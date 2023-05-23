 Students earn degrees during 2022-2023 academic year - Shorter University

Students earn degrees during 2022-2023 academic year

  • Date May 23, 2023

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2023 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 4, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.

Students who received their degrees during the 2022-23 academic year include:

    Celia Felicia Acklin of Seguin, TX, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    William Jordan Isaiah Adams of Chatsworth, GA, Associate of Science
    Jeanne Katherine Addington of Dallas, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Wade Addison of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Sherrod Antjuan Agee of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Joy Beth Alfaro of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
    Madison Nikole Andre of Dawson, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
    Jonathan Corey Andrews of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Hannah Ruth Autry of Sharpsburg, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
    Gabrielle Elisabeth Aycock of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Carsyn Paige Bagwell of Cartersville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Grayson Stover Bagwell of Emerson, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Stephen Michael Baker of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Colbi Lee Ballard of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Darlyne Banuelos of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Brett Andrew Bardenwerper of Helen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Daniel Patrick Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Justin Samuel Barnes of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Ralph Eugene Barnett, Jr. of Florence, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    David Lee Barrett of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Jacob Alan Barrett of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
    Madeline Alexis Whitney Beaty of Fyffe, AL, Master of Accountancy
    Denzel Terell Bell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts
    Christy Lee Bennett of Woodstock, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Hanock G Berhane of Lilburn, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Kathryn Caldwell Biscoglia of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Anna Grace Blaakman of Noblesville, IN, Associate of Science
    Ashley Nicole Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
    Ashley Nicole Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
    Hannah Elise Boggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Joshua Logan Boggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
    Bryan Alexander Bordeaux of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Alexis Michelle Bowman of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Matthew Paul Bradley of Jasper, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
    Kerri Bradshaw of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Hailee Madison Brand of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Jeffery Lamar Brewer, Jr. of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Meredith Murray Bridger of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Colin Brister of Statesboro, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Chevis Duane Brooks of Rocky Face, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Mary Elizabeth Brooks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Charity Brown of Dallas, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Christopher Bernard Brown Jr. of Austell, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Matthew Kieem Brown of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Ryan Montez Brown of Ackerman, MS, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
    Isabel Grace Bryan of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English
    Unnalil Linnea Bryant of Stone Mountain, GA, Associate of Science
    Florenza Kayla Burk of Rocky Face, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Nicole Timia Burton of Stone Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Jordan Raheem Byrd of Springville, AL, Master of Business Administration
    Joshua Matthew Byrd of Murfreesboro, NC, Master of Business Administration
    Susan Lynn Cady of Grovetown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
    Annalysa Scherer Cagasan of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Piano
    Dwayne Cameron of Miami, FL, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
    Sydney Elise Cardwell of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
    Tristan Michael Carlton of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
    Angela Ann Carter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Luke Jalen Cash of Buchanan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    James Castro of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Lauren McKenzie Causey of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology
    Lauren McKenzie Causey of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Angela Maria Cecere of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology
    Adriana Cervantes of Lyons, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Kendale Mark Chambers Jr. of Loganville, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Rylie Breanne Chamlee of LaFayette, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Jordan Charlotte Chance of Blue Ridge, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Linda Chandler of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Katie Ann Charlesworth of Ringgold, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek of Albertville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Jovan Cirkovic of Belgrade, Serbia, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
    Malik Jamal Clermont of Bradenton, FL, Associate of Science
    Brian Andrew Cleveland of Hiram, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Caylin Nicole Cline of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Dawn Lavesette Colson of Eastman, GA, Master of Management
    Nevada Kaylee Colter of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Kaitlyn Nicole Comley of Chattanooga, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
    Carson Chat Cook of Bremen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Mara Annette Cooper of Tallahassee, FL, Master of Management
    Samantha Nicole Cornelius of Gadsden, AL, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Olivia Nicole Cornwell of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Lydia Christian Cosper of Maysville, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership
    Haley Elise Cox of Sharpsburg, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    James Benjamin Craig of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Samantha Jordan Crider of Rydal, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Paytn Michaela Cripps of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Briley Nichole Crutchfield of Flintstone, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
