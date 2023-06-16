Students Named to Spring 2023 Dean's List - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2023. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Jesus Aguilar, a History Education major, from Oneonta, AL

Emmanuel Alerte, a Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Matthew Allen, a Sport Management major, from Madison, AL

Eva Amaro, a Political Science major, from Dalton, GA

Bayron Amaya Reyes, a Biochemistry major, from Albertville, AL

Gareth Anderson, a General Business major, from Rainsville, AL

Leah Anderson, a Biology major, from Statham, GA

Abbigale Andrews, a Music & Worship Leadership major, from Villa Rica, GA

Jonathan Andrews, a Music Education major, from Hiram, GA

Meagan Apple, a Biology major, from Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Shakira Ardister, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Elberton, GA

Kennedy Arnette, a General Business major, from Cumming, GA

Colin Arthur, a Political Science major, from Cumming, GA

Hayley Arthur, an English major, from Rome, GA

Alicia Ashcraft, a General Business major, from Villa Rica, GA

Grant Atchley, a Sport Management major, from Sylvania, AL

Hannah Autry, a Musical Theatre major, from Sharpsburg, GA

Weston Avans, a General Business major, from Scottsboro, AL

Gabrielle Aycock, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Morgan Bagley, a Mathematics Education major, from Ranger, GA

Ariel Baker, a General Business major, from Cedartown, GA

Madison Baker, a Pre-Nursing major, from Madison, AL

Blake Baldwin, a Communication Studies major, from Kennesaw, GA

Colbi Ballard, a Nursing major, from Cartersville, GA

Ella Ballard, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Trenton, GA

James Barbee, a Pre-Nursing major, from Newnan, GA

Jaylyn Barnes, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Justin Barnes, a Sport Management major, from Marietta, GA

Ralph Barnett, a Sport Management major, from Florence, AL

David Barrett, a History Education major, from Kingston, GA

Kaylee Barrett, a Pre-Nursing major, from Ochlocknee, GA

Kaitlin Beall, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Adeline Bearden, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Andrew Bearden, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Beckmann, a Biology major, from Eldon, MO

Brett Berger, a Management major, from Scottsboro, AL

Bailey Bergman, a Biochemistry major, from Olive Branch, MS

Drew Billings, a Middle Grades Education major, from Cartersville, GA

Sadie Blackmore-Martin, a Biology major, from Saint Marys, GA

Bryant Blandon, a Computer Information Systems major, from Calhoun, GA

Hannah Boggs, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Madison Bookheimer, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Carrollton, GA

Bryan Bordeaux, a Sport Management major, from Newnan, GA

Kaitlin Bostick, a Music Education major, from Armuchee, GA

Hensley Boswell, a General Business major, from Adairsville, GA

Lacion Bowers, a Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Lindsay Bowman, a Human Services major, from Calhoun, GA

Matthew Bradley, a Management major, from Jasper, GA

Kiley Branam, a Theatre major, from Chatsworth, GA

Hailee Brand, a Psychology major, from Rockmart, GA

Clarkston Brannon, a Communication Studies major, from Woodstock, GA

Jacob Brasfield, a General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Mary Brooks, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Janie Brothers, a Psychology major, from Marietta, GA

Jessica Brown, an Elementary Education major, from Lyerly, GA

Joshua Brown, a General Business major, from Kingsland, GA

Keaton Brown, a Biology major, from Dublin, GA

Michele Brown, an Elementary Education major, from Trion, GA

Tylar Brown, a Biochemistry major, from Cave Spring, GA

Zachary Brown, a Biology major, from Ringgold, GA

Emily Brunson, an Elementary Education major, from Dalton, GA

Isabel Bryan, an English major, from Rome, GA

Huston Bryant, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Jordan Bunting, a Sport Management major, from Columbus, GA

Julie Burnett, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

James Burns, a Sport Management major, from Ringgold, GA

Hannah Burris, an Elementary Education major, from Trion, GA

David Butler, a History major, from Calhoun, GA

Collin Cabrera, a Computer Information Systems major, from Gainesville, GA

Gisselle Camacho, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Tyler Camp, a Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Caitlyn Campbell, a General Business major, from Sautee, GA

