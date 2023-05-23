Students earn degrees during 2022-2023 academic year - Shorter University

Students earn degrees during 2022-2023 academic year
Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2023 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 4, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.
Students who received their degrees during the 2022-23 academic year include:
Celia Felicia Acklin of Seguin, TX, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
William Jordan Isaiah Adams of Chatsworth, GA, Associate of Science
Jeanne Katherine Addington of Dallas, GA, Master of Accountancy
Wade Addison of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Sherrod Antjuan Agee of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
Joy Beth Alfaro of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Madison Nikole Andre of Dawson, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Jonathan Corey Andrews of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Hannah Ruth Autry of Sharpsburg, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Gabrielle Elisabeth Aycock of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carsyn Paige Bagwell of Cartersville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Grayson Stover Bagwell of Emerson, GA, Master of Business Administration
Stephen Michael Baker of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Colbi Lee Ballard of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Darlyne Banuelos of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Brett Andrew Bardenwerper of Helen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Daniel Patrick Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Justin Samuel Barnes of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Ralph Eugene Barnett, Jr. of Florence, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
David Lee Barrett of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Jacob Alan Barrett of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Madeline Alexis Whitney Beaty of Fyffe, AL, Master of Accountancy
Denzel Terell Bell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts
Christy Lee Bennett of Woodstock, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Hanock G Berhane of Lilburn, GA, Master of Business Administration
Kathryn Caldwell Biscoglia of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Anna Grace Blaakman of Noblesville, IN, Associate of Science
Ashley Nicole Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Ashley Nicole Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Hannah Elise Boggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Joshua Logan Boggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Bryan Alexander Bordeaux of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Alexis Michelle Bowman of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Matthew Paul Bradley of Jasper, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Kerri Bradshaw of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Hailee Madison Brand of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jeffery Lamar Brewer, Jr. of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Meredith Murray Bridger of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Colin Brister of Statesboro, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Chevis Duane Brooks of Rocky Face, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Mary Elizabeth Brooks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Charity Brown of Dallas, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Christopher Bernard Brown Jr. of Austell, GA, Master of Business Administration
Matthew Kieem Brown of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Ryan Montez Brown of Ackerman, MS, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Isabel Grace Bryan of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English
Unnalil Linnea Bryant of Stone Mountain, GA, Associate of Science
Florenza Kayla Burk of Rocky Face, GA, Master of Business Administration
Nicole Timia Burton of Stone Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jordan Raheem Byrd of Springville, AL, Master of Business Administration
Joshua Matthew Byrd of Murfreesboro, NC, Master of Business Administration
Susan Lynn Cady of Grovetown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Annalysa Scherer Cagasan of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Piano
Dwayne Cameron of Miami, FL, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Sydney Elise Cardwell of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Tristan Michael Carlton of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Angela Ann Carter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Luke Jalen Cash of Buchanan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
James Castro of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lauren McKenzie Causey of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology
Lauren McKenzie Causey of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Angela Maria Cecere of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology
Adriana Cervantes of Lyons, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Kendale Mark Chambers Jr. of Loganville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Rylie Breanne Chamlee of LaFayette, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Jordan Charlotte Chance of Blue Ridge, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Linda Chandler of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Katie Ann Charlesworth of Ringgold, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek of Albertville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jovan Cirkovic of Belgrade, Serbia, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Malik Jamal Clermont of Bradenton, FL, Associate of Science
Brian Andrew Cleveland of Hiram, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Caylin Nicole Cline of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Dawn Lavesette Colson of Eastman, GA, Master of Management
Nevada Kaylee Colter of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Kaitlyn Nicole Comley of Chattanooga, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Carson Chat Cook of Bremen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Mara Annette Cooper of Tallahassee, FL, Master of Management
Samantha Nicole Cornelius of Gadsden, AL, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Olivia Nicole Cornwell of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Lydia Christian Cosper of Maysville, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership
Haley Elise Cox of Sharpsburg, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
James Benjamin Craig of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Samantha Jordan Crider of Rydal, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Paytn Michaela Cripps of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Briley Nichole Crutchfield of Flintstone, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Aisling Frances Cummins of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Aaliyah Keonna Curtis of Mobile, AL, Associate of Science
