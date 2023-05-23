Students earn degrees during 2022-2023 academic year - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2023 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 4, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.

Students who received their degrees during the 2022-23 academic year include:

Celia Felicia Acklin of Seguin, TX, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

William Jordan Isaiah Adams of Chatsworth, GA, Associate of Science

Jeanne Katherine Addington of Dallas, GA, Master of Accountancy

Wade Addison of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Sherrod Antjuan Agee of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration

Joy Beth Alfaro of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Madison Nikole Andre of Dawson, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Jonathan Corey Andrews of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Hannah Ruth Autry of Sharpsburg, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Gabrielle Elisabeth Aycock of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carsyn Paige Bagwell of Cartersville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Grayson Stover Bagwell of Emerson, GA, Master of Business Administration

Stephen Michael Baker of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Colbi Lee Ballard of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Darlyne Banuelos of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Brett Andrew Bardenwerper of Helen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Daniel Patrick Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Justin Samuel Barnes of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Ralph Eugene Barnett, Jr. of Florence, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

David Lee Barrett of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Jacob Alan Barrett of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Madeline Alexis Whitney Beaty of Fyffe, AL, Master of Accountancy

Denzel Terell Bell of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts

Christy Lee Bennett of Woodstock, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Hanock G Berhane of Lilburn, GA, Master of Business Administration

Kathryn Caldwell Biscoglia of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Anna Grace Blaakman of Noblesville, IN, Associate of Science

Ashley Nicole Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Ashley Nicole Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Hannah Elise Boggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Joshua Logan Boggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Bryan Alexander Bordeaux of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Alexis Michelle Bowman of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Matthew Paul Bradley of Jasper, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Kerri Bradshaw of Blairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Hailee Madison Brand of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jeffery Lamar Brewer, Jr. of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Meredith Murray Bridger of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Colin Brister of Statesboro, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Chevis Duane Brooks of Rocky Face, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Mary Elizabeth Brooks of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Charity Brown of Dallas, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Christopher Bernard Brown Jr. of Austell, GA, Master of Business Administration

Matthew Kieem Brown of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Ryan Montez Brown of Ackerman, MS, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Isabel Grace Bryan of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English

Unnalil Linnea Bryant of Stone Mountain, GA, Associate of Science

Florenza Kayla Burk of Rocky Face, GA, Master of Business Administration

Nicole Timia Burton of Stone Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jordan Raheem Byrd of Springville, AL, Master of Business Administration

Joshua Matthew Byrd of Murfreesboro, NC, Master of Business Administration

Susan Lynn Cady of Grovetown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Annalysa Scherer Cagasan of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Piano

Dwayne Cameron of Miami, FL, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Sydney Elise Cardwell of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Tristan Michael Carlton of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Angela Ann Carter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Luke Jalen Cash of Buchanan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

James Castro of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lauren McKenzie Causey of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology

Lauren McKenzie Causey of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Angela Maria Cecere of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology

Adriana Cervantes of Lyons, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Kendale Mark Chambers Jr. of Loganville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Rylie Breanne Chamlee of LaFayette, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Jordan Charlotte Chance of Blue Ridge, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Linda Chandler of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Katie Ann Charlesworth of Ringgold, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek of Albertville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jovan Cirkovic of Belgrade, Serbia, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Malik Jamal Clermont of Bradenton, FL, Associate of Science

Brian Andrew Cleveland of Hiram, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Caylin Nicole Cline of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Dawn Lavesette Colson of Eastman, GA, Master of Management

Nevada Kaylee Colter of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Kaitlyn Nicole Comley of Chattanooga, TN, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Carson Chat Cook of Bremen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Mara Annette Cooper of Tallahassee, FL, Master of Management

Samantha Nicole Cornelius of Gadsden, AL, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Olivia Nicole Cornwell of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Lydia Christian Cosper of Maysville, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership

Haley Elise Cox of Sharpsburg, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

James Benjamin Craig of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Samantha Jordan Crider of Rydal, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Paytn Michaela Cripps of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Briley Nichole Crutchfield of Flintstone, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Aisling Frances Cummins of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Aaliyah Keonna Curtis of Mobile, AL, Associate of Science