Sydney Cardwell, a Chemistry major, from Columbus, GA

Tristan Carlton, a Management major, from Adairsville, GA

Lauren Carpenter, a General Business major, from Adairsville, GA

Mary Casey, a Middle Grades Education major, from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Cash, a History Education major, from Adairsville, GA

Luke Cash, a Middle Grades Education major, from Buchanan, GA

James Castro-Apastillar, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Lauren Causey, a Nursing major, from Trion, GA

Angela Cecere, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Acworth, GA

Rylie Chamlee, an Elementary Education major, from LaFayette, GA

Jordan Chance, an Elementary Education major, from Blue Ridge, GA

Landon Chau, a General Business major, from Porter, TX

Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek, a Nursing major, from Albertville, AL

Abigail Cheney, a Psychology major, from Guyton, GA

Denis Chernyavskiy, a General Business major, from Marietta, GA

Emily Childers, a History Education major, from Morris, AL

Lindsay Chisenall, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Bridgeport, AL

Abigail Cima, a Biology major, from Paducah, KY

Jocelyn Cisneros, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Marissa Clark, a History Education major, from Hampton, GA

Scott Clinton, a Christian Studies major, from Ringgold, GA

Kaylin Coffman, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Rome, GA

Kaitlyn Comley, a Marketing major, from Chattanooga, TN

Olivia Contento, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Carson Cook, a Middle Grades Education major, from Bremen, GA

Harold Cook, a Sport Management major, from Tampa, FL

Kiersten Cooke, a Biology major, from Rome, GA

Isabella Corbin, an Elementary Education major, from Henagar, AL

Briley Cordle, an Elementary Education major, from Aragon, GA

Elizabeth Cornelius, a Pre-Nursing major, from Gadsden, AL

Samantha Cornelius, a Music Education major, from Gadsden, AL

James Craig, a Criminal Justice major, from Kennesaw, GA

Annagrace Crane, a Biology major, from Canton, GA

Abigail Crawford, a Christian Studies major, from Tunnel Hill, GA

Taylor Crawford, a Biology major, from Brookhaven, GA

Laura Crews, a Biology major, from Cartersville, GA

Paytn Cripps, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rock Spring, GA

Emily Crocker, a Sport Management major, from Bethlehem, GA

Trevor Cumberland, a General Business major, from Powder Springs, GA

Wesley Dang, a Marketing major, from Frederick, MD

Samuel Darling, a Biology major, from Winder, GA

Margaret Dattilo, a Psychology major, from Peachtree City, GA

Jovita Dave, a Human Services major, from Covington, GA

Andrea Davis, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Matthew DeBord, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Kzon Dennis, a Sport Management major, from Greensboro, GA

Ana Diaz, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Zoe Diehl, a Music major, from RInggold, GA

Thomas Dillard, a Music Education major, from Chatsworth, GA

Josephine DiMonda, an Elementary Education major, from Port Charlotte, FL

Olivia Dodd, a Sport Management major, from Athens, AL

Malik Drinic, a Sport Management major, from Rome, GA

Jean Louis du Plessis, an Accounting major, from Graaff Reinet, South Africa

Corey Duffey, a General Business major, from Miami Gardens, FL

Maura Duke, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Reagan Duke, a Musical Theatre major, from Commerce, GA

Jaden Dunham, a Sport Management major, from Locust Grove, GA

Elijah Duvall, a General Business major, from Trion, GA

Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers, a Pre-Nursing major, from Cumming, GA

Cody Earle, a Sport Management major, from Sharpsburg, GA

Daniel Easter, a Musical Theatre major, from Flower Mound, TX

Aubrie Ellis, a General Business major, from Armuchee, GA

Joseph Ellis, a Middle Grades Education major, from Cartersville, GA

Trista Ely, a Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Abigail Emery, a Christian Studies major, from Warner Robins, GA