    Aisling Frances Cummins of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Aaliyah Keonna Curtis of Mobile, AL, Associate of Science
    Taryn Jolee Cycholl of Boca Raton, FL, Master of Business Administration
    My-Kim Thi Dang of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
    Samuel William Darling of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
    Jonathan Scott Daughtry of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Jovita Manika Dave of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Andrea Lee Davis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Madison Brooke Davis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Ginnabeth Christian Day of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Matthew Tyler DeBord of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Aeneas Jeremiah Dennis of Austell, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Brandon Darnell Dickerson of Riverdale, GA, Master of Business Administration
    John William Dietl III of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Laura Elizabeth Dodge of Cartersvile, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Garrison Ray Dodson of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
    Lisa Avary Donohue of Jasper, GA, Master of Business Administration
    R’Shea DuBar of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Corey Deyon Duffey of Miami Gardens, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Maura Ansley Duke of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Joshua Alan Dyer of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Aleigha Faith Eason of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
    Joseph Garrett Ellis of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Candice Marie Elsberry of LaFayette, GA, Associate of Science
    D’Erika Faith Ervin of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Carson David Evans of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
    Jamie Gray Evans of Ball Ground, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Chika Justice Ezeokonkwo of Riverdale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
    Andres Enrique Ferreiro of Miami, FL, Master of Business Administration
    Angel Isaias Figueroa of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Javier Flores of Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Brady Allen Flynn of Frostburg, MD, Master of Business Administration
    Allan Lloyd Fordham of Wedowee, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    James Dylan Forman of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Mekala Shaney Fuller of Sugar Hill, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Hillary Leann Mason Garner of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Tristen Nathaniel Garner of Adairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Kristina Anastasia Garren of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Destiny Joy Garza of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
    Marley Rechal Gentry of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Kayla Jean George of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
    Matthew Douglas George of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Taylor Lacee Glover of Sneads, FL, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Abigail Mae Godfrey of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Miyah Tyla’e Golden of Statesboro, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    William Ledell Gowens of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
    Jovoreya Cherise Grant of Forest Park, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Music Education
    Amy Denise Gravitte of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Bryan Guevara of Alpharetta, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Elmer Alfonso Gutierrez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Bruce Guyton Jr. of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Jacqueline Guzman Guzman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology & Ecology And Field Biology
    Elijah Payne Hagan of Bethlehem, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Thomas Major Hairston of Stone Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Brynlea Alease Hall of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Maria Nadean Hansen-Hammersen of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Breanna Elizabeth Hardin of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Lindsey Brooke Hardin of Inman, SC, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
    Alexandra Madison Harris of Griffin, GA, Associate of Science
    Trentavious Caleb Harris of athens, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    James Clayton Hawkins of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Ethan Wesley Hawthorne of Saint Augustine, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Julie Miranda Hayes of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
    Contessa Jo Heiskell of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English
    Alesia Mechelle Hellams of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science
    Eric Daniel Henderson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Kellie Elizabeth Henderson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Matthew Robert Henderson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
    Taylor Moira Hennum of Buford, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Tyler Jordyn Hitt of Ball Ground, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Maci Diane Hogan of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Sydney Chase Holden of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
    Danielle Elizabeth Holland of Evans, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Jammie Peyton Holloway of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Tanya M. Horton of Suwanee, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Alexandria Kristin Howard of Danielsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Dustin Howard of Athens, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Cooper Lee Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
    Noah Russell Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Thomas Joseph Iorillo of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Allie Grace Jackson of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Corliss Germaine Jackson of Fairburn, GA, Master of Management
    Ryan Herbert Jackson of Monticello, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Brady Christopher Jacobs of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Grant Alexander Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Master of Business Administration
    James Caleb Johnson of Athens, AL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Brianna Hope Jones of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Courtiney Elizibeth Jones of McDonough, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Erica Alexis Jones of Rossville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Gabriel Raymond Jones of Emerson, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Sharice LaToshia Jones of Lithonia, GA, Associate of Science