Taryn Jolee Cycholl of Boca Raton, FL, Master of Business Administration

My-Kim Thi Dang of Rome, GA, Associate of Science

Samuel William Darling of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jonathan Scott Daughtry of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jovita Manika Dave of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Andrea Lee Davis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Madison Brooke Davis of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ginnabeth Christian Day of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration

Matthew Tyler DeBord of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Aeneas Jeremiah Dennis of Austell, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Brandon Darnell Dickerson of Riverdale, GA, Master of Business Administration

John William Dietl III of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Laura Elizabeth Dodge of Cartersvile, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Garrison Ray Dodson of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Lisa Avary Donohue of Jasper, GA, Master of Business Administration

R’Shea DuBar of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Business Administration

Corey Deyon Duffey of Miami Gardens, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Maura Ansley Duke of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Joshua Alan Dyer of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Aleigha Faith Eason of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Joseph Garrett Ellis of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Candice Marie Elsberry of LaFayette, GA, Associate of Science

D’Erika Faith Ervin of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Carson David Evans of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Jamie Gray Evans of Ball Ground, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Chika Justice Ezeokonkwo of Riverdale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Andres Enrique Ferreiro of Miami, FL, Master of Business Administration

Angel Isaias Figueroa of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Javier Flores of Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Brady Allen Flynn of Frostburg, MD, Master of Business Administration

Allan Lloyd Fordham of Wedowee, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

James Dylan Forman of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Mekala Shaney Fuller of Sugar Hill, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Hillary Leann Mason Garner of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Tristen Nathaniel Garner of Adairsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Kristina Anastasia Garren of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Destiny Joy Garza of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Marley Rechal Gentry of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kayla Jean George of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre

Matthew Douglas George of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Taylor Lacee Glover of Sneads, FL, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Abigail Mae Godfrey of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Miyah Tyla’e Golden of Statesboro, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

William Ledell Gowens of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Jovoreya Cherise Grant of Forest Park, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Music Education

Amy Denise Gravitte of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Bryan Guevara of Alpharetta, GA, Master of Business Administration

Elmer Alfonso Gutierrez of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Bruce Guyton Jr. of Dublin, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Jacqueline Guzman Guzman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology & Ecology And Field Biology

Elijah Payne Hagan of Bethlehem, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Thomas Major Hairston of Stone Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Brynlea Alease Hall of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Maria Nadean Hansen-Hammersen of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Breanna Elizabeth Hardin of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lindsey Brooke Hardin of Inman, SC, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Alexandra Madison Harris of Griffin, GA, Associate of Science

Trentavious Caleb Harris of athens, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

James Clayton Hawkins of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration

Ethan Wesley Hawthorne of Saint Augustine, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Julie Miranda Hayes of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Contessa Jo Heiskell of Powder Springs, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English

Alesia Mechelle Hellams of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science

Eric Daniel Henderson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Kellie Elizabeth Henderson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Matthew Robert Henderson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Taylor Moira Hennum of Buford, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Tyler Jordyn Hitt of Ball Ground, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Maci Diane Hogan of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sydney Chase Holden of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Danielle Elizabeth Holland of Evans, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Jammie Peyton Holloway of Columbus, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Tanya M. Horton of Suwanee, GA, Master of Accountancy

Alexandria Kristin Howard of Danielsville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Dustin Howard of Athens, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Cooper Lee Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Noah Russell Hunt of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Thomas Joseph Iorillo of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Allie Grace Jackson of Dallas, GA, Master of Business Administration

Corliss Germaine Jackson of Fairburn, GA, Master of Management

Ryan Herbert Jackson of Monticello, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Brady Christopher Jacobs of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Grant Alexander Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Master of Business Administration

James Caleb Johnson of Athens, AL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Brianna Hope Jones of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Courtiney Elizibeth Jones of McDonough, GA, Master of Business Administration

Erica Alexis Jones of Rossville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gabriel Raymond Jones of Emerson, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Sharice LaToshia Jones of Lithonia, GA, Associate of Science

Jalleyah Phelon Jordan of Thomaston, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Stanley Joseph of Bismarck, ND, Master of Business Administration

Emilee Allyce Kelley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Isabelle Irene Kinard of Dahlonega, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Jerry J. Knight, Jr. of McDonough, GA, Associate of Science