D’Erika Ervin, a Criminal Justice major, from Chickamauga, GA

Colin Evon, a History Education major, from Monroe, GA

Justice Ezeokonkwo, a Biology major, from Riverdale, GA

Hannah Farley, a Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

William Farmer, a Marketing major, from Rocky Face, GA

Gloria Felix, a Criminal Justice major, from Henagar, AL

Michael Fetterolf, a Sport Management major, from Seymour, TN

Adam Fletcher, an Associate of Science major, from Jackson, GA

Javier Flores, a General Business major, from Jefferson, GA

Emily Forsyth, a Marketing major, from Rockmart, GA

Taylor Fountain, an Elementary Education major, from Fort Payne, AL

Preston Frazier, a Sport Management major, from Silver Creek, GA

Arlen Freeman, a Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Amelie Fryer, a Sport Management major, from Sittingbourne, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Madelyn Gallman, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Karla Gamez, a Psychology major, from Chatsworth, GA

Charles Garcia-Zunun, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Brooklyn Garner, a Psychology major, from Silver Creek, GA

Makayla Gay, a Biochemistry major, from Camilla, GA

Kylie Geist, a Psychology major, from Acworth, GA

Kayla George, a Theatre major, from Douglasville, GA

Matthew George, a Music Education major, from Taylorsville, GA

Gavin Gilreath, a Theatre major, from Warthen, GA

Isabella Gilstrap, a Marketing major, from Kingston, GA

Christopher Godfrey, a Sport Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Javier Gonzales, a General Business major, from Dallas, GA

Joshua Greene, a Communication Studies major, from Marietta, GA

Cordell Greenwood, a General Business major, from Grantville, GA

Roosevelt Greer, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Powder Springs, GA

Bryson Gresham, a General Business major, from Silver Creek, GA

Sharick Guiza Hernandez, a Sport Management major, from Bogotá, Colombia

Connor Gunnell, a Political Science major, from Rome, GA

Elmer Gutierrez, a History Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Elijah Hagan, a Psychology major, from Bethlehem, GA

Brynlea Hall, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Destina Hall, a Nursing major, from Powder Springs, GA

Severin Halvorsen, a General Business major, from Marietta, GA

Hunter Hardeman, a Biology major, from Stockbridge, GA

Lindsey Hardin, a Psychology major, from Inman, SC

Cooper Harmon, an Elementary Education major, from Resaca, GA

Caleb Harper, a Management major, from Carrollton, GA

Alicyn Harris, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Rome, GA

Julie Hayes, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Resaca, GA

Contessa Heiskell, an English major, from Powder Springs, GA

Christopher Henderson, a Christian Studies major, from Kingston, GA

Eric Henderson, a History Education major, from Newnan, GA

Matthew Henderson, a Biology major, from Newnan, GA

Misti Henderson, a Nursing major, from Summerville, GA

Blake Henriques, a Sport Management major, from Canton, GA

Esmeralda Hernandez, a Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Gabriel Hill, a Criminal Justice major, from Dalton, GA

Tyler Hitt, a General Business major, from Ballground, GA

Hunter Hodson, a Sport Management major, from Chickamauga, GA

Maci Hogan, a Nursing major, from Canton, GA

Sydney Holden, a Christian Studies major, from Woodstock, GA

Danielle Holland, a Music Education major, from Evans, GA

Alexis Hollingsworth, a Biology major, from Loganville, GA

Jammie Holloway, a Criminal Justice major, from Columbus, GA

Kayla Holloway, a Music Education major, from Dallas, GA

Trenston Hooks, a Sport Management major, from Washington, DC

Jonathan Hope, a Sport Management major, from Douglasville, GA

Kennedy Hopper, a General Business major, from Rossville, GA

Emma Hornbuckle, a History major, from Cartersville, GA

Abbie Howard, a Christian Studies major, from Winston, GA

Reagan Howell, an Accounting major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Taylor-Reese Howell, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Sneads, FL

Grace Hudgins, a Music Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Robert Hughbanks, a Criminal Justice major, from Rome, GA

