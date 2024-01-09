College of Business Announcements and Accomplishments - Shorter University

The Shorter University College of Business is ringing in the New Year with exciting announcements and accomplishments.

The Association of Collegiate Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) recently awarded the University’s College of Business accreditation for undergraduate BBA and graduate degrees. This accreditation demonstrates compliance with the accreditation standards of the Associate Degree Commission and the Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Commission. The standards involve reviewing the academic activities, academic quality, integrity, performance levels, and other aspects of the University.

The College of Business is well deserving of this accreditation. Their online Sports Management program ranked #12 on the list of “Best Sports Management Degree Programs,” in the nation. They also provided their students with many learning experiences this past semester including a Shorter University version of “Shark Tank,” and allowing their students to volunteer at the “College Holiday Hoopsgiving Basketball Tournament,” event hosted at the State Farm Arena.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment that is a true reflection of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the Administration we have at Shorter University,” said Dr. Hooper. “I cannot say thank you enough to each and every one of these individuals for their hard work and participation in making this goal come to fruition! I am grateful for our family at Shorter University.”

For many years, the College of Business has been located across the street from the main Shorter University campus. Going into this semester, the lower level of the Sheffield-Thompson building has been renovated to house the College of Business allowing easier access to classes for students.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the College of Business, will serve as Chairman of the 2024 Board of Directors for the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce. This is an exciting accomplishment for Dr. Hooper and Shorter University.

“We are so proud of the College of Business at Shorter University, said Dr. John Reams, Shorter University Provost. “The recent accreditation by the ACBSP helps our program stand out from others and reflects the high quality of students, faculty, and staff within the program and the university.”

About Shorter University:

Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education.

