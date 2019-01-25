Students Named to Fall Semester Dean’s List

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2018. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

ALABAMA

Marshall Thomas, an English major from Alabaster, AL

Joshua Duncan, a Sport Management major from Anniston, AL

Jonathan Plunkett, a Christian Studies major from Arab, AL

Le’Chauz Langford, a Management major from Ardmore, AL

Dante’ Franklin, a Sport Management major from Bessemer, AL

Jessica Hopper, a Psychology major from Boaz, AL

Savannah Orange, a History major from Boaz, AL

Caleb Winton, a History Education major from Brewton, AL

Noah Wofford, an Accounting major from Cedar Bluff, AL

Alton Chambers, a Christian Studies major from Centre, AL

Michelle McGahey, a Biology major from Centre, AL

Kimberley Pack, a Business Administration major from Centre, AL

Katelynn Robinson, a Nursing major from Centre, AL

Iva Luther, a Mathematics major from Crossville, AL

McCauli Suttles, a Christian Studies major from Crossville, AL

Madeline Fricks, an Accounting major from Fyffe, AL

Jacee Guinn, an English major from Fyffe, AL

Ashley Lassetter, a Music Education major from Fyffe, AL

Eva Cruz, a Human Services major from Gadsden, AL

Raegan Hawks, an undecided major from Gadsden, AL

Christopher Robertson, an Associate of Science major from Gaylesville, AL

Cason Roberson, a Biology major from Geneva, AL

Ashley Harding, a Psychology major from Hartselle, AL

Emily Wilson, a Mathematics Education major from Jasper, AL

Gretchen Melton, a Biology major from Mobile, AL

Zachary Dimmock, a Liberal Arts major from Oneonta, AL

Joey Bowman, a Biology major from Rainsville, AL

Cameron Woodley, a Chemistry major from Thorsby, AL

Logan McKenzie, a Youth Ministry major from Valley Head, AL

CALIFORNIA

Jennings Gardner, a Voice major from San Clemente, CA

COLORADO

Taylor Sibert, a Pre-Nursing major from Colorado Springs, CO

FLORIDA

Luis Acevedo, a General Business major from Coral Springs, FL

Kayla Hartmann, a Sport Management major from Debary, FL

Sheridan Plasencia, an undecided major from Fort White, FL

Timothy Finlayson, a Sport Management major from Greenville, FL

Cameron Deary, a General Business major from Jacksonville, FL

Jacob Newman, a Communication Studies major from Kissimmee, FL

Jason Gonzalez, a Management major from Miami, FL

Courtney Bach, an Accounting major from Middleburg, FL

Tyler Perkins, a Criminal Justice major from Pensacola, FL

Taylor Martin, a Biology major from Port Saint Lucie, FL

Joseph Russell, a General Business major from Titusville, FL

Emma Stimpson, a Musical Theatre major from Zephyrhills, FL

GEORGIA

Ruby Brooks, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Acworth, GA

Ella Easterwood, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Leah Figueroa, a Biology major from Acworth, GA

Kaitlyn Fudge, a Psychology major from Acworth, GA

Kierra Graham, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Cole Smith, a Musical Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Asa Stallings, a Musical Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Rebekah Cash, a Mathematics Education major from Adairsville, GA

Kaitlin Dodd, a Business Administration major from Adairsville, GA

Tiffany Howerton, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Ariel King, an Art major from Adairsville, GA

Makayla Hewell, a Sport Management major from Alto, GA

Gregory Long, a Business Administration major from Americus, GA

Elizabeth Drake, a Musical Theatre major from Appling, GA

Destiny Killian, an English major from Aragon, GA

Kiera Dudley, a Psychology major from Atlanta, GA

Serah Edwards, a Criminal Justice major from Atlanta, GA

Sydney Holmes, a History Education major from Atlanta, GA

Hillary Porter, a Criminal Justice major from Atlanta, GA

Catherine Williams, a Marketing major from Atlanta, GA

Andrea Locke, a General Business major from Austell, GA

Tamara Wallace, a Human Services major from Austell, GA

Jessica Stallings, a Biology major from Baxley, GA

Tyler Pullum, a Middle Grades Education major from Bloomingdale, GA

Mercedes Jackson, a Psychology major from Blythe, GA

Elizabeth Thain, a Nursing major from Bogart, GA

Victoria Adams, a Pre-Nursing major from Bremen, GA

Sandra House, a Business Administration major from Bremen, GA

Kaylee Darsey, a Middle Grades Education major from Buckhead, GA

Matthew Alves, a Christian Studies major from Buford, GA

Samuel Garris, a History Education major from Buford, GA

Tatum Ragsdale, a General Business major from Buford, GA

Jose Arambul, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Karyn Beldowski, a Christian Studies major from Calhoun, GA