John Hughes, a Political Science major, from Canton, GA

Cooper Hunt, a Communication Studies major, from Calhoun, GA

Grace Irungu, a Nursing major, from Acworth, GA

Camden Jackson, an Elementary Education major, from Cedartown, GA

Jolie Jackson, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Maddox Jackson, a Management major, from Thomaston, GA

Brady Jacobs, a Nursing major, from Cave Spring, GA

April Jacobson, a Pre-Nursing major, from Atlanta, GA

Reid Jefferson, a Psychology major, from Cumming, GA

Payton Jenkins, a Christian Studies major, from Powder Springs, GA

Danying Jiang, a Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Jacey Johnson, a General Business major, from Fairmount, GA

James Johnson, a Criminal Justice major, from Athens, AL

Joseph Johnson, a Sport Management major, from McDonough, GA

Raylee Johnson, an Elementary Education major, from Powder Springs, GA

Brianna Johnston, a Communication Studies major, from Adairsville, GA

Katelyn Johnston, a Music Education major, from Adairsville, GA

Chloe Jones, a Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Erica Jones, a Nursing major, from Rossville, GA

Gabriel Jones, a Middle Grades Education major, from Emerson, GA

Kierston Jones, a General Business major, from Dallas, GA

Madison Jones, a Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Priya Jones, a Pre-Nursing major, from Trion, GA

Emilee Kelley, an Elementary Education major, from Cedartown, GA

Carter Kelly, a Criminal Justice major, from McDonough, GA

Grace Kelly, a Pre-Nursing major, from Pine Mountain, GA

Ian King, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Lindy Kirsch, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Cedartown, GA

Natalie Knight, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Ricky Knight, a Computer Information Systems major, from Fayetteville, GA

Jan Kos, a Psychology major, from Zagreb-Susedgrad, Croatia

Stavros Kouvelas, an Associate of Science major, from Acworth, GA

Kody Krause, a General Business major, from Fitzgerald, GA

Shaina Kriews, a Pre-Nursing major, from Gainesville, GA

Trey Kruse, a Marketing major, from Resaca, GA

Mai Kue, a General Business major, from Monroe, GA

Kalee Kuykendall, an Accounting major, from Collinsville, AL

Kylee Kuykendall, an Accounting major, from Collinsville, AL

Brantston Lacy, a General Business major, from Dawsonville, GA

Shelsea Lamboy, a Middle Grades Education major, from Cave Spring, GA

Bailey Lane, a Psychology major, from Mansfield, GA

Hayden Lanier, a Middle Grades Education major, from Tallapoosa, GA

Taryn Laramie, a Computer Information Systems major, from Rome, GA

Brittany Letner, a General Business major, from Dalton, GA

Leslie Lewis, a History Education major, from Rome, GA

Owen Lewis, a Christian Studies major, from Cedartown, GA

Tiara Lewis, a Criminal Justice major, from Marietta, GA

Yike Liu, a Sport Management major, from Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Mckenzie Livingston, a Christian Studies major, from Hiawassee, GA

Jax Lockaby, an Accounting major, from Fairmount, GA

Collin Lockard, a Criminal Justice major, from Scottsboro, AL

Mary Long, a Sport Management major, from Clio, AL

Maddalena LoRae, a Marketing major, from Canton, GA

Hannah Lord, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Abigail Love, a Biology major, from Columbus, GA

