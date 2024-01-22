Students Named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List - Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the Dean’s List during the Fall semester of 2023. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full-time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Josue Alexandre, General Business major, from Hollywood, FL

Avery Alford, Accounting major, from Rome, GA

Matthew Allen, Sport Management major, from Madison, AL

Simon Aluko, Management major, from Acworth, GA

Bayron Amaya Reyes, Biochemistry major, from Crossville, AL

Kush Amin, Accounting major, from Rome, GA

James Ammons, Management major, from Rockmart, GA

Gareth Anderson, General Business major, from Rainsville, AL

Shakira Ardister, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Elberton, GA

Jace Armstrong, Political Science major, from Rome, GA

David Arrieta Gomez, General Business major, from Valencia, FC

Alex Arrington, Biology major, from Rome, GA

Hayley Arthur, English major, from Rome, GA

Alicia Ashcraft, General Business Online major, from Villa Rica, GA

Grant Atchley, Sport Management major, from Sylvania, AL

Jake Awbrey, Communication Studies major, from Franklin, GA

Kendall Aycock, Human Services major, from Hoschton, GA

Morgan Bagley, Mathematics Education major, from Ranger, GA

Coley Bailey, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Ringgold, GA

Ariel Baker, General Business major, from Cedartown, GA

Madison Baker, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Madison, AL

Blake Baldwin, Communication Studies major, from Kennesaw, GA

Ella Ballard, Ecology And Field Biology major, from Trenton, GA

Leobardo Barajas, General Business major, from Dalton, GA

Kaylee Barrett, Pre-Nursing major, from Ochlocknee, GA

Adeline Bearden, Middle Grades Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Andrew Bearden, General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Beckmann, Biology major, from Eldon, MO

Ahtiana Benway, Pre-Nursing major, from Central Falls, RI

Rasmus Berg, Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major, from Nyborg, FC

Brett Berger, Management major, from Scottsboro, AL

Aiden Berggren, General Business major, from Canton, GA

Bailey Bergman, Biochemistry major, from Olive Branch, MS

Laila Bernardino, Accounting major, from Santa Fe, NM

Lance Blackburn, Sport Management major, from Fayetteville, GA

Sadie Blackmore-Martin, Political Science major, from Saint Marys, GA

Sophia Blair, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Mentone, AL

Bryant Blandon, Computer Information Systems major, from Calhoun, GA

Victoria Blankenship, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cedartown, GA

Mekhi Blocker, Marketing major, from Snellville, GA

Erin Blount, Biology major, from Gray, GA

Madison Bookheimer, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Carrollton, GA

Montana Bowers, Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Lindsay Bowman, Human Services major, from Calhoun, GA

Kiley Branam, Theatre major, from Chatsworth, GA

Ariana Brannan, Pre-Nursing major, from Chula Vista, CA

Ashlynn Brannon, Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Aragon, GA

Clarkston Brannon, Communication Studies major, from Woodstock, GA

Alex Brodie, Sport Management major, from Plainfield, IL

Janie Brothers, Psychology major, from Marietta, GA

Abigail Brown, Pre-Nursing major, from Tallapoosa, GA

Blake Brown, General Business major, from Canton, GA

Brent Brown, Marketing major, from Dallas, GA

Jessica Brown, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Lyerly, GA

Joshua Brown, General Business major, from Kingsland, GA

Keaton Brown, Biology major, from Dublin, GA

Michele Brown, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Trion, GA

Tylar Brown, Biochemistry major, from Cave Spring, GA

Emily Brunson, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Dalton, GA

Brooke Burgess, Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

James Burns, Sport Management major, from Ringgold, GA

Hannah Burris, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Trion, GA

David Butler, History major, from Calhoun, GA

Victoria Calvert, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Tyler Camp, Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Caitlyn Campbell, General Business major, from Sautee, GA

William Campbell, General Business major, from Sugar Hill, GA

Carson Carpenter, General Business major, from Dallas, GA

Lauren Carpenter, General Business Online major, from Adairsville, GA

Mary Casey, Middle Grades Education major, from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Cash, History Education major, from Adairsville, GA

Mikah Cates, Pre-Nursing major, from Cedartown, GA

Iris Chandler, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Plainville, GA