Jonathan Bruno, a Music Education major from Calhoun, GA

Melissa Gladney, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Carrie Gordon, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Madison Hunt, an English Education major from Calhoun, GA

Noah Hunt, a Theatre major from Calhoun, GA

Brandy McConnell, a Business Administration major from Calhoun, GA

Heather Ortiz, a Biology major from Calhoun, GA

Tabitha Smith, a Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Jennifer Watkins, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Alexis Wright, an English major from Calhoun, GA

William Browning, a Criminal Justice major from Canton, GA

Karen Claypole, a Psychology major from Canton, GA

Haley Gravitte, a Music Education major from Canton, GA

Kelsey Gravitte, a Nursing major from Canton, GA

Andrew Fowler, an undecided major from Carrollton, GA

Rebecca Fowler, a Music Education major from Carrollton, GA

Daniel Gilley, a Biology major from Carrollton, GA

LillieAnna Kilgore, a History major from Carrollton, GA

Ansley Long, a Marketing major from Carrollton, GA

Devin Moore, a Sport Management major from Carrollton, GA

Lela Shadinger, a Pre-Nursing major from Carrollton, GA

Max Deiters, a Management major from Cartersville, GA

John Dodge, a Youth Ministry major from Cartersville, GA

Morgan Lane, a Middle Grades Education major from Cartersville, GA

Sarah Morneau, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Hunter Chastain, a Sport Management major from Cave Spring, GA

Jacob Barker, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Nancy Flores, a Middle Grades Education major from Cedartown, GA

Emma Guice, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Joshua Hurst, a Music Education major from Cedartown, GA

Kristy Johnston, a Business Administration major from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Kiser, a Middle Grades Education major from Cedartown, GA

Elizabeth Smith, a Communication Arts-Advertising/Public Relations major from Cedartown, GA

Alexander Hyde, a History major from Chatsworth, GA

Christopher Tipton, a History Education major from Chatsworth, GA

Tristan Crabtree, an Accounting major from Chickamauga, GA

Courtney Durham, a Biology major from Chickamauga, GA

Tiffany Holland, an Accounting major from Chickamauga, GA

Jared Spradlin, a General Business major from Chickamauga, GA

Katie Ross, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Clermont, GA

Juan Sutton, a Computer Information Systems major from Cleveland, GA

William Starling, a Sport Management major from Climax, GA

Zachary Phinazee, a Christian Studies major from Cochran, GA

Latasha Bowen, a Human Services major from Columbus, GA

Bryant Knight, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Kendall Knowles, a Psychology major from Columbus, GA

Hannah Morales, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Nicole Murphy, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Comer, GA

Cody Bourland, a Christian Studies major from Conyers, GA

Sean Carpenter, a General Business major from Conyers, GA

Kimberly Caudle, a Criminal Justice major from Conyers, GA

Barron Mann, a Marketing major from Conyers, GA

Abby Miller, a Nursing major from Conyers, GA

Aric Butler, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Cordele, GA

Jeffery Baker, a Music Education major from Covington, GA

Faith Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Covington, GA

Kristina Evans, a Criminal Justice major from Cumming, GA

Bailey Gerstner, a Marketing major from Cumming, GA

Kaitlin Kessler, a Music major from Cumming, GA

Azaireus Langill, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Matthew McHugh, a Computer Information Systems major from Cumming, GA

Alexis Sewell, a Management major from Cumming, GA

Marsha McKnight, a General Business major from Dacula, GA

Brooke Renfroe, a Communication Studies major from Dacula, GA

Megan Baxter, a General Business major from Dallas, GA

Macy Hollis, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Deoderick Lovings, a Chemistry major from Dallas, GA

Christopher Molock, a General Business major from Dallas, GA

Grace Willingham, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Frances Andrews, a Criminal Justice major from Dalton, GA

Porter Johnson, a Management major from Dalton, GA

Michaela Peeler, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Darien, GA

Anna James, a Pre-Nursing major from Demorest, GA

Corey Robinson, a Sport Management major from Demorest, GA

Kathy Mikeal, a Christian Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Baraka Salumu, a Music Education major from Douglasville, GA