Kyrsten Low, a Pre-Nursing major, from Moreland, GA

Alana Loyd, a Biology major, from Centre, AL

Claudia Loyola, a Psychology major, from Alpharetta, GA

Ambria Ludwig, a Communication Studies major, from Rome, GA

Allie Luna, a Communication Studies major, from Flowery Branch, GA

Merle MacGregor, a Theatre major, from Ailey, GA

Isaac MacNaughton, an English major, from Truro, Canada

Danielle Maffetone, a General Business major, from Dalton, GA

Davide Maiello, a Communication Studies major, from Novara, Italy

Mattia Maiello, a Communication Studies major, from Momo, Italy

Nena Marcus, a Marketing major, from Calhoun, GA

Aaron Martin, a Biology major, from Bloomfield Hills, MI

Ariel Martin, an Elementary Education major, from Pooler, GA

Logan Martin, a Biology major, from Plainville, GA

Ansley Mask, a Pre-Nursing major, from McDonough, GA

Derrica Mccall, a Sport Management major, from Hayneville, AL

Howard McCombs, a Computer Information Systems major, from Blairsville, GA

Grant McConnell, a Sport Management major, from Kennedale, TX

Anna McCormick, a Pre-Nursing major, from Hiram, GA

Tucker McCoy, a Middle Grades Education major, from Silver Creek, GA

Ginny McCracken, a Biochemistry major, from Great Falls, MT

Natalie McCullough, a Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Madison McDonald, a Christian Studies major, from Rome, GA

Avery McDowell, a History major, from Cartersville, GA

Hannah McDuffie, a Psychology major, from Cartersville, GA

Caleb McGinnis, a Biology major, from Hokes Bluff, AL

Jasmine McGreggor, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Rockmart, GA

Graycee McNease, a Psychology major, from Colquitt, GA

Asia McWaters, a Psychology major, from Dadeville, AL

Madilyn McWhorter, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Madison McWhorter, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Tyler McWillie, a Middle Grades Education major, from Watrous, Canada

Andrea Medel Hernandez, a Communication Studies major, from Puebla, Mexico

Kevin Medina, a Music Education major, from Austell, GA

Veronica Medina-Soria, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Ryan Melillo, a General Business major, from Bremen, GA

Noel Mendiola, a Marketing major, from Frederick, MD

Giselle Meza-Rodriguez, a Pre-Nursing major, from Cedartown, GA

Haleigh Miller, an Elementary Education major, from Aragon, GA

Noah Millican, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Summerville, GA

Braelin Mitchell, a Sport Management major, from LaGrange, GA

Elizabeth Mitchell, a Biology major, from Macon, GA

Jacob Mitchell, a Sport Management major, from Fort Payne, AL

Daphny Moleski, a Music Education major, from Hiram, GA

Miyana Mondesir, a Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Aaron Moore, a Middle Grades Education major, from Valley Head, AL

Jackson Moore, a Middle Grades Education major, from Chickamauga, GA

Jacob Moore, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Forsyth, GA

Kyndall Moore, a Sport Management major, from Acworth, GA

Taylor Moore, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Cartersville, GA

Jose Morales, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Libbi Morgan, a Criminal Justice major, from Fort Payne, AL

Peyton Moseley, a Sport Management major, from Acworth, GA

Bo Mosteller, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Jackson, GA

Jackson Mulkey, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Riley Mullis, a Music Education major, from Eastman, GA

Shelby Munger, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Trevor Nanney, a Sport Management major, from Adairsville, GA

Matthew Navarro, a Sport Management major, from Dunwoody, GA

Miracle Naylor, a General Business major, from Decatur, GA

Tabitha Neal, a General Business major, from Summerville, GA

Kennedy Neely, a Musical Theatre major, from Fayetteville, GA

Dennis Nicholson, a General Business major, from Montgomery, TX

Emma Novis, a Biochemistry major, from Dallas, GA

Kaitlyn Nunley, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Chickamauga, GA

Konner Owens, a Management major, from Vidalia, GA

Jacob Pajer, a Sport Management major, from Dunwoody, GA

Easton Parker, a Management major, from Woodville, AL

Hannah Parker, a Music & Worship Leadership major, from Hoschton, GA

Maggie Parker, a Communication Studies major, from Buchanan, GA

Mattilin Parker, an Elementary Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Javian Parks, a Middle Grades Education major, from LaGrange, GA

Jacob Pearson, a Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Justin Perez, a History Education major, from Rome, GA

Bethany Perry, a Music major, from Rogersville, TN

Esme Perry, a Psychology major, from Hiram, GA

Nora Perry, an Associate of Science major, from Rogersville, TN

Madison Pettigrew, an Elementary Education major, from LaFayette, GA

Carolyn Phillips, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Kingsland, GA