Landon Chau, General Business major, from Houston, TX

Jocelyn Chavez, Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Trista Cheatwood, Interdisciplinary Studies Online major, from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Cheney, Psychology major, from Guyton, GA

Denis Chernyavskiy, General Business major, from Marietta, GA

Emily Childers, History Education major, from Morris, AL

Anthony Chirombo, Political Science major, from Fayetteville, GA

Lindsay Chisenall, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Bridgeport, AL

Abigail Cima, Biology major, from Paducah, KY

Jocelyn Cisneros, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Abigail Clark, General Business Online major, from Ringgold, GA

Griffin Clark, Accounting major, from Midland, MI

Marissa Clark, History Education major, from Hampton, GA

Scott Clinton, Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major, from Ringgold, GA

Kaylin Coffman, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

James Colquitt, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Athens, GA

Abigail Colston, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Marshall Combee, Sport Management major, from Cumming, GA

Irelin Conrath, Criminal Justice major, from Acworth, GA

Olivia Contento, General Business major, from Rome, GA

Gary Cook, General Business major, from Ga, GA

Kiersten Cooke, Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Isabella Corbin, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Henagar, AL

Briley Cordle, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Aragon, GA

Jacob Cornwell, General Business Online major, from Buchanan, GA

Abigail Crawford, Christian Studies major, from Tunnel Hill, GA

Parker Crawford, Management major, from Rockmart, GA

Laura Crews, Biology major, from Cartersville, GA

William Cribb, Christian Studies major, from Cartersville, GA

Savannah Crider, History Education major, from Ranger, GA

Emily Crocker, Sport Management major, from Bethlehem, GA

Kate Crunkleton, Sport Management major, from Savannah, GA

Trevor Cumberland, General Business major, from Powder Springs, GA

Haylee Dancause, Nursing major, from Kingston, GA

Emily Day, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Aragon, GA

Ana Diaz, General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Zoe Diehl, Music major, from Ringgold, GA

Josephine DiMonda, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Port Charlotte, FL

Shelby Dobson, English major, from Rome, GA

Jaiden Dollard, Sport Management major, from Titusville, FL

Raegan Dotterer, Sport Management major, from Lexington, SC

Jean Louis du Plessis, Accounting major, from Graaff Reinet, FC

Shady Duke, Psychology major, from Gaylesville, AL

J’Arthur Dunn, General Business major, from Lagrange, GA

Lucas Durand, Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major, from Dallas, GA

Elijah Duvall, General Business major, from Trion, GA

Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers, Pre-Nursing major, from Cumming, GA

Cody Earle, Sport Management major, from Sharpsburg, GA

Karis Eccleston, Computer Information Systems major, from Roswell, GA

Chloe Ehrie, Biology major, from Dallas, GA

Jackson Ellis, Political Science major, from Chickamauga, GA

Trista Ely, Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Kannon England, Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Colin Evon, History Education major, from Monroe, GA

Joshua Faile, Biology major, from Woodstock, GA

Gloria Felix, Criminal Justice major, from Henagar, AL

Michael Fetterolf, Sport Management major, from Seymour, TN

Alayna Findley, Biochemistry major, from Kingston, GA

Aren Flanders, Biology major, from Dublin, GA

Dimitri Flowers, Sport Management major, from Columbus, GA

John Floyd, General Business major, from Savannah, GA

Tanner Folds, Sport Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Emily Forsyth, Marketing major, from Rockmart, GA

Taylor Fountain, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Fort Payne, AL

Preston Frazier, Sport Management Online major, from Silver Creek, GA

Amelie Fryer, Sport Management major, from Sittingbourne, FC

Charles Garcia-Zunun, General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Austin Garner, History Education major, from Villa Rica, GA

Brooklyn Garner, Psychology major, from Silver Creek, GA

Montana Garrett, Human Services Online major, from Rome, GA

Rylee Gattis, Pre-Nursing major, from Southside, AL

Makayla Gay, Biochemistry major, from Camilla, GA

Kylie Geist, Psychology major, from Acworth, GA

Caitlin Gifford, Human Services Online major, from Trion, GA

Gavin Gilreath, Theatre major, from Warthen, GA

Isabella Gilstrap, Marketing major, from Kingston, GA

Caitlyn Glaze, Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Calhoun, GA

Michael Glueck, General Business major, from Arrington, TN

Jadyn Goddard, Sport Management major, from Monroe, GA

Thomas Goggans, General Business major, from Rome, GA

Joshua Greene, Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major, from Marietta, GA