Ricky Knight, Jr. of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Jan Kos of Zagreb-Susedgrad, Croatia, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kody Lee Krause of Fitzgerald, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jacob Tyler Lambert of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Shelsea Ann Lamboy of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Taryn John Laramie of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Maia Lee of Adger, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Hannah Norene Leverett of Ocilla, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Owen Bradley Lewis of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Bailey Alexander Lopez of Peachtree City, GA, Master of Business Administration

Teresa Lopez of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Soledad Lopez Romero of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Claudia Elizabeth Lowe of Centre, AL, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Luzvinda Luna of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Estrellita Christina Luttrell of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Cedric Philander Lynch II of Lithonia, GA, Master of Business Administration

Joshua Reese Mabry of Lindale, GA, Master of Business Administration

Isaac Murray MacNaughton of Truro, Nova Scotia, , Canada, Bachelor of Arts in English

Nena Roxana Marcus of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Drayton G. Marsh of Statesboro, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

LaTosha Denice Martin of Norcross, GA, Associate of Science

Gustavo Martinez of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Cory William Mason of New Market, AL, Master of Arts in Teaching

Hunter Wentworth May of West Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Sydney Maurine McBurnett of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Venisa Gayle McCormick of Alexandria, VA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Avery Madison McDowell of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History

Makayla Nicole McGhee of Decatur, GA, Associate of Science

Montanna Emmaline McGinnis of Monroe, GA, Master of Business Administration

Jasmine Nicole McGreggor of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Makala Ryan McKinney of Grovetown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

John-Jacob Robert McSpadden of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Asia Marie McWaters of Dadeville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Tyler Jordon McWillie of Watrous, Canada, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Andrea Medel Hernandez of Puebla, Mexico, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Kevin Ezequiel Medina of Austell, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Veronica Medina-Soria of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Taylor James Meeks of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Renee’ Loritta Dorsey Miller of Washington, DC, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Abdallahi Safia Mohamed of East Orange, NJ, Bachelor of Science in History

Daphny Jae Moleski of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Marcelus E Monroe of Adairsville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Brooks Vann Moore of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Kyndall Makenzie Moore of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Teresa Mansfield Moseley of Jesup, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Elizabeth Keeling Mosley of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carmen Cecilia MuÃ±oz Triana of Panama City, Panama, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Shamar Worjloh Nelson of Germantown, MD, Master of Business Administration

Arielle Della Viet-My Nguyen of Douglasville, GA, Master of Accountancy

DeWayne Bert Alexander Nicholson of Ocala, FL, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Emma Marie Novis of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Houston Andrew Oliver of Resaca, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Accountancy

Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Business Administration

Annastasia Ortiz of Loganville, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Heather Nicole Ortiz of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Tyrell Jamar Owens of Perry, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Ryan Pangrazio of Suwanee, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Katherine Leanne Patrick of Ooltewah, TN, Master of Business Administration

Elizabeth Pegg of Peachtree City, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Chandrekia Denise Pelt of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Justin Santee Perez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Debra Lawson Peterson of Stockbridge, GA, Master of Business Administration

Carolyn Olivia Phillips of Kingsland, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology And Field Biology

Taylor Nicole Phillips of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Courtney Ray Pinkston of Joelton, TN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Molly Katheryn Plott of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Lona Sims Potter of Plainville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Dawn Raenell Powell of Conley, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Lucas James Queen of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Ashley Taylor Quinn of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Raby of Saint Marys, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre

Malorie Payton Ragsdale of Cartersville, GA, Master of Management

Gabriela Ramirez-Chaparro of Fayetteville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Daisy Daniela Ramirez-Chavez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fabian Delend Reid Jr of White Springs, FL, Master of Business Administration

Kolby Draven Reynolds of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Devin James Rhodes of Rome, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jacob Rich of Kennesaw, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Andrea Paige Ridgeway of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaleb Michael Roehn of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

La’Niya Simone’ Rogers of Covington, GA, Master of Business Administration

Kali Noelle Rose of Dalton, GA, Master of Business Administration

Terrance Oliver Rose II of Stone Mountain, GA, Master of Business Administration

Lanika Leyontee Ross of Milledgeville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Samantha Ruedas of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Izabel Araceli Salgado of Sugar Hill, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Ava Tillmann Sanders of Cedartown, GA, Master of Management