Taylor Phillips, an Elementary Education major, from Ringgold, GA

Emily Phipps, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Courtney Pinkston, a Nursing major, from Joelton, TN

Sydney Pledger, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Molly Plott, a Criminal Justice major, from Cartersville, GA

Jacob Poe, a Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Lona Potter, an Elementary Education major, from Plainville, GA

Stephanie Pressley, a Human Services major, from Smyrna, GA

Adrienne Prevost, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Heather Price, a Psychology major, from Cartersville, GA

Caterra Pullen, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Bethany Purdue, a Christian Studies major, from Rome, GA

Yogi Purohit, a Management major, from Summerville, GA

Emma Queen, a Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Lucas Queen, a History Education major, from Aragon, GA

Kaitlyn Raby, a Theatre major, from Saint Marys, GA

Strahinja Radanovic, a Sport Management major, from Subotica, Serbia

Gabriela Ramirez, a Nursing major, from Fayetteville, GA

Daisy Ramirez-Chavez, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Christopher Randall, a Middle Grades Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Bryce Rapson, a Human Services major, from Cleveland, TN

Kyla Raven, a Sport Management major, from Albany, GA

Paige Reaves, a General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Chelsea Redd, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Abby Redden, a Mathematics major, from Fort Payne, AL

Ian Reith, a Management major, from Chester, IL

Cole Rener, a Piano major, from Cumming, GA

Nicole Rentz, a General Business major, from Dahlonega, GA

Andrea Ridgeway, a Nursing major, from Cedartown, GA

Christopher Ridling, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Dana Rieske, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Kingston, GA

Cameron Rikard, a Computer Information Systems major, from Emerson, GA

Josue Rivera, a Sport Management major, from Dallas, GA

Kimberly Roberson, a Human Services major, from Royston, GA

Anna Roberts, an English major, from Zebulon, GA

Alexander Robins, an Accounting major, from Milton Keynes, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Jasmine Rodriguez, a Criminal Justice major, from Calhoun, GA

Kaleb Roehn, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Madison Rose, a Computer Information Systems major, from Madison, AL

Barrett Rosson, a Sport Management major, from Summerville, GA

Jordina Rovira Sole, a Psychology major, from Balaguer, Spain

Samantha Rowell, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Mimi Royal, a Christian Studies major, from Newnan, GA

Nichole Rucker, an Accounting major, from Rome, GA

Arthur Rutledge, a Marketing major, from Newnan, GA

Braden Saunders, an Accounting major, from adairsville, GA

Mckena Schrader, a Psychology major, from Cave Spring, GA

Averi Schrews, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Carrollton, GA

Aahana Seth, a Marketing major, from Mumbai, India

Nathan Shaffett, a Chemistry major, from Mt. Vernon, GA

Alexis Shearouse, a Nursing major, from Marble Hill, GA

Lindsey Shipp, an English major, from Dallas, GA

Brettany Shirley, a Management major, from Rome, GA

Haley Shook, a Human Services major, from Cartersville, GA

Alison Short, an Elementary Education major, from Cartersville, GA

Riley Shubert, a General Business major, from Covington, GA

Jesse Simpson, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Kaitlyn Sims, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rutledge, GA

Arden Smathers, a Nursing major, from Woodstock, GA

Anne Smith, a General Business major, from Acworth, GA

Brinley Smith, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Caleb Smith, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Elijah Smith, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Ella Smith, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Bremen, GA

Indiya Smith, a Biochemistry major, from Carrollton, GA

Jade Smith, an Elementary Education major, from Phoenix, AZ

Lesley Smith, a General Business major, from Canton, GA

Weston Snell, a Theatre major, from Swainsboro, GA

Anahi Soledad, an Accounting major, from Roswell, GA

Aspen Sorrells, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Cartersville, GA

Preston Spake, a History Education major, from Bremen, GA

Kristopher Spear, a Sport Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Cameron Spehar, a Sport Management major, from Hartselle, AL