Cordell Greenwood, General Business major, from Grantville, GA

Jana Gregory, Nursing major, from Cave Spring, GA

Bryson Gresham, General Business major, from Silver Creek, GA

Trevor Griffin, General Business major, from Senoia, GA

Treneice Grimes, Computer Information Systems major, from Greensboro, GA

Ariel Grimwade, Psychology major, from Jackson, GA

Presley Gross, Psychology major, from Calhoun, GA

Emily Guilford, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rainsville, AL

Leilani Guillen, General Business Online major, from Calhoun, GA

Sharick Guiza Hernandez, Sport Management major, from Bogotá, FC

Connor Gunnell, Political Science major, from Rome, GA

Devin Hackney, Biochemistry major, from Ranger, GA

Destina Hall, Nursing major, from Powder Springs, GA

Andrew Harcrow, Sport Management major, from Fort Payne, AL

Hunter Hardeman, Biology major, from Stockbridge, GA

Alexis Hardy, Nursing major, from Armuchee, GA

Caleb Harper, Management major, from Carrollton, GA

Abigail Hart, Middle Grades Education major, from Lilburn, GA

Ally Hawkins, Mathematics Education major, from Summerville, GA

Lori Hayes, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Summerville, GA

Jason Hebert, Management major, from Marietta, GA

Misti Henderson, Nursing major, from Summerville, GA

Blake Henriques, Sport Management major, from Canton, GA

Jahseim Henry, Marketing major, from Cartersville, GA

Esmeralda Hernandez, Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Heidi Hernandez Pizano, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Lillian Hicks, Accounting major, from Tullahoma, TN

William Higgins, General Business Online major, from Trion, GA

Gabriel Hill, Criminal Justice major, from Dalton, GA

Peyton Hill, General Business major, from Whitwell, TN

Katie Hilyer, Biology major, from Fort Payne, AL

Micah Hodges, General Business major, from Villa Rica, GA

Alexis Hollingsworth, Biology major, from Loganville, GA

Jayme Hollingsworth, Sport Management Online major, from Humble, TX

Kayla Holloway, Music Education-Voice major, from Dallas, GA

William Holmes, General Business major, from Alpharetta, GA

Emma Hornbuckle, History major, from Cartersville, GA

Brenda Houston, General Business Online major, from Fairburn, GA

Abbie Howard, Christian Studies major, from Winston, GA

Thomas Howard, Sport Management major, from Winston, GA

Reagan Howell, Accounting major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Dylan Hudgens, Sport Management major, from Butler, GA

Grace Hudgins, Music Education-Voice major, from Calhoun, GA

John Hughes, Political Science major, from Canton, GA

Madison Hutchens, Biochemistry major, from Summerville, GA

Ryann Hutcheson, Biology major, from Woodstock, GA

Laura Ibanez Jaramillo, Mathematics major, from Madrid, FC

Grace Irungu, Nursing major, from Acworth, GA

Camden Jackson, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cedartown, GA

Jolie Jackson, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Maddox Jackson, Management major, from Thomaston, GA

April Jacobson, Biology major, from Atlanta, GA

Reid Jefferson, Psychology major, from Cumming, GA

Payton Jenkins, Christian Studies major, from Powder Springs, GA

Aaron Johnson, Criminal Justice major, from Jacksonville, AL

Jacey Johnson, General Business Online major, from Fairmount, GA

Jason Johnson, History Education major, from Murrieta, CA

Joseph Johnson, Sport Management major, from Mcdonough, GA

Josiah Johnson, Sport Management major, from Newnan, GA

Raylee Johnson, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Powder Springs, GA

Seth Johnson, Marketing major, from Jacksonville, AL

Zach Johnson, Management major, from Southfield, MI

Brianna Johnston, Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major, from Adairsville, GA

Katelyn Johnston, Piano Pedagogy major, from Adairsville, GA

Chaney Jones, Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Chloe Jones, Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Erien Jones, Management major, from Greensboro, GA