Taryn Jolee Cycholl of Boca Raton, FL, Master of Business Administration
My-Kim Thi Dang of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Samuel William Darling of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Jonathan Scott Daughtry of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jovita Manika Dave of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Andrea Lee Davis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Madison Brooke Davis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ginnabeth Christian Day of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration
Matthew Tyler DeBord of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Aeneas Jeremiah Dennis of Austell, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Brandon Darnell Dickerson of Riverdale, GA, Master of Business Administration
John William Dietl III of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Laura Elizabeth Dodge of Cartersvile, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Garrison Ray Dodson of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Lisa Avary Donohue of Jasper, GA, Master of Business Administration
R’Shea DuBar of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Business Administration
Corey Deyon Duffey of Miami Gardens, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Maura Ansley Duke of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Joshua Alan Dyer of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Aleigha Faith Eason of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Joseph Garrett Ellis of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Candice Marie Elsberry of LaFayette, GA, Associate of Science
D’Erika Faith Ervin of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Carson David Evans of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Jamie Gray Evans of Ball Ground, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Chika Justice Ezeokonkwo of Riverdale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Andres Enrique Ferreiro of Miami, FL, Master of Business Administration
Angel Isaias Figueroa of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Javier Flores of Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Brady Allen Flynn of Frostburg, MD, Master of Business Administration
Allan Lloyd Fordham of Wedowee, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
James Dylan Forman of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Mekala Shaney Fuller of Sugar Hill, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Hillary Leann Mason Garner of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Tristen Nathaniel Garner of Adairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Kristina Anastasia Garren of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Destiny Joy Garza of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Marley Rechal Gentry of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kayla Jean George of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
Matthew Douglas George of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Taylor Lacee Glover of Sneads, FL, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Abigail Mae Godfrey of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Miyah Tyla’e Golden of Statesboro, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
William Ledell Gowens of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Jovoreya Cherise Grant of Forest Park, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Music Education
Amy Denise Gravitte of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Bryan Guevara of Alpharetta, GA, Master of Business Administration
Elmer Alfonso Gutierrez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Bruce Guyton Jr. of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Jacqueline Guzman Guzman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology & Ecology And Field Biology
Elijah Payne Hagan of Bethlehem, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Thomas Major Hairston of Stone Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Brynlea Alease Hall of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Maria Nadean Hansen-Hammersen of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Breanna Elizabeth Hardin of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lindsey Brooke Hardin of Inman, SC, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Alexandra Madison Harris of Griffin, GA, Associate of Science
Trentavious Caleb Harris of athens, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
James Clayton Hawkins of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration
Ethan Wesley Hawthorne of Saint Augustine, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Julie Miranda Hayes of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Contessa Jo Heiskell of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English
Alesia Mechelle Hellams of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science
Eric Daniel Henderson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Kellie Elizabeth Henderson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Matthew Robert Henderson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Taylor Moira Hennum of Buford, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Tyler Jordyn Hitt of Ball Ground, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Maci Diane Hogan of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sydney Chase Holden of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Danielle Elizabeth Holland of Evans, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Jammie Peyton Holloway of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Tanya M. Horton of Suwanee, GA, Master of Accountancy
Alexandria Kristin Howard of Danielsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Dustin Howard of Athens, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Cooper Lee Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Noah Russell Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Thomas Joseph Iorillo of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Allie Grace Jackson of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration
Corliss Germaine Jackson of Fairburn, GA, Master of Management
Ryan Herbert Jackson of Monticello, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Brady Christopher Jacobs of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Grant Alexander Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Master of Business Administration
James Caleb Johnson of Athens, AL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Brianna Hope Jones of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Courtiney Elizibeth Jones of McDonough, GA, Master of Business Administration
Erica Alexis Jones of Rossville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gabriel Raymond Jones of Emerson, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Sharice LaToshia Jones of Lithonia, GA, Associate of Science