Bradley Chase Sanford of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Mckena Hope Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Averi Lee Schrews of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Nathan Floyd Shaffett of Mt. Vernon, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Mathematics

Alexis Michelle Shearouse of Marble Hill, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jennifer Lynn Fisher Sheetz of Macon, GA, Master of Accountancy

Brettany Alexus Shirley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and General Business

Haley Grace Shook of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Brenton Manuel Silvar of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Ludrick Similien of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Jesse Paul Simpson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Arden Kelley Smathers of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brinley Abigail Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Corderia Smith of Albany, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Corwin Robert Smith, Sr. of Mableton, GA, Master of Management

Indiya Shatrece Smith of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Jade Lanae Smith of Phoenix, AZ, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Madison Michelle Smith of Fairmount, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Weston Brannon Snell of Swainsboro, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre

Terrance Pete Snellings of Ellenwood, GA, Master of Business Administration

Denise Diane Snow of Snellville, GA, Associate of Science

Nicholas Snyder of Monroe, GA, Master of Accountancy

Anahi Monserrat Soledad Ramirez of Roswell, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Cameron Alexander Spehar of Hartselle, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Madison Haley Sprosty of Savannah, GA, Master of Business Administration

Crystal Glover Stewart of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Kristian Leeann Stewart of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Logan Henry Stockton of Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Samantha Grace Stoudt of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Robert Edwin Stowe Jr. of Athens, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Yelena M Suleymanova of Roswell, GA, Master of Accountancy

Leighann Elizabeth Summers of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Ecology And Field Biology

Jonathan David Suppes of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Abigail Leigh Talley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Teljrin J. Tanner of Daleville, AL, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Ethan Sharp Temples of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Cassandra N. Thevenin of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Kathia M. Thibaudeau of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Richard Calvin Thigpen III of Brunswick, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Kiana Loren Thomas of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Kiana Loren Thomas of Tampa, FL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

David Craig Thompson of Rome, GA, Master of Accountancy

Lecia Ann Thompson of Powder Springs, GA, Associate of Science

Sherrie Lynn Thrasher of Summerville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Iman Veronica Tiller of Rome, GA, Associate of Science

Tyler Richard Tillery of Winston, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Bryce Alexander Tincher of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Kailee Devon Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Patrick Allen Transue of Ludowici, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Stephen Kyle Trego of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Georgina Trenti of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Angelia Marlene Tucker of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jessica Elizabeth Tucker of Calhoun, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Gunnar David Uutinen of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration

Imani Adora Uzzell of Covington, GA, Master of Accountancy

Luis Rolando Vasquez Calderon of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Annie Colleen Veldhuis of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Jennifer Marcelina Vicente-Xiloj of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ethan Charles Volkmar of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shaiq Haji Walizada of Clermont, FL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Timothy Deion Walker of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Timothy Deion Walker of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration

Latasha Arkera Walters of Fayetteville, GA, Master of Business Administration

Felicia Michelle Watkins of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration

Jeremy Tyler Webb Jr. of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Stefanie Marie Wenzel of Bloomingdale, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Cameron Leanne West of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Joel Tate White of Dacula, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Derrion NaKeith Whitehead of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Samonzy Wiggins of Lizella, GA, Master of Business Administration

Brandi Nicole Wigley of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Mark Joe Ray Wilcox, Jr. of Mobile, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Emily Dianne Wilder of Alpharetta, GA, Bachelor of Music in Voice

Madelyn Elizabeth Wilkes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Ada Grace Williams of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Byneshia A Williams of Little Rock, AR, Associate of Science

Devalyn Denise Williams of Haddock, GA, Master of Management

Elijah Zechariah Williams of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Jackie Marie Williams of Statesboro, GA, Master of Arts in Teaching

Lindsay Nicole Williams of Cumming, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Shevon Williams of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Walter O. Williams, III of Shelbyville, KY, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Tanner Chance Wilson of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tazwell Deaver Wood of Atlanta, GA, Master of Accountancy

Joseph Brock Woodard of Piedmont, AL, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Jakob Robert Woods of Camdenton, MO, Master of Business Administration

Rebecah Elizabeth Woody of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Kiana Nicole Wright of Snellville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Roshmel Dequan Young of Rockmart, GA, Master of Business Administration