Katelyn Jones, Christian Studies major, from Adairsville, GA

Kendall Jones, Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Kierston Jones, General Business Online major, from Dallas, GA

Madison Jones, Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Priya Jones, Nursing major, from Trion, GA

Laci Justice, Human Services major, from Calhoun, GA

Victoria Kaercher, Political Science major, from Palmetto, GA

Carter Kelly, Criminal Justice major, from Mcdonough, GA

Grace Kelly, Nursing major, from Pine Mountain, GA

Avery King, Music Education-Instrumental major, from Chatsworth, GA

Lindy Kirsch, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Klinkhamer, Sport Management major, from Gilbert, AZ

Natalie Knight, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Shaina Kriews, Pre-Nursing major, from Gainesville, GA

Trey Kruse, Marketing major, from Resaca, GA

Brantston Lacy, General Business major, from Dawsonville, GA

Bailey Lane, Psychology major, from Mansfield, GA

Devonn Lane, Management major, from Hahira, GA

Hayden Lanier, Middle Grades Education major, from Tallapoosa, GA

Autumn Lassetter, Music – Instrumental major, from Fyffe, AL

Lorenzo Lawrence, Criminal Justice major, from Tucker, GA

Ryleigh Lawrence, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Trion, GA

Mary Grace Lemmings, Middle Grades Education major, from Carrollton, GA

Olivia Lendach, Voice major, from Hayesville, NC

Mattie Lester, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Lewis, English major, from Rome, GA

Leslie Lewis, History Education major, from Rome, GA

Cameron Lifsey, General Business major, from Monroe, GA

Mckenzie Livingston, Christian Studies major, from Hiawassee, GA

Jax Lockaby, General Business Online major, from Fairmount, GA

Collin Lockard, Criminal Justice major, from Scottsboro, AL

Mary Long, Sport Management major, from Clio, AL

Maddalena LoRae, Marketing major, from Canton, GA

Hannah Lord, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Maribel Lorenzo Pedro, Criminal Justice major, from Collinsville, AL

Abigail Love, Biology major, from Columbus, GA

Jonovan Lowe, Management major, from Lilburn, GA

Marlee Lowery, Human Services Online major, from Rome, GA

Alana Loyd, Biology major, from Centre, AL

Courtney Lumpkins, Management major, from Saint Louis, MO

Allie Luna, Communication Studies major, from Flowery Branch, GA

Zoe Lyle, Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Danielle Maffetone, General Business Online major, from Dalton, GA

Davide Maiello, Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major, from Novara, FC

Mattia Maiello, Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major, from Momo, FC

Wesley Marable, Biology major, from Savannah, GA

Anthony Mareus, Biology major, from Albany, GA

Ashley Marin Mora, Criminal Justice major, from Rome, GA

Jaylin Marshall, Mathematics major, from Hamilton, GA

Aaron Martin, Biology major, from Bloomfield Hills, MI

Ariel Martin, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Pooler, GA

DeAnna Martin, Pre-Nursing major, from Resaca, GA

Jeffery Martin, Psychology major, from Fairmount, GA

Logan Martin, Biology major, from Plainville, GA

Arlene Martinez-Belman, Nursing major, from Cedartown, GA

Ansley Mask, Nursing major, from Mcdonough, GA

Katelyn Mathis, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Cedartown, GA

Vicente Matta, General Business major, from Santiago, FC

Landon Maynard, Sport Management major, from Wetumpka, AL

Derrica Mccall, Sport Management major, from Hayneville, AL

Anna McCormick, Nursing major, from Hiram, GA

Tucker McCoy, Middle Grades Education major, from Silver Creek, GA

Juan McCrary, Biology major, from Rockmart, GA

Madison McDonald, Christian Studies major, from Rome, GA

Hannah McDuffie, Psychology major, from Cartersville, GA

Caleb McGinnis, Biology major, from Hokes Bluff, AL

Cade McGuire, History Education major, from Irvine, CA

Graycee McNease, Psychology major, from Colquitt, GA

Madilyn McWhorter, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Madison McWhorter, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Madison Meers, Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Ryan Melillo, General Business major, from Bremen, GA