    Jalleyah Phelon Jordan of Thomaston, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Stanley Joseph of Bismarck, ND, Master of Business Administration
    Emilee Allyce Kelley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Isabelle Irene Kinard of Dahlonega, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Jerry J. Knight, Jr. of McDonough, GA, Associate of Science
    Ricky Knight, Jr. of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
    Jan Kos of Zagreb-Susedgrad, Croatia, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Kody Lee Krause of Fitzgerald, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Jacob Tyler Lambert of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Shelsea Ann Lamboy of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Taryn John Laramie of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
    Maia Lee of Adger, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Hannah Norene Leverett of Ocilla, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Owen Bradley Lewis of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
    Bailey Alexander Lopez of Peachtree City, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Teresa Lopez of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Soledad Lopez Romero of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Claudia Elizabeth Lowe of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
    Luzvinda Luna of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Estrellita Christina Luttrell of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Cedric Philander Lynch II of Lithonia, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Joshua Reese Mabry of Lindale, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Isaac Murray MacNaughton of Truro, Nova Scotia, , Canada, Bachelor of Arts in English
    Nena Roxana Marcus of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
    Drayton G. Marsh of Statesboro, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    LaTosha Denice Martin of Norcross, GA, Associate of Science
    Gustavo Martinez of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Cory William Mason of New Market, AL, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Hunter Wentworth May of West Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Sydney Maurine McBurnett of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Venisa Gayle McCormick of Alexandria, VA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Avery Madison McDowell of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History
    Makayla Nicole McGhee of Decatur, GA, Associate of Science
    Montanna Emmaline McGinnis of Monroe, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Jasmine Nicole McGreggor of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
    Makala Ryan McKinney of Grovetown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    John-Jacob Robert McSpadden of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Asia Marie McWaters of Dadeville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Tyler Jordon McWillie of Watrous, Canada, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
    Andrea Medel Hernandez of Puebla, Mexico, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
    Kevin Ezequiel Medina of Austell, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Veronica Medina-Soria of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Taylor James Meeks of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Renee’ Loritta Dorsey Miller of Washington, DC, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Abdallahi Safia Mohamed of East Orange, NJ, Bachelor of Science in History
    Daphny Jae Moleski of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
    Marcelus E Monroe of Adairsville, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Brooks Vann Moore of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Kyndall Makenzie Moore of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Teresa Mansfield Moseley of Jesup, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Elizabeth Keeling Mosley of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Carmen Cecilia MuÃ±oz Triana of Panama City, Panama, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
    Shamar Worjloh Nelson of Germantown, MD, Master of Business Administration
    Arielle Della Viet-My Nguyen of Douglasville, GA, Master of Accountancy
    DeWayne Bert Alexander Nicholson of Ocala, FL, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
    Emma Marie Novis of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
    Houston Andrew Oliver of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Annastasia Ortiz of Loganville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Heather Nicole Ortiz of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Tyrell Jamar Owens of Perry, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
    Ryan Pangrazio of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Katherine Leanne Patrick of Ooltewah, TN, Master of Business Administration
    Elizabeth Pegg of Peachtree City, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Chandrekia Denise Pelt of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Justin Santee Perez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Debra Lawson Peterson of Stockbridge, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Carolyn Olivia Phillips of Kingsland, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology
    Taylor Nicole Phillips of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Courtney Ray Pinkston of Joelton, TN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Molly Katheryn Plott of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
    Lona Sims Potter of Plainville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Dawn Raenell Powell of Conley, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Lucas James Queen of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Ashley Taylor Quinn of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Kaitlyn Elizabeth Raby of Saint Marys, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
    Malorie Payton Ragsdale of Cartersville, GA, Master of Management
    Gabriela Ramirez-Chaparro of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Daisy Daniela Ramirez-Chavez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Fabian Delend Reid Jr of White Springs, FL, Master of Business Administration
    Kolby Draven Reynolds of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Devin James Rhodes of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Jacob Rich of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Andrea Paige Ridgeway of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Kaleb Michael Roehn of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    La’Niya Simone’ Rogers of Covington, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Kali Noelle Rose of Dalton, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Terrance Oliver Rose II of Stone Mountain, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Lanika Leyontee Ross of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Samantha Ruedas of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Izabel Araceli Salgado of Sugar Hill, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Ava Tillmann Sanders of Cedartown, GA, Master of Management
