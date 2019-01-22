Faculty Art to be Featured in Upcoming Exhibit

Rome, Ga. — Artworks by Shorter University faculty members Micah Cain, Margie Monde, and Dr. Fabrice Poussin will be featured in an exhibit at the university’s Arnold Art Gallery from Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1.

The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and a reception is planned for Thursday, Jan. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend at no charge.

Many of the works in the exhibit will be on sale with proceeds benefiting the professors’ academic areas.

Micah Cain, assistant professor of art, will display a collection of his wheel-thrown functional ceramics, his specialty for more than 16 years. His artwork has been exhibited nationally from California to Washington, D.C.

Cain received the Bachelor of Fine Arts from Shorter College and the Master of Fine Arts from Georgia State University. He returned to Rome in 2011 and has been teaching at Shorter since. While away, he lived in the mountains of western North Carolina as he participated in an artist-in-residence program at EnergyXchange, a renewable energy center constructed at a closed landfill site, which harvests methane gas to fuel a giant pottery kiln as well as a functioning glass blowing studio.

Margie Monde, adjunct assistant professor of art, has held a diverse number of positions in the professional art field and teaches painting, drawing, digital art, graphic design, and art appreciation at Shorter. Her painting will be featured in the Shorter exhibition.

Prior to her time at Shorter, she has worked as a graphic designer with NASA for 12 years, in addition to managing an advertising department for NATO in Naples, Italy. It was at NASA that Monde designed museum exhibits and even painted multiple large wall murals for a NASA museum. She also spent time at several U.S. corporations as an assistant art director, illustrator and graphic designer. Monde’s works have been published not only in America, but across the world. She has been a part of publications including a former U.S. president, congressmen, NASA, and several government agencies. Her artwork has been displayed at many museums and galleries through the United States, to which she has received numerous art awards. Among these awards are prestigious NASA awards for graphic design, and awards by the American Advertising Federation Awards for illustration, digital art, and graphic design.

Dr. Fabrice Poussin, associate professor of English and French, is a respected photographer and writer. This exhibit will feature photographs by Poussin, which are the result of a 16,000 mile, 5-week trip through the many national parks of the American West. His photographs will be for sale during the exhibit as a fundraiser for Shorter’s Department of English, Modern Languages, and Liberal Arts.

Dr. Poussin has many published works and is known for organizing fundraising events for Shorter University’s Department of English, Modern Languages, and Liberal Arts.