Jalleyah Phelon Jordan of Thomaston, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Stanley Joseph of Bismarck, ND, Master of Business Administration
Emilee Allyce Kelley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Isabelle Irene Kinard of Dahlonega, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Jerry J. Knight, Jr. of McDonough, GA, Associate of Science
Ricky Knight, Jr. of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Jan Kos of Zagreb-Susedgrad, Croatia, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kody Lee Krause of Fitzgerald, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jacob Tyler Lambert of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Shelsea Ann Lamboy of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Taryn John Laramie of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Maia Lee of Adger, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Hannah Norene Leverett of Ocilla, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Owen Bradley Lewis of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Bailey Alexander Lopez of Peachtree City, GA, Master of Business Administration
Teresa Lopez of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Soledad Lopez Romero of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Claudia Elizabeth Lowe of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Luzvinda Luna of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Estrellita Christina Luttrell of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Cedric Philander Lynch II of Lithonia, GA, Master of Business Administration
Joshua Reese Mabry of Lindale, GA, Master of Business Administration
Isaac Murray MacNaughton of Truro, Nova Scotia, , Canada, Bachelor of Arts in English
Nena Roxana Marcus of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Drayton G. Marsh of Statesboro, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
LaTosha Denice Martin of Norcross, GA, Associate of Science
Gustavo Martinez of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Cory William Mason of New Market, AL, Master of Arts in Teaching
Hunter Wentworth May of West Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Sydney Maurine McBurnett of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Venisa Gayle McCormick of Alexandria, VA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Avery Madison McDowell of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History
Makayla Nicole McGhee of Decatur, GA, Associate of Science
Montanna Emmaline McGinnis of Monroe, GA, Master of Business Administration
Jasmine Nicole McGreggor of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Makala Ryan McKinney of Grovetown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
John-Jacob Robert McSpadden of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Asia Marie McWaters of Dadeville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Tyler Jordon McWillie of Watrous, Canada, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Andrea Medel Hernandez of Puebla, Mexico, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Kevin Ezequiel Medina of Austell, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Veronica Medina-Soria of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Taylor James Meeks of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Renee’ Loritta Dorsey Miller of Washington, DC, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Abdallahi Safia Mohamed of East Orange, NJ, Bachelor of Science in History
Daphny Jae Moleski of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Marcelus E Monroe of Adairsville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Brooks Vann Moore of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Kyndall Makenzie Moore of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Teresa Mansfield Moseley of Jesup, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Elizabeth Keeling Mosley of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carmen Cecilia MuÃ±oz Triana of Panama City, Panama, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Shamar Worjloh Nelson of Germantown, MD, Master of Business Administration
Arielle Della Viet-My Nguyen of Douglasville, GA, Master of Accountancy
DeWayne Bert Alexander Nicholson of Ocala, FL, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Emma Marie Novis of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Houston Andrew Oliver of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Accountancy
Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Business Administration
Annastasia Ortiz of Loganville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Heather Nicole Ortiz of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Tyrell Jamar Owens of Perry, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Ryan Pangrazio of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Katherine Leanne Patrick of Ooltewah, TN, Master of Business Administration
Elizabeth Pegg of Peachtree City, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Chandrekia Denise Pelt of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Justin Santee Perez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Debra Lawson Peterson of Stockbridge, GA, Master of Business Administration
Carolyn Olivia Phillips of Kingsland, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology
Taylor Nicole Phillips of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Courtney Ray Pinkston of Joelton, TN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Molly Katheryn Plott of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Lona Sims Potter of Plainville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Dawn Raenell Powell of Conley, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Lucas James Queen of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Ashley Taylor Quinn of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Raby of Saint Marys, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
Malorie Payton Ragsdale of Cartersville, GA, Master of Management
Gabriela Ramirez-Chaparro of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Daisy Daniela Ramirez-Chavez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fabian Delend Reid Jr of White Springs, FL, Master of Business Administration
Kolby Draven Reynolds of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Devin James Rhodes of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jacob Rich of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Andrea Paige Ridgeway of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaleb Michael Roehn of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
La’Niya Simone’ Rogers of Covington, GA, Master of Business Administration
Kali Noelle Rose of Dalton, GA, Master of Business Administration
Terrance Oliver Rose II of Stone Mountain, GA, Master of Business Administration
Lanika Leyontee Ross of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Samantha Ruedas of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Izabel Araceli Salgado of Sugar Hill, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Ava Tillmann Sanders of Cedartown, GA, Master of Management