Hall Middleton, Criminal Justice major, from Alpharetta, GA

Camielle Milledge-Roberson, Sport Management Online major, from Albany, GA

Noah Millican, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Summerville, GA

Elizabeth Mitchell, Biology major, from Macon, GA

Emily Mitchell, Biology major, from Calhoun, GA

Hallie Mitchell, Nursing major, from Summerville, GA

Jacob Mitchell, Sport Management major, from Fort Payne, AL

Zeyquan Mitchell, Sport Management major, from Macon, GA

Miyana Mondesir, Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Aaron Moore, Middle Grades Education major, from Valley Head, AL

Jackson Moore, Middle Grades Education major, from Chickamauga, GA

Jacob Moore, Ecology And Field Biology major, from Forsyth, GA

Taylor Moore, Ecology And Field Biology major, from Cartersville, GA

Jose Morales, Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Libbi Morgan, Criminal Justice major, from Fort Payne, AL

Kolby Morris, General Business major, from Conyers, GA

Serene Morss, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Presleigh Moseley, General Business Online major, from Acworth, GA

Jackson Mulkey, General Business Online major, from Rome, GA

Alexa Munoz-Pinon, Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Robert Nance, Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Trevor Nanney, Sport Management major, from Adairsville, GA

Miracle Naylor, General Business Online major, from Decatur, GA

Dennis Nicholson, General Business Online major, from Montgomery, TX

Kaitlyn Nunley, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Chickamauga, GA

Marysa Ocampo, Psychology major, from Socorro, NM

Lucia Olivas, General Business Online major, from Dalton, GA

Ivey O’Neal, General Business Online major, from Summerville, GA

Ivan Orellana, General Business major, from Rome, GA

Kenslee Osborne, Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Dori Owen, Pre-Nursing major, from Rockmart, GA

Konner Owens, Management major, from Vidalia, GA

Jacob Pajer, Sport Management major, from Dunwoody, GA

Ava Pangelinan, Pre-Nursing major, from Stockbridge, GA

Easton Parker, Management major, from Woodville, AL

Hannah Parker, Music & Worship Leadership major, from Hoschton, GA

Maggie Parker, Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major, from Buchanan, GA

Mattilin Parker, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Olivia Parker, Musical Theatre major, from Rome, GA

Cameron Partrick, Sport Management major, from Cantonment, FL

Ravena Patel, Nursing major, from Cartersville, GA

Amya Patterson, Pre-Nursing major, from Holly Springs, NC

Jacob Pearson, Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Micheal Peden, History Education major, from Crandall, GA

Collin Perkins, Computer Information Systems major, from Hollywood, AL

Julia Peroni, Biochemistry major, from Adairsville, GA

Bethany Perry, Music – Instrumental major, from Rogersville, TN

Esme Perry, Psychology major, from Hiram, GA

Nora Perry, Associate of Science major, from Rogersville, TN

Collin Pettegrew, Liberal Arts major, from Rome, GA

Madison Pettigrew, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Lafayette, GA

Garrett Pfabe, Christian Studies Online major, from Rochelle, GA

Emily Phipps, Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Jett Pimentel, General Business major, from Duluth, GA

Sydney Pledger, Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Cheyenne Pless, Associate of Science – Business major, from Menlo, GA

Jacob Poe, Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Joel Portuguez, Marketing major, from Rome, GA

Peyton Posey, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Carson Powell, General Business major, from Rome, GA

Manuel Prados, General Business major, from Duluth, GA

Lily Prater, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cedartown, GA

Adrienne Prevost, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Heather Price, Psychology major, from Cartersville, GA

Emma Priest, Psychology major, from Calhoun, GA

Kameron Probst, Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major, from Lagrange, GA

Bethany Purdue, Christian Studies major, from Rome, GA

Yogi Purohit, Management major, from Summerville, GA

Bryce Rapson, Human Services major, from Cleveland, TN

Madison Reagin, Ecology And Field Biology major, from Lawrencville, GA

Abby Redden, Mathematics major, from Fort Payne, AL

Branson Redden, English major, from Rome, GA

Ian Reith, Management major, from Chester, IL

Cole Rener, Piano major, from Cumming, GA

Justin Reynolds, General Business major, from Mcdonough, GA

Hannah Rice, Middle Grades Education major, from Monroe, GA

Ryan Richardson, Sport Management major, from Birmingham, AL

Christopher Ridling, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Cameron Rikard, Computer Information Systems major, from Emerson, GA

