Shorter University hosts Annual Science Olympiad Competition - Shorter University

The Shorter University campus was full of excitement as The Ware College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics hosted its fourth annual Science Olympiad Competition. One hundred and thirty-five middle school students flooded the campus with simple machines, handmade rockets, and amazing displays of scientific prowess on February 3rd, 2024.

The Science Olympiad focuses on improving the quality of K-12 science education by increasing opportunities within the sciences, creating a technologically literate workforce, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers. It culminates in the annual Science Olympiad Competition where students go head-to-head with others in their age group in many areas of science.

The newly renovated Ware Hall was put to the test as middle school students took over the classrooms and labs, testing their displays. The science building was completed last semester and is the home of many renovated labs and classrooms.

It is an honor for Shorter University to be able to host one of the regional events and give back to the community. Shorter University students, staff, and faculty volunteered to help with the event.

“Science Olympiad is a very important yearly event for the Ware School of Natural Sciences & Mathematics,” said Dr. Clint Helms, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Dean. “It affords us the opportunity to promote STEM education in a fun, competitive environment while also allowing us to showcase our beautiful campus along with our outstanding faculty and students. Most importantly, it is a wonderful opportunity to show the love of Christ to the competitors, coaches, and parents in attendance. The most common refrain we hear from the coaches and parents is how much they appreciate how kind everyone is to the students and how comfortable everyone feels on our campus. This is as much a ministry opportunity as it is anything else, and that is very exciting.”