Hannah Stell, a Pre-Nursing major from Douglasville, GA

Jonathan Daughtry, a General Business major from Dublin, GA

Teresita Johnson, a Human Services major from Duluth, GA

Jacqueline O’Reilly, a Marketing major from Duluth, GA

Denise Butler, an Associate of Science major from Ellenwood, GA

Kristen Cowart, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Euharlee, GA

Teresa Harrell, an Associate of Science major from Euharlee, GA

Madelyn Hunt, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Evans, GA

Hope Price, a Pre-Nursing major from Fayetteville, GA

Alana Wingate, a History Education major from Fayetteville, GA

Kevin Zachary, a History major from Fayetteville, GA

Aubrey Desmet, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Flowery Branch, GA

Cameron Shirley, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Flowery Branch, GA

Hannah Green, a Psychology major from Forsyth, GA

Corey Freeman, an Accounting major from Franklin, GA

Mackenzie Staples, a Communication Studies major from Gainesville, GA

Tammy Johnson, a General Business major from Good Hope, GA

Leslie Bennett, a Youth Ministry major from Gray, GA

Madalene Brackett, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Greenville, GA

Anna Branton, a Biology major from Griffin, GA

Ashley Gatlin, a Management major from Hampton, GA

Major Moss, a Biology major from Hiawassee, GA

Alivia Gladden, an English major from Hiram, GA

Andrew Wilfong, a Music Education major from Hiram, GA

Anna Wilfong, a Music major from Hiram, GA

Veronica Bowman, a Psychology major from Hogansville, GA

Austin McDaniel, a Management major from Hull, GA

Taylor Barton, a Biology major from Jefferson, GA

Joshua Hansard, a Youth Ministry major from Jefferson, GA

Joy Romano, a Pre-Nursing major from Jefferson, GA

Brandon McDaniel, a Biology major from Johns Creek, GA

Zachary Brooks, a General Business major from Kennesaw, GA

Justin Cardona, a Communication Studies major from Kennesaw, GA

Ashton Childress, a Biology major from Kennesaw, GA

Anna Gould, a Christian Studies major from Kennesaw, GA

Peyton Reid, a Psychology major from Kennesaw, GA

Zackary Broome, a Biology major from Kingston, GA

Leah Hill, a Pre-Nursing major from Kingston, GA

Morgan Maxwell, a Biology major from Kingston, GA

Wesley Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Kingston, GA

Meredith Copeland, a Management major from La Fayette, GA

Spencer Ross, a Theatre major from Lawrenceville, GA

Elijah Wieder, a General Business major from Lawrenceville, GA

Makenzie Lacey, a Mathematics major from Leesburg, GA

Cecilia Estock, a Nursing major from Lilburn, GA

Eric Knutsen, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Noah Rogers, a Psychology major from Lindale, GA

Lisa Gwaltney, a General Business major from Loganville, GA

Joanna Hamrick, a Theatre major from Loganville, GA

Alaina Lester, a Chemistry major from Loganville, GA

Katie McDevitt, a Pre-Nursing major from Loganville, GA

Haley Fowler, a Biology major from Lyerly, GA

Rebekah Ezell, a Theatre major from Macon, GA

Jared Ivey, a Musical Theatre major from Macon, GA

Abigail McCullers, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Macon, GA

James Barnes, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Matthew Christian, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Michelle Cocroft, a Criminal Justice major from Marietta, GA

Kyanna Easley, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Christopher Elsey, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Marietta, GA

Catherine Fletcher, a Pre-Nursing major from Marietta, GA

Aubrey Geiger, a Criminal Justice major from Marietta, GA

Hailey Johnston, a Nursing major from Marietta, GA

Grace Keheley, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Dayela Lima, a Voice major from Marietta, GA

Aaron Poole, a History major from Marietta, GA

Campbell Pryor, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Timothy Thomas, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Marietta, GA

Gina Van Antwerp, a Christian Studies major from Marietta, GA

Myrian Craft, an Accounting major from Martin, GA

Harlie Barker, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Cayle Davis, a Pre-Nursing major from McDonough, GA

Sydney Durham, a Nursing major from McDonough, GA

McKenna Massengale, a Middle Grades Education major from McDonough, GA

Allie Perry, a Nursing major from McDonough, GA

Candace Robitaille, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Rachel Tudorancea, a Natural Science major from McDonough, GA

Latasha Walters, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Andrew Reppert, an undecided major from Monroe, GA

Emma Sapp, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

Amy Tumlin, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

Austin Dixon, a Management major from Morrow, GA

David Miley, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Moultrie, GA

Jeremiah Brown, a Sport Management major from Mount Airy, GA

Ana Avila, a Human Services major from Newnan, GA

Kaitlyn Forte, an Accounting major from Newnan, GA

Marcellus Giles, an undecided major from Newnan, GA

Hayley Gillespie, a Nursing major from Newnan, GA

Mary Thompson, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Kensley Turner, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Brian Presley, a Music Education major from Nicholson, GA