Yamiletth Rivas, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Kimberly Roberson, Human Services Online major, from Royston, GA

Anna Roberts, English major, from Zebulon, GA

Alexander Robins, Accounting major, from Milton Keynes, FC

Hailey Robinson, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Cooper Roderick, Marketing major, from Cave Creek, AZ

Allie Rogers, Communication Studies – Sport Communication major, from Rock Springs, GA

Juan Rogue, Accounting major, from Trion, GA

Federico Roman, General Business major, from Buenos Aires, FC

Hannah Rose, Psychology major, from Dallas, GA

Madison Rose, Computer Information Systems major, from Madison, AL

Jordina Rovira Sole, Psychology major, from Balaguer, FC

Mimi Royal, Christian Studies major, from Newnan, GA

Jason Rucker, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Triniti Rutherford, Political Science major, from Powell, TN

Arthur Rutledge, Marketing major, from Newnan, GA

Richard Sapp, Criminal Justice Online major, from Kennesaw, GA

Julian Sauger, Sport Management major, from Trussville, AL

Barrett Saunders, General Business major, from Adairsville, GA

Braden Saunders, Accounting major, from Adairsville, GA

Thomas Schroeder, General Business major, from Cedar Bluff, AL

Jaden Sealey, General Business major, from North Vancouver, BC

Aahana Seth, Marketing major, from Mumbai, FC

Danilyn Sheats, Sport Management major, from Bremen, GA

Jayden Shelton, Biochemistry major, from Pisgah, AL

Alison Short, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Riley Shubert, General Business major, from Covington, GA

Josiah Simmons, Computer Information Systems major, from Bonaire, GA

Tyler Simpson, Accounting major, from Cumming, GA

Kaitlyn Sims, Middle Grades Education major, from Rutledge, GA

Richmond Sims, Sport Management major, from Rome, GA

Caroline Sivills, General Business major, from Paducah, KY

Abigail Smith, Biology major, from Calhoun, GA

Caleb Smith, General Business Online major, from Rome, GA

Carly Smith, Political Science major, from Lafayette, GA

Elijah Smith, General Business Online major, from Rome, GA

Ella Smith, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Bremen, GA

Lesley Smith, General Business Online major, from Canton, GA

Logan Smith, Biology major, from Cedartown, GA

Mia Smith, General Business Online major, from Calhoun, GA

Aspen Sorrells, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Miguel Souza, Management major, from Rio De Janeiro, FC

Preston Spake, History Education major, from Bremen, GA

Victoria Sparks, Biology major, from Bardstown, KY

Molly Speach, Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Kristopher Spear, Sport Management Online major, from Calhoun, GA

Kaleb Speights, Computer Information Systems major, from Cartersville, GA

Caleb Stacy, Sport Management major, from Cedartown, GA

John Stanley, General Business Online major, from Perry, GA

Ashton Stevens, Sport Management major, from Mcdonough, GA

Samuel Stover, Sport Management major, from Ringgold, GA

Hannah Strain, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from White, GA

Victoria Swearinger, Criminal Justice Online major, from New Port Richey, FL

Reilly Swierbut, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Grand Haven, MI

Natalie Tankersley, Communication Studies major, from Chatsworth, GA

Jordan Tanksley, Pre-Nursing major, from Evans, GA

Cooper Taylor, Sport Management major, from Sharpsburg, GA

Grant Taylor, Computer Information Systems major, from Rome, GA

Carrington Terrell, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Fayetteville, GA

Makayla Thacker, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Adairsville, GA

McCall Thomas, Criminal Justice major, from Dawsonville, GA

Amelia Thro, Biology major, from St. Charles, MO

Ethan Tibbs, Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Emily Tilson, Sport Management major, from Moreland, GA

Nathaniel Tomey, Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Juliana Torres Alarcon, Marketing major, from Bogota, FC

Baptiste Touchard, General Business major, from Saint Agathon, FC

Andrea Trevino, Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Savannah Trevino, Pre-Nursing major, from Phoenix, AZ