Bradley Chase Sanford of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Mckena Hope Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Averi Lee Schrews of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Nathan Floyd Shaffett of Mt. Vernon, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Mathematics
Alexis Michelle Shearouse of Marble Hill, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jennifer Lynn Fisher Sheetz of Macon, GA, Master of Accountancy
Brettany Alexus Shirley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and General Business
Haley Grace Shook of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Brenton Manuel Silvar of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Ludrick Similien of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Jesse Paul Simpson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Arden Kelley Smathers of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brinley Abigail Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Corderia Smith of Albany, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Corwin Robert Smith, Sr. of Mableton, GA, Master of Management
Indiya Shatrece Smith of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Jade Lanae Smith of Phoenix, AZ, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Madison Michelle Smith of Fairmount, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Weston Brannon Snell of Swainsboro, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
Terrance Pete Snellings of Ellenwood, GA, Master of Business Administration
Denise Diane Snow of Snellville, GA, Associate of Science
Nicholas Snyder of Monroe, GA, Master of Accountancy
Anahi Monserrat Soledad Ramirez of Roswell, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Cameron Alexander Spehar of Hartselle, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Madison Haley Sprosty of Savannah, GA, Master of Business Administration
Crystal Glover Stewart of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Kristian Leeann Stewart of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Logan Henry Stockton of Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Samantha Grace Stoudt of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Robert Edwin Stowe Jr. of Athens, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Yelena M Suleymanova of Roswell, GA, Master of Accountancy
Leighann Elizabeth Summers of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Ecology And Field Biology
Jonathan David Suppes of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Abigail Leigh Talley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Teljrin J. Tanner of Daleville, AL, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Ethan Sharp Temples of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Cassandra N. Thevenin of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Kathia M. Thibaudeau of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Richard Calvin Thigpen III of Brunswick, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Kiana Loren Thomas of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Kiana Loren Thomas of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
David Craig Thompson of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy
Lecia Ann Thompson of Powder Springs, GA, Associate of Science
Sherrie Lynn Thrasher of Summerville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Iman Veronica Tiller of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Tyler Richard Tillery of Winston, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Bryce Alexander Tincher of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Kailee Devon Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Patrick Allen Transue of Ludowici, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Stephen Kyle Trego of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Georgina Trenti of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Angelia Marlene Tucker of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jessica Elizabeth Tucker of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Gunnar David Uutinen of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration
Imani Adora Uzzell of Covington, GA, Master of Accountancy
Luis Rolando Vasquez Calderon of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Annie Colleen Veldhuis of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Jennifer Marcelina Vicente-Xiloj of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ethan Charles Volkmar of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shaiq Haji Walizada of Clermont, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Timothy Deion Walker of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Timothy Deion Walker of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration
Latasha Arkera Walters of Fayetteville, GA, Master of Business Administration
Felicia Michelle Watkins of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration
Jeremy Tyler Webb Jr. of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Stefanie Marie Wenzel of Bloomingdale, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Cameron Leanne West of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Joel Tate White of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Derrion NaKeith Whitehead of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Samonzy Wiggins of Lizella, GA, Master of Business Administration
Brandi Nicole Wigley of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Mark Joe Ray Wilcox, Jr. of Mobile, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Emily Dianne Wilder of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Music in Voice
Madelyn Elizabeth Wilkes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Ada Grace Williams of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Byneshia A Williams of Little Rock, AR, Associate of Science
Devalyn Denise Williams of Haddock, GA, Master of Management
Elijah Zechariah Williams of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Jackie Marie Williams of Statesboro, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching
Lindsay Nicole Williams of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Shevon Williams of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Walter O. Williams, III of Shelbyville, KY, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Tanner Chance Wilson of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tazwell Deaver Wood of Atlanta, GA, Master of Accountancy
Joseph Brock Woodard of Piedmont, AL, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Jakob Robert Woods of Camdenton, MO, Master of Business Administration
Rebecah Elizabeth Woody of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Kiana Nicole Wright of Snellville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Roshmel Dequan Young of Rockmart, GA, Master of Business Administration
About Shorter University:
In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.
