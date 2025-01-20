Cellist Steven Taylor and Pianist Hue Jang to perform Guest Recital - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University will present cellist Steven Taylor and pianist Hue Jang in a duo recital at Brookes Chapel on Monday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public at no charge.

The duo will be presenting cello and piano sonatas by Franz Schubert and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Cellist Steven Taylor studied with Harvey Shapiro at The Juilliard School. He has performed as a member of the Toledo Symphony, Savannah Symphony, the North Carolina Symphony, Charleston Symphony and Jacksonville Symphony. He has appeared as a soloist with the Toledo Symphony, Little Orchestra Society of Toledo, Brevard Music Center Orchestra, Savannah Symphony, and the Valdosta Symphony. He performed the American premier of Johan de Meij’s “Casanova” in 2001 and the world premiere of Arthur Rodriguez “Elegy and Rondo” in 2009 with the VSU Wind Ensemble.

Pianist Hue Jang has been noted for her insight and passion in both her solo and collaborative performances. She has presented solo performances at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and other world-class venues in Europe, Asia, and throughout the US. Her Seoul Arts Center debut recital was reviewed in The Piano and was described as “a performance in complete harmony with Jang’s elegant and confident intuition, perfect technique, and noble intellectual expression.” Her live performances have been broadcast on WIN-TV Chicago News 24, the University of Illinois radio station WILL, and from Valdosta State University. Her collaborations include performances with the Azalea String Quartet and piano duet partner Dr. Reid Alexander. She is currently serving at Georgia College. She previously served at Valdosta State University in Georgia, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Millikin University in Illinois. She received her D.M.A. in piano performance and literature from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.