Nathan Trodd, General Business major, from Pietermaritzburg, FC

Sebastian Troya, Sport Management major, from Davie, FL

Bethany Truong, Biology major, from Gardendale, AL

Carlos Tubio Martin, Mathematics major, from Boiro, FC

Ansley Tucker, Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Payton Tuder, Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rocky Face, GA

Alexandria Turner, Human Services Online major, from Rome, GA

Holley Turner, Mathematics major, from Powder Springs, GA

Tammy Turner, General Business Online major, from Canton, GA

Blake Underwood, Computer Information Systems major, from Bremen, GA

Terrence Vandiver, Accounting major, from Evans, GA

Brandy Vansant, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Erik Vaquero, Mathematics major, from Powder Springs, GA

Alexa Varner, Interdisciplinary Studies major, from White, GA

Cristian Vasquez, General Business Online major, from Calhoun, GA

Winston Verdung, General Business major, from Chattanooga, TN

William Vining, Marketing major, from Dallas, GA

Rei Voight, Nursing major, from Richmond Hill, GA

Jeff Vu, General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Jerry Vu, General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Barrick Wade, Mathematics Education major, from Rome, GA

Micah Wade, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Andrew Waldrep, Sport Management major, from Blue Ridge, GA

Dominic Walker, Sport Management major, from Athens, GA

Maggie Wallace, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cumming, GA

Savannah Walraven, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Lindale, GA

Madeline Walter, Nursing major, from Kennesaw, GA

Aryn Ward, Human Services major, from Rome, GA

Samuel Warner, General Business major, from Woodstock, GA

Tonya Waters, Human Services Online major, from Hampton, GA

Kayla Watts, Pre-Nursing major, from Franklin, GA

Jackson Welch, History Education major, from Forsyth, GA

Jonathan Welch, History Education major, from Forsyth, GA

Taylor West, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Tyler West, Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Sarah Wheeler, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Silver Creek, GA

Benjamin Whelchel, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Silver Creek, GA

Makenzee White, Nursing major, from Marietta, GA

Jaleea Whitener, Biology major, from Dalton, GA

Reaghan Whitlock, Biology major, from North Augusta, SC

Rebecca Whitlock, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Johns Creek, GA

Brooke Wilcox, Middle Grades Education major, from Ashville, AL

Richard Wilcoxson, History Education major, from Haleyville, AL

Danny Wilkerson, Management major, from Rome, GA

Amya Williams, General Business Online major, from Summerville, GA

Brayden Williams, Communication Studies major, from Crossville, AL

Sophie Williams, Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Tahj Williams, Biology major, from Powder Springs, GA

Jack Williamson, Sport Management major, from Ashland, AL

Jeremy Williamson, Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Kensley Williamson, General Business major, from Cedartown, GA

Ja’Than Willis, Sport Management major, from Dudley, GA

Abigail Wilson, General Business major, from Adairsville, GA

Amanda Winkler, Associate of Science – Business major, from Chatsworth, GA

Sarah Wisniowski, Marketing major, from Murfreesboro, TN

Sierra Withers, Psychology major, from Canton, GA

Noah Woehler, Sport Management major, from Plymouth, CA

Jaxon Wolf, Sport Management major, from Mcdonough, GA

Tori Wolf, Biochemistry major, from Duluth, GA

Parker Wolfe, Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Samantha Wolfe, Marketing major, from Cedartown, GA

Maegan Womack, Music Education-Instrumental major, from Fyffe, AL

Brielle Wood, Psychology major, from Gadsden, AL

Morgan Wood, Communication Studies major, from Kingston, GA

Savannah Wright, General Business major, from Rome, GA

Sydney Wright, Psychology major, from Calhoun, GA

Zachary Wright, Music & Worship Leadership major, from Rome, GA

James Wyatt, Music Education major, from Rentz, GA

Jordan Wyatt, Computer Information Systems major, from Cedartown, GA

William Wyatt, General Business major, from Lafayette, GA

Evann Yake, Pre-Nursing major, from Indian Head, MD

Preslee Yoder, Criminal Justice major, from Ooltewah, TN

Victorious Yoder, Pre-Nursing major, from Summerville, GA

Audrey Young, General Business major, from Summerville, GA

Olivia Young, Nursing major, from Menlo, GA