Heidi Seagraves, a General Business major from Nicholson, GA

Jordyn Dove, a Biology major from Omega, GA

Kaylee Williamson, a Pre-Nursing major from Patterson, GA

Emily Lopez, a Natural Science major from Peachtree City, GA

Kyle Maldonado, a Mathematics major from Peachtree City, GA

Casey Raschen, a Biology major from Peachtree City, GA

Kylie Oswalt, a Christian Studies major from Pine Mountain, GA

Brianna Culberson, an Associate of Science major from Plainville, GA

Jason Fuller, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Plainville, GA

Nia Taylor, a Music Education major from Powder Springs, GA

Shannon Weekley, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Powder Springs, GA

Stephanie Painter, a Biology major from Resaca, GA

Jonathan Ross, a Sport Management major from Rex, GA

Kayle Linsley, a General Business major from Richmond Hill, GA

Ava Bone, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Chloe Gray, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Lindsey Newell, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Hayley Phillips, a Psychology major from Ringgold, GA

Jessie Vincent, a Nursing major from Ringgold, GA

Darby Ambrose, a Computer Information Systems major from Rising Fawn, GA

Sydney Poston, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Rising Fawn, GA

Zaira Flandez Ruiz, a Marketing major from Riverdale, GA

Tramaine Freeman, a General Business major from Riverdale, GA

Gladys Williford, a Business Administration major from Riverdale, GA

Cavin Rotramel, a Pre-Nursing major from Rockledge, GA

Logan Brookshire, a Biology major from Rockmart, GA

Rickey Dover, a Middle Grades Education major from Rockmart, GA

Cynthia Coronel, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rocky Face, GA

Cameron Abney, a General Business major from Rome, GA

John Agan, a Christian Studies major from Rome, GA

Tabitha Barone, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Danny Bickers, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Davis Bishop, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Christopher Black, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

A’Lexus Booker, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Michael Bryan, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Casei Burkhalter, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Edlyn Castillo, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Brianna Castleman, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Chad Cawthon, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Alexis Clark, a Mathematics Education major from Rome, GA

Tiffany Davis, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Emily Duggan, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Anna Dulaney, a Liberal Arts major from Rome, GA

Charles Elliott, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Grant Elliott, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Casey Essinger, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Regina Evans, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Jacob Farmer, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Felix Guijosa, a Marketing major from Rome, GA

Leslie Hall, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Sara Harper, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Jody Ann Harris, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Bailey Howell, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Alexandria Ingram, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Briana Jolly, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Haider Khan, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Gabriela Mendez, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

David Metroka, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Joshua Meyers, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Rachael Minard, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Glenie Morales, a Political Science major from Rome, GA

Jaclyn Morang, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Amanda Okubo, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Rhys Pollock, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Jacob Ramos, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Nicholas Riggs, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Dominic Romano, a Christian Studies major from Rome, GA

Julie Sanderlin, an undecided major from Rome, GA

Kimberly Simpson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Taylor Slade, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Whitney-Faith Smith, an English major from Rome, GA

Ashlyn Starr, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Cherry Sullivan, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Tempest Thomas, a Liberal Arts major from Rome, GA

Emily Tyler, a Mathematics Education major from Rome, GA

Amber Ullman, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Andrew Walters, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Derek Walters, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Lauren White, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Lindsey McLendon, a General Business major from Roopville, GA

Kelly Vernon, a Chemistry major from Roswell, GA

Joshua Eger, a History Education major from Rydal, GA

Jennifer Watts, a Business Administration major from Rydal, GA

Grace Garnett, a Piano Pedagogy major from Savannah, GA

Madison McGinnis, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Kristin Towe, an English Education major from Silver Creek, GA

Matthew Dean, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Social Circle, GA

Katharine Richardson, a Biology major from St. Simons Island, GA

Zachary Anderson, a General Business major from Statesboro, GA

Amanda Willis, a Business Administration major from Stockbridge, GA

Chloe Bice, a Music Education major from Summerville, GA

Kenneth Busbin, a Criminal Justice major from Summerville, GA

Sarah Cox, a Christian Studies major from Summerville, GA

Zachary Gilbreath, a History major from Summerville, GA

Lucy Harris, a Biology major from Summerville, GA

Emily Moore, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Shannon Smith, a Human Services major from summerville, GA

David Swift, a Business Administration major from Summerville, GA

Shelby Teems, a Pre-Nursing major from Summerville, GA

Hunter Walker, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Kristina Woods, a Computer Information Systems major from Summerville, GA

