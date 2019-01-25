Shorter Theatre Presents ‘The Mousetrap’ at Thornwood

Come join us this Saturday for an exciting, immersive, site-specific Murder mystery at the Historic Thornwood Mansion. Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” wrote the rules for the genre with this play. And since the play opened on London’s West End in 1952 it has never closed; making this play the longest continually running production in commercial theatre history. This a one night only fundraising event for Shorter Theatre Department’s theater renovation.

Saturday, January 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50

More info contact boxoffice@shorter.edu or adavidson@shorter.edu