    Bradley Chase Sanford of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Mckena Hope Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Averi Lee Schrews of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Nathan Floyd Shaffett of Mt. Vernon, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Mathematics
    Alexis Michelle Shearouse of Marble Hill, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Jennifer Lynn Fisher Sheetz of Macon, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Brettany Alexus Shirley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and General Business
    Haley Grace Shook of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Brenton Manuel Silvar of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
    Ludrick Similien of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
    Jesse Paul Simpson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Arden Kelley Smathers of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Brinley Abigail Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Corderia Smith of Albany, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Corwin Robert Smith, Sr. of Mableton, GA, Master of Management
    Indiya Shatrece Smith of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
    Jade Lanae Smith of Phoenix, AZ, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Madison Michelle Smith of Fairmount, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Weston Brannon Snell of Swainsboro, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
    Terrance Pete Snellings of Ellenwood, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Denise Diane Snow of Snellville, GA, Associate of Science
    Nicholas Snyder of Monroe, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Anahi Monserrat Soledad Ramirez of Roswell, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Cameron Alexander Spehar of Hartselle, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Madison Haley Sprosty of Savannah, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Crystal Glover Stewart of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Kristian Leeann Stewart of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
    Logan Henry Stockton of Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Samantha Grace Stoudt of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
    Robert Edwin Stowe Jr. of Athens, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Yelena M Suleymanova of Roswell, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Leighann Elizabeth Summers of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Ecology And Field Biology
    Jonathan David Suppes of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Abigail Leigh Talley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
    Teljrin J. Tanner of Daleville, AL, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
    Ethan Sharp Temples of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
    Cassandra N. Thevenin of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Kathia M. Thibaudeau of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Richard Calvin Thigpen III of Brunswick, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Kiana Loren Thomas of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Kiana Loren Thomas of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    David Craig Thompson of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Lecia Ann Thompson of Powder Springs, GA, Associate of Science
    Sherrie Lynn Thrasher of Summerville, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Iman Veronica Tiller of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
    Tyler Richard Tillery of Winston, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Bryce Alexander Tincher of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Kailee Devon Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Patrick Allen Transue of Ludowici, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Stephen Kyle Trego of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Georgina Trenti of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Angelia Marlene Tucker of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Jessica Elizabeth Tucker of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Gunnar David Uutinen of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Imani Adora Uzzell of Covington, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Luis Rolando Vasquez Calderon of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Annie Colleen Veldhuis of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Jennifer Marcelina Vicente-Xiloj of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Ethan Charles Volkmar of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Shaiq Haji Walizada of Clermont, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Timothy Deion Walker of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Timothy Deion Walker of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Latasha Arkera Walters of Fayetteville, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Felicia Michelle Watkins of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Jeremy Tyler Webb Jr. of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Stefanie Marie Wenzel of Bloomingdale, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Cameron Leanne West of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Joel Tate White of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
    Derrion NaKeith Whitehead of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Samonzy Wiggins of Lizella, GA, Master of Business Administration
    Brandi Nicole Wigley of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Mark Joe Ray Wilcox, Jr. of Mobile, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Emily Dianne Wilder of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Music in Voice
    Madelyn Elizabeth Wilkes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
    Ada Grace Williams of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
    Byneshia A Williams of Little Rock, AR, Associate of Science
    Devalyn Denise Williams of Haddock, GA, Master of Management
    Elijah Zechariah Williams of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
    Jackie Marie Williams of Statesboro, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
    Lindsay Nicole Williams of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
    Shevon Williams of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
    Walter O. Williams, III of Shelbyville, KY, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
    Tanner Chance Wilson of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Tazwell Deaver Wood of Atlanta, GA, Master of Accountancy
    Joseph Brock Woodard of Piedmont, AL, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
    Jakob Robert Woods of Camdenton, MO, Master of Business Administration
    Rebecah Elizabeth Woody of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
    Kiana Nicole Wright of Snellville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
    Roshmel Dequan Young of Rockmart, GA, Master of Business Administration

    About Shorter University:

    In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

    Shorter University

