, a Psychology major from Chickamauga, GA

Bailey Lane, a Psychology major from Mansfield, GA

Devonn Lane, a Management major from Hahira, GA

Hayden Lanier, a Middle Grades Education major from Tallapoosa, GA

Autumn Lassetter, a Music – Instrumental major from Fyffe, AL

Jordyn LeGrier, a Biology major from Lithia Springs, GA

Mary Grace Lemmings, a Middle Grades Education major from Carrollton, GA

Olivia Lendach, a Voice major from Hayesville, NC

Mattie Lester, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Lewis, an English major from Rome, GA

Tiara Lewis, a Criminal Justice major from Marietta, GA

Tobias Lewis, a General Business major from Tyrone, GA

Cecily Lieupo, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Valdosta, GA

Jax Lockaby, a General Business Online major from Fairmount, GA

Kiara Lorfils, a Biology major from Concord, NC

Te’Shaye Lowe, a General Business Online major from Lithonia, GA

Marlee Lowery, a Human Services Online major from Rome, GA

Alana Loyd, a Biology major from Centre, AL

Ambria Ludwig, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Rome, GA

Allie Luna, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Flowery Branch, GA

Hannah Lundberg, a Theatre major from Newnan, GA

Austin Lynch, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Willow Lynch, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trenton, GA

Kyra Mabry, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Catherine Martin, a Voice major from Statesboro, GA

Elijah Martin, a Sport Management Online major from Locust Grove, GA

Emily Martin, a Human Services major from Lindale, GA

Jasper Martin, a Management major from Ringgold, GA

Logan Martin, a Biology major from Plainville, GA

Nathan Martin, a General Business major from Evans, GA

Sebastian Martinez, a History major from Tampa, FL

Arlene Martinez-Belman, a Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Ansley Mask, a Nursing major from Zebulon, GA

Tyjuan Massey, a Sport Management Online major from Orlando, FL

Michael Matos, a Sport Management major from Saint Johns, FL

Landon Maynard, a Sport Management major from Wetumpka, AL

Sean Mcaufield, a Management major from Louth, Ireland

Derrica Mccall, a Sport Management major from Hayneville, AL

Idaicia McConnell, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Anna McCormick, a Nursing major from Hiram, GA

Cole McCranie, a General Business major from Metter, GA

Hannah McDuffie, a Psychology major from Cartersville, GA

Cade McGuire, a History Education major from Irvine, CA

Mazey McKechnie, a Biology major from Blairsville, GA

Peter Mclean, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Graycee McNease, a Psychology major from Colquitt, GA

Charles McNeil, an Associate of Science – Christian Studies major from Calhoun, GA

Avery McRay, a Middle Grades Education major from Centre, AL

Ava Medina, a General Business major from Bend, OR

Hall Middleton, a Criminal Justice major from Alpharetta, GA

Olivia Millican, a Musical Theatre major from Summerville, GA

Andre Mills, a Criminal Justice major from Lagrange, GA

Mario Molina-Mari, a Sport Management major from Gijón, Spain

Jackson Moore, a Middle Grades Education major from Chickamauga, GA

Jacob Moore, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Forsyth, GA

Keyariel Moore, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Leah Moore, a Biochemistry major from Chatsworth, GA

Taylor Moore, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Cartersville, GA

Kolby Morris, a General Business major from Conyers, GA

Serene Morss, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Brooklyn Morton, a Mathematics Education major from Cedartown, GA

Rachel Morton, a Sport Management major from Cedartown, GA

Presleigh Moseley, a General Business Online major from Acworth, GA

Ashley Moss, a Biology major from Ocala, FL

Bo Mosteller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Jackson, GA

Cole Movius, a General Business major from Evans, GA

Naomi Mulatu, a Musical Theatre major from Milford, OH

Jackson Mulkey, a Management major from Rome, GA

Alexa Munoz-Pinon, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Karis Myers, a Political Science major from Newnan, GA