Kaleb Speights, a Computer Information Systems major, from Cartersville, GA

Dalton Sprayberry, a General Business major, from Rockmart, GA

Owen Spruell, a General Business major, from McDonough, GA

Caleb Stacy, a Sport Management major, from Cedartown, GA

Ashton Stevens, a Sport Management major, from McDonough, GA

Logan Stockton, a History Education major, from Braselton, GA

Samantha Stoudt, a Psychology major, from Kennesaw, GA

Hannah Strain, an Elementary Education major, from White, GA

Seth Stringer, a Piano Pedagogy major, from Rockmart, GA

Leighann Summers, a Biology major, from Dalton, GA

Sarah Summerville, a General Business major, from Rockmart, GA

Victoria Swearinger, a Criminal Justice major, from Rome, GA

Reilly Swierbut, an Elementary Education major, from Grand Haven, MI

Jordan Tanksley, a Pre-Nursing major, from Evans, GA

Carrington Terrell, an Elementary/Special Education major, from Fayetteville, GA

Makayla Thacker, an Elementary Education major, from Adairsville, GA

Kathia Thibaudeau, a General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

McCall Thomas, a Criminal Justice major, from Dawsonville, GA

Amelia Thro, a Biology major, from St. Charles, MO

Kailee Tipton, an Elementary Education major, from Chatsworth, GA

Nathaniel Tomey, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Baptiste Touchard, a General Business major, from Saint Agathon, France

Sebastian Troya, a Sport Management major, from Davie, FL

Bethany Truong, a Biology major, from Gardendale, AL

Payton Tuder, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rocky Face, GA

Rebeka Tuple, a Psychology major, from Mableton, GA

Abigail Turner, an Ecology and Field Biology major, from Douglasville, GA

Alexandria Turner, a Human Services major, from Rome, GA

Tammy Turner, a General Business major, from Dallas, GA

Terrence Vandiver, an Accounting major, from Evans, GA

Ty VanHassel, a Psychology major, from Loganville, GA

Alexa Varner, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from White, GA

Cristian Vasquez, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Rei Voight, a Pre-Nursing major, from Richmond Hill, GA

Ethan Volkmar, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Jerry Vu, a General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Madeline Walter, a Nursing major, from Kennesaw, GA

Aryn Ward, a Human Services major, from Rome, GA

John Warner, a Communication Studies major, from McDonough, GA

Samuel Warner, a General Business major, from Woodstock, GA

Kayla Watts, a Pre-Nursing major, from Franklin, GA

Jackson Welch, a History Education major, from Forsyth, GA

Cameron West, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rome, GA

Scarlett West, an English major, from Sylvania, AL

Bennett Whelchel, a Middle Grades Education major, from Silver Creek, GA

Rebecca Whitlock, an Elementary/Special Education major, from North Augusta, SC

Brooke Wilcox, a Middle Grades Education major, from Ashville, AL

Madelyn Wilkes, an Elementary Education major, from Rome, GA

Ada Williams, a History Education major, from Rome, GA

Brayden Williams, a Communication Studies major, from Crossville, AL

Elijah Williams, a Sport Management major, from Newnan, GA

Lindsay Williams, a Musical Theatre major, from Cumming, GA

Jack Williamson, a Sport Management major, from Ashland, AL

Kensley Williamson, a General Business major, from Cedartown, GA

Rhyan Wilson, a Psychology major, from Fairburn, GA

Tanner Wilson, a Nursing major, from Cartersville, GA

Amanda Winkler, an Associate of Science major, from Chatsworth, GA

Sierra Withers, a Psychology major, from Canton, GA

Noah Woehler, a Sport Management major, from Plymouth, CA

Parker Wolfe, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Samantha Wolfe, a Marketing major, from Cedartown, GA

Maegan Womack, a Music Education major, from Fyffe, AL

Joseph Woodard, a Christian Studies major, from Piedmont, AL

Rebecah Woody, a Human Services major, from Summerville, GA

Savannah Wright, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Sydney Wright, a Psychology major, from Calhoun, GA

Olivia Young, a Pre-Nursing major, from Menlo, GA

Yahir Zapata, a Management major, from Dalton, GA