Kaley Wright, a Biology major from Summerville, GA

Kasey Black, a Biology major from Sumner, GA

Julia Lawson, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Talking Rock, GA

Haley Clark, a Human Services major from Taylorsville, GA

Jordan James, a Chemistry major from Taylorsville, GA

Lillian Jordan, a Nursing major from Taylorsville, GA

Jessica Lee, an English major from Taylorsville, GA

Jaden Elrod, a Nursing major from Temple, GA

Erin Carter, an undecided major from Toccoa, GA

Chandler Jarrell, a Political Science major from Toccoa, GA

Lauren Causey, a Biology major from Trion, GA

Charles Martin, a General Business major from Trion, GA

Andrea Morgan, a Psychology major from Trion, GA

Krista Morrison, a History Education major from Trion, GA

Whitley Brooker, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Tunnel Hill, GA

Emily Crane, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Tunnel Hill, GA

Amanda Paver, a Sport Management major from Tyrone, GA

Kennedy Hardy, a Nursing major from Villa Rica, GA

Whitney McEntyre, a Pre-Nursing major from Waleska, GA

Christianne Grist, a Communication Studies major from Warner Robins, GA

Christopher Williams, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Watkinsville, GA

Sydney Sumners, a Biology major from White, GA

Kendyl Westmoreland, a Nursing major from White, GA

Madalyn Jack, an undecided major from Whitesburg, GA

Jessica Bohler, a Musical Theatre major from Williamson, GA

Maverick Beaudreau, a Communication Studies major from Winston, GA

Hannah DuVall, a Musical Theatre major from Woodstock, GA

Madison Morlock, a Biology major from Young Harris, GA

IOWA

Matthew Skokan, an Associate of Science major from West Des Moines, IA

KENTUCKY

Hallie Wilkey, a Nursing major from Clinton, KY

Jaydon Berry, a Biology major from Turners Station, KY

MARYLAND

Randolph Halili, a Sport Management major from Parkville, MD

MASSACHUSETTS

Tayla Vannelli, an English major from Milford, MA

MISSISSIPPI

Elizabeth Lippert, a Christian Studies major from Meridian, MS

NEW YORK

Khalil Gibbons, a General Business major from Hollis, NY

NORTH CAROLINA

Danielle Mussatt, a General Business major from Chapel Hill, NC

Lillian Vondra, a Management major from Gastonia, NC

Elizabeth Fowler, an Early Childhood / Special Education (P-5) major from Marble, NC

Jackson Wheatley, a Chemistry major from Matthews, NC

PENNSYLVANIA

Matthew Waigand, an Accounting major from Canonsburg, PA

SOUTH CAROLINA

Tinsley Fain, a Psychology major from Boiling Springs, SC

Cletia Crews, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major from Columbia, SC

Ivey Horton, a Christian Studies major from Inman, SC

Vanessa McArdle, a Human Services major from Simpsonville, SC

TENNESSEE

Sydnie Rogers, a Biology major from Chattanooga, TN

Paris Buckner, a General Business major from Cleveland, TN

Cason Still, a Natural Science major from Cleveland, TN

David Thompson, a Communication Studies major from Cleveland, TN

Gavin Husted, a Chemistry major from Manchester, TN

Alicia McClellan, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Murfreesboro, TN

Danielle Siever, a Pre-Nursing major from Ooltewah, TN

Genna-Leigh Williams, a Musical Theatre major from Ooltewah, TN

Raven Fair, a Sport Management major from Union City, TN

TEXAS

Caleb Diller, a Biology major from Beaumont, TX

Luke Wheeldon, a Sport Management major from Beeville, TX

Lauren Jendrzejewski, a Youth Ministry major from Wills Point, TX

VIRGINIA

Alexandra Walker, a Chemistry major from Fredericksburg, VA

Chelsie Burks, a Musical Theatre major from Waynesboro, VA

INTERNATIONAL

Ryan Kowal, an Accounting major from Australia

Oratile Lekoko, a Pre-Nursing major from Gaborone, Botswana

Lucas Costa, a Sport Management major from Nova Colina, Brazil

Thallison Alex Robeiro de Oliveira, a Sport Management major from Passos, Brazil

Roberta Pascotto Martire, a General Business major from Sao Paulo Brazil

Matous Kainc, a Sport Management major from Prague, Czech Republic

Daniel Zach, an undecided major from Praha, Czech Republic

Melinda Chrun, a Marketing major from France

Gregoire Vincent, a General Business major from Cahors, France

Malik Yawar, a Management major from Krachi, Pakistan

Paula Oviedo Tellez, an Economics major from Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay

Fanny Garanger, a Marketing major from Kungsbacka, Sweden