Nyla Myles, a Marketing major from Atlanta, GA

Miracle Naylor, a General Business Online major from Decatur, GA

Khy’lil Neal, a Computer Information Systems major from Lawrenceville, GA

Faith Nelson, a Pre-Nursing major from Adairsville, GA

Skylar Niblett, a Mathematics Education major from Gainesville, GA

Kaitlyn Nichols, a Pre-Nursing major from Columbus, GA

Marysa Ocampo, a Psychology major from Socorro, NM

Ivey O’Neal, a General Business Online major from Summerville, GA

Ivan Orellana, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Rebeca Ortiz-Hernandez, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Sofie Osborne, a General Business Online major from Cave Spring, GA

Fernando Otero Lado, a Computer Information Systems major from Muros, Spain

Dori Owen, a Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Katelyn Oxenreider, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rockmart, GA

Ava Pangelinan, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Stockbridge, GA

Mattilin Parker, a Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Olivia Parker, a Musical Theatre major from Rome, GA

Nandini Patel, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Aleya Patrick, an Associate of Science major from Ringgold, GA

Ryan Payton, a General Business major from Evans, GA

Micheal Peden, a History Education major from Crandall, GA

Danielle Pesch, a Music Education-Instrumental major from Rome, GA

Elizabeth Peterson, a Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Chloe Phillips, a Psychology major from Murfreesboro, TN

Sharnard Pittman, a Sport Management major from Dawson, GA

Sydney Pledger, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Cheyenne Pless, an Associate of Science – Business major from Menlo, GA

Peyton Posey, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Adrienne Prevost, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Yogi Purohit, a Management major from Summerville, GA

Christopher Randall, a Sport Management major from Calhoun, GA

Madison Reagin, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Lawrencville, GA

Amiya Redus, a Pre-Nursing major from Toney, AL

Esperanza Reyes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Ranger, GA

Nehemiah Reyes, a Marketing major from Portal, GA

Kimberly Reynolds, a Psychology major from Waverly Hall, GA

Katelyn Rhinehart, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Christopher Ridling, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Cameron Rikard, a Computer Information Systems major from Emerson, GA

Meaghan Riley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cave Spring, GA

Yamiletth Rivas, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Josue Rivera, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Anna Roberts, an English major from Zebulon, GA

Hailey Robinson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Kendra Robinson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Micah Rogers, a Management major from College Park, GA

Federico Roman, a General Business major from Buenos Aires, Argentina

Luis Romero, a Psychology major from Davie, FL

Juan Romo, a Biology major from Cartersville, GA

Hannah Rose, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Madison Rose, a Computer Information Systems major from Madison, AL

Ethan Ross, a History Education major from Auburn, GA

Gideon Rossell, a General Business major from Valparaiso, FL

Samantha Rowell, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Jason Rucker, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Jordyn Rutledge, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Ava Sanabria, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Landon Sankowski, a General Business major from Dawsonville, GA

Barrett Saunders, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Halaina Say, a General Business major from Chattanooga, TN

Spencer Scarbrough, a General Business major from Alpharetta, GA

Colby Schachtner, a Sport Management major from Evans, GA

Paul Schedlbauer, a General Business major from Waidhofen An Der Ybbs, Austria

Alexis Schoggen, a Sport Management major from Walls, MS

Landyn Scurlock, a General Business major from West Blocton, AL

Elyza Self, a Music/Worship Leadership – Voice major from Flowery Branch, GA

Coloretta Sellars, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies Online major from McDonough, GA

Aahana Seth, a Marketing major from Mumbai, India

Ryan Seymour, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Corona, CA

Carter Shall, a General Business major from Jacksonville, FL

Danilyn Sheats, a Sport Management major from Bremen, GA

Benjamin Sherman, a Management major from Grayson, GA

Josiah Simmons, a Computer Information Systems major from Bonaire, GA

Richmond Sims, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Megan Sisson, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Caroline Sivills, a General Business major from Paducah, KY

