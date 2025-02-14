Shorter University Welcomes Christina Nations as Director of Communications and Young Alumni Relations - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. (Feb. 14, 2025) – Shorter University is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Nations as the new Director of Communications and Young Alumni Relations. In this role, she will oversee university communications, social media engagement, and initiatives aimed at strengthening connections with young alumni.

Nations brings a strong background in communications, fundraising, and relationship management. She previously served as Development Manager at The Center for the Study of New Testament Manuscripts. In that role, she collaborated on donor engagement strategies, coordinated fundraising events, and strengthened community relationships. She has also managed social media platforms, created compelling marketing content, and coordinated high-profile events.

Her passion for storytelling and engagement aligns well with Shorter University’s Christ-centered mission. Nations is eager to support initiatives that highlight the impact of a Shorter education and foster lifelong connections between the university and its alumni.

“We are excited to welcome Christina to Shorter University,” said Dr. Don Dowless, president of Shorter University. “Her experience in communications and alumni relations, combined with her passion for Christian higher education, will help strengthen our efforts to engage students and alumni in meaningful ways. We look forward to the impact she will have in sharing Shorter’s story and advancing our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.”

“I am honored to join Shorter University and look forward to working with the Advancement team to enhance communications and alumni engagement,” said Nations. “Shorter has a rich tradition of academic excellence and faith-based education, and I am excited to help share that story in meaningful ways.”

A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Nations has experience in strategic communications, event planning, and digital media. Her skills will be instrumental in strengthening Shorter’s outreach efforts and fostering a deeper connection with students and alumni.

Please join us in welcoming Christina Nations to the Shorter University family!