Amy Skrgic, a Pre-Nursing major from Ringgold, GA

Victoria Smiley, a General Business major from Indianapolis, IN

Abigail Smith, a Biology major from Calhoun, GA

Caleb Smith, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Elijah Smith, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Ella Smith, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Bremen, GA

Jabiri Smith, a General Business major from Suwanee, GA

Miguel Souza, a Management major from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Preston Spake, a History Education major from Bremen, GA

Victoria Sparks, a Biochemistry major from Bardstown, KY

Molly Speach, a Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Kaleb Speights, a Computer Information Systems major from Cartersville, GA

McKinsey Spinks, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Nicole Stafford, a Pre-Nursing major from Aragon, GA

Kaylin Stallings, a Pre-Nursing major from Leeds, AL

Lawson Stephens, a Sport Management major from Norcross, GA

Ashton Stevens, a Sport Management major from McDonough, GA

Katerina Stevens, a Pre-Nursing major from Elgin, SC

James Stewart, a General Business major from Kingston, GA

Samuel Stover, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Abraham Stowe, a General Business major from Rochelle, GA

Jacob Strunk, a Criminal Justice major from Southside, AL

Caleb Sullins, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Reilly Swierbut, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Grand Haven, MI

Natalie Tankersley, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Chatsworth, GA

Tarah Taylor, a Communication Studies major from Odenville, AL

Canyon Thrasher, a Marketing major from Riverdale, GA

Emily Tilson, a Sport Management major from Moreland, GA

Grace Timmins, a Biology major from Calhoun, GA

Kallyn Timmons, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Sebastian Troya, a Sport Management major from Davie, FL

Candace Tutt, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Divine Valle, a Sport Management major from Green Cove Springs, FL

Brandy Vansant, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Chloe Vaughn, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Pressley Vinson, a Biology major from Macon, GA

Rei Voight, a Nursing major from Richmond Hill, GA

Jeff Vu, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Micah Wade, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Maggie Wallace, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Jacob Walls, a Marketing major from Perry, GA

Jazzelle Ware, a Sport Management major from Acworth, GA

Madeline Ware, a Biology major from Centre, AL

Roderick Ware, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Joseph Warren, a Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Ashley Washington, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Sterrett, AL

Debra Waters, an Associate of Science – Christian Studies major from Armuchee, GA

Tonya Waters, a Human Services Online major from Hampton, GA

Brandon Watts, a Computer Information Systems major from Conyers, GA

Kayla Watts, a Nursing major from Franklin, GA

Zariah Webb, a Pre-Nursing major from Covington, GA

Jonathan Welch, a History Education major from Forsyth, GA

Savannah Welch, a Pre-Nursing major from Lilburn, GA

Taylor West, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Tyler West, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Sarah Wheeler, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Jaleea Whitener, a Biology major from Dalton, GA

Reaghan Whitlock, a General Business major from Johns Creek, GA

Thatcher Wilbanks, an Accounting major from Ringgold, GA

Richard Wilcoxson, a History Education major from Haleyville, AL

Sabrina Williams, a Human Services Online major from Cartersville, GA

Sophie Williams, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Kensley Williamson, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Wilson, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Jacob Wilson, a General Business Online major from Ringgold, GA

Rhyan Wilson, a General Business major from Fairburn, GA

Noah Woehler, a Sport Management major from Plymouth, CA

Parker Wolfe, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Samantha Wolfe, a Marketing major from Cedartown, GA

Brielle Wood, a Pre-Nursing major from Gadsden, AL

Morgan Wood, a Middle Grades Education major from Kingston, GA

Tyler Woodside, a General Business major from Whitesburg, GA

Dalynn Wooten, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Savannah Wright, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Sydney Wright, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

James Wyatt, a Music Education major from Rentz, GA

Evann Yake, a Pre-Nursing major from Indian Head, MD

Charla Young, a Biology major from Douglasville, GA

Olivia Young, a Nursing major from Menlo, GA

Tyler Zawacki, a Sport Management major from Huntsville, AL

About Shorter University